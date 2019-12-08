Senator Square: Carson City Schools Orchestra students to hold Holiday Concert

The Orchestra Program of Carson City School District is holding its Holiday Concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Carson City Community Center. Just the idea of a concert in Carson City is exciting enough, but it gets even better because this musical event will cost audiences absolutely nothing except a little time and effort getting there. Admission is free. According to Orchestra Director Dr. Brian Fox, “The audience will hear a mix of tasteful holiday favorites and some gems of the orchestral repertoire, all performed by the Orchestra students of Carson Middle, Eagle Valley Middle and Carson High schools.” To add to the excitement of this event, the purchase of a raffle ticket or two will yield an opportunity to win a plethora of prizes. Winners will be selected for 31 raffle prizes from the following sponsors: Art in Motion by Victorina Damwijk, art wind-chime driftwood, beach glass and beads; Atlantis Casino Dinner for four at Toucan Charlies Buffet & Grille; Carson Chiropractic, Bill Bray DC 3 adjustments with ice-heat pack and bio-freeze; Carson City Symphony with two tickets to the LatinXpressions Concert #1; Chi Skin Care and Massage with Debbie Kytle’s 60-minute facial; Chi Skin Care and Massage with Samantha Lucas’ 90-minute massage; Chi Skin Care and Massage with Tammy Dieffenbach’s 90-minute massage; Duncan Golf Round of golf for two any time at Eagle Valley; Dutch Bros $100 gift card; Firehouse Subs, $100 value certificate; GMG Foreign Auto oil change up to $50; Gold Dust West Casino overnight in king suite with breakfast and dinner for two; Gordon Greenfield framed photograph, Wild Horses; Greenhouse Garden Center gift basket; Hair We R, Alison Roylance hair and scalp spa treatment; Harvey’s Lake Tahoe overnight stay and two tickets to improv; Justin Livingston framed photograph of Alaska; Lakeside Inn overnight stay with $50 dinner credit; movie night package from Nanette Montgomery with pizza, popcorn, and candy; Peppermill luxury tower overnight stay and $100 gift card; Play Your Own Music’s used violin, bow, and case; Pro Bass Shops three fishing poles for an adult, junior, and child; Reno 1868FC soccer four midfield tickets; Reno Aces Baseball four infield reserve tickets; Starbucks coffee package with 2 pounds of coffee, a coffee cup and reusable; Theilen Studios gift certificate for photo portrait; Trader Joe’s gift bag; violin and viola lesson with Sue Jesch, two private lessons, one for viola and one violin; violin lessons with Dr. Brian Fox, four private violin lessons; violin lessons with Laura Gibson, two private violin lessons; Avant Garde Art, fine arts one month of free classes for grade-school child. Raffle tickets are on sale now, so please contact Patty Bray at plundberg-bray@carson.k12.nv.us or Brian Fox at bfox@carson.k12.nv.us, and tickets are also available for purchase at the event.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR CLASS OF 2020 SENIOR PROJECTS

Senior projects for the CHS class of 2020 are actively taking place throughout Carson City, and the SP Committee is looking for community members to volunteer to judge and review portfolios; reviewing takes place in April 2020 and judging for presentation day is April 27. Please sign up to volunteer at chsseniorproject.weebly.com. #WeAreSenators. Contact Melisa Kunter at 775-283-1640 or e-mail seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

MADISON DUNLAP, 12 INCOMPETENT JURORS, SENIOR PROJECT HIGHLIGHT

This week’s senior project highlight is on Madison Dunlap. Dunlap is directing the Advanced Theatre Arts class play, “12 Incompetent Jurors.” According to Dunlap, “My favorite part of theatre is every show is different, so when you walk into a show you do not know exactly what is going to happen and then the final product is really cool to see and put on for everyone.” SP is a great opportunity for community members to get involved with the CHS SP program in order to support graduating seniors. “My favorite part about putting it all together is the people that you meet and all of the blocking and hard work that goes into the show as well; I chose to direct a play for my senior project because I want to show people what theatre is, and theatre has been a big part of my life since I came to CHS,” Dunlap added. Want to see this one-evening-only play? Dunlap’s senior project play is open to the public Dec. 13 beginning at 7 p.m. at Carson High School’s Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults at the door.

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE A SUCCESS

Members of NHS came together to help 15 families at Mark Twain Elementary School celebrate Thanksgiving Day. Families were given a gift card to buy a turkey or ham, while members donated all the trimmings, including stuffing, potatoes, rolls, vegetables and a pie. NHS member Emma Doty helped pack and deliver boxes to the families. The CHS National Honor Society is always participating in or planning a community event or fundraiser, so for more information, call CHS teachers and NHS advisers Monica Chavez, 775-283-1749, or Jennifer Alexander, 775-283-1720.

UNR NEVADA BOUND STUDENTS VISIT CAMPUS

The CHS Guidance Department took eligible students, those who meet University of Nevada, Reno freshman admission requirements, on a visit to the UNR campus Dec. 4 to directly introduce them to both university life and the opportunities available in terms of majors, minors and career opportunities. For information about these field trips, please contact CHS counselor Nicki Hendee at nhendee@carson.k12.nv.us.

HOLIDAY WITH A HERO HOLIDAY CRAWL

Hold onto … everything … because it is time once again for the fifth annual Holiday Crawl benefit happening today in downtown Carson City from 5 to 10 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holiday with a Hero and the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition program within the Carson City School District. Participants in the crawl must be 21 or older and show proof of identification. Tickets, $20 in advance and $25 at the door, are available by going to squareup.com/store/nevada-day-inc/ or in person at the Nevada Day store, 716 N. Carson St., 775-687-7410. Follow on Facebook for the latest information on participating businesses, raffle prizes, music and other entertainment for the Holiday Crawl.

BLUE CREW’S COOKIES, COCOA, CRAM PREPARATION FOR FINALS

Next week is the Blue Crew sponsored Cookies, Cocoa and Cram. This is an opportunity for freshmen to get help studying for their upcoming semester final exams with Blue Crew leaders. According to CHS teacher and Blue Crew adviser Shanell Cavener, “This year we are taking over the health hallway from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., so parents and teachers, please encourage the freshman to attend; attendance will be taken for teachers who offer extra credit.” “We will have different rooms for each subject all three days, Dec. 10 through 12, and signs will be posted for which subject is in which room, so just remind freshmen to bring their review and study materials, and we will do our best to help them get ready for finals week,” Cavener added. Questions about this event? Call Cavener at 775-283-1747 or e-mail her at scavenger@carson.k12.nv.us.

CARSON CITY BUSINESSES SUPPORT SAFE GRAD

Throughout December, local businesses and events will be supporting Safe Grad by generously donating portions of their sales to the class of 2020’s end-of-year celebration. Firehouse Benefit Night is Dec. 16. All day long, dine in or drive through, Firehouse will donate part its proceeds to Safe Grad. Safe Grad itself is set for June 8 and 9 and really in need of volunteers. Without the wonderful and needed support of parents and community, this event would not be possible. This year’s volunteer signup program is found by going to signup.com/go/acPsyOg. It is easy, too. Click the link, review the options listed, choose the spot(s) preferred, and sign up. Prefer the old way? Please contact the Safe Grad volunteer coordinator at 741-3918 or email chsgbvolunteer@gmail.com.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS TO CONSIDER

Every year, the John and Grace Nauman Foundation offers a $4,000 scholarships for up to four years of college will be awarded to Carson High School seniors who plan on attending UNR or Northern Colorado University, and $2,000 scholarships will be given to students attending WNC. Priority will be given to students majoring in education or engineering. Completed applications are due to the Guidance Office by April 1, 2020.

GIVE NEW ZEALAND HONEY AND SKIN BALM

American literature, journalism and yearbook adviser Patt Quinn-Davis said, “Hello, everyone, you may help the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition Program of Carson City schools and purchase a Christmas present for someone on your list; I have a supply of New Zealand organic honey and skin balm, and if you like both products, maybe enough to buy some for yourself, also; the products are $15 each, and all proceeds go to the McKinney-Vento program.” Quinn-Davis has everything in her classroom, #136, for now, so come by, sample and donate. Cash or checks are made out to CHS. For more information, please email her at pquinn-davis@carson.k12.nv.us.

GIVE LAST YEAR’S YEARBOOK AS A CHRISTMAS PRESENT

Missed buying last year’s Carneta yearbook? Because of an overrun, CHS has some of last year’s Carnetas for sale at the incredible price of $50, so pick one up. This sale is available through the end of May. And do not forget, the 2019 Carneta yearbook, another award-winner, is still available for $90. See CHS journalism teacher and yearbook adviser Patt Quinn-Davis in room 136, or order one in Student Finance.

UPCOMING ATHLETIC EVENTS AT CHS AND BEYOND

Winter sports are here, and everyone in Carson City is always invited to come on out and support the CHS athletic teams and programs. Please see the photographs of both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams. Please go to carsonhigh.com and click “CHS Calendar” on the left to find out dates, times and locations of upcoming games.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is senior Isaac Blanco-Castillo. Isaac, new this year to CHS, moved here as a result of the Paradise, Calif. fire in which his home of four years burned to the ground. Though sad about the events of fire, Isaac has an extremely positive outlook on his life and future. The teacher who nominated Isaac for student of the week, said about him, “During my lunch duty, I see Isaac playing basketball every day at lunch in the small gym, and he is always smiling, laughing and encouraging other students.” To make ends meet, Isaac said, “I work at McDonald’s on South Carson Street, and I enjoy it because the people I work with are nice.” In his free time, Isaac said, “I play pool at Carson Lanes with my grandfather, or I take my three dogs, KoKo, Roscoe and Chloe, to the Fuji Dog Park.” After graduation, Isaac plans on going into law enforcement and possibly becoming an FBI agent in the future. Congratulations to Isaac Blanco-Castillo for getting noticed for his kindness and great sense of humor.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

James Uzzell is an example of what perseverance and motivation to succeed can look like at Pioneer High School. James started at PHS three years ago with no credits and a desire to change his direction to be successful. Fast forward to his senior year, and James is not only looking forward to graduation, but also making plans to continue his education at the University of Nevada, Reno in computer engineering and game design. His goal is to create a game that everyone will enjoy. James credits PHS for helping him be successful and overcome his fear of the future. He said, “The teachers really try to encourage students to get to school and do well.” James also credits his Jobs for American Graduates (JAG) class for helping him gain the confidence to go after his goals and continue his education at UNR. “Thanks to JAG, I now have my future planned out, and all I have to do is follow the steps they taught me.” When this semester ends, James will have earned his third semester of straight A’s. The teachers and staff at PHS are proud of the great strides James has accomplished during the past few years and anticipate hearing about his great success in the future. — Contributed by PHS counselor Cary Jordan.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.