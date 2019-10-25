Senator Square: Carson High cycling brings home awards

Bittersweet moments happened at the last mountain bike race of the season in Truckee, Calif., where Senators Cycling went home with a myriad of awards. Elsa Harrison placed first in the race and earned first overall in the league for freshman girls. Hailey Osborne took fourth place for the race, earning second overall for eighth grade girls, and Leah Card placed first in the league. Carson’s Eric Billings finished fifth for the last race. Joshua Fox placed second for the final race, and Sylis Chalmers took first place for the Tahoe race for sixth grade boys. Freshman Bennet Card placed third overall.

VARSITY SOCCER COACH SHARES LIFE GROWING UP IN MEXICO

CHS teacher and FCA adviser Ty McMillen and the CHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes bring unforgettable guests, their very own teachers, coaches and parents to share personal life-changing messages to inspire faith, hope and trust in God. FCA members, on the lookout for teachers willing to open up their personal lives to others, found CHS varsity soccer coach Frank Martinez to share his testimony. On Oct. 15, Martinez spoke to students about his life growing up in Mexico, how he was at first angry with God for the poverty in which he was raised. However, over time, Martinez believed God allowed him to go through all of these difficulties as a child and young adult in order to appreciate all that he now has, God being the most important person in his life. Martinez’s wife, son Christian, who graduated from CHS, and his daughter Kiana, one of the leaders of FCA, were all present to hear him speak. There were so many students who came to hear Martinez speak. Not only did they come to support Coach Martinez and his daughter, they came to hear words of wisdom from a man who has seen more than his share of life’s challenges. The goal of FCA is to foster unity and support between people of all walks of life, not just athletes, as they follow their faith through word, deed and sharing. FCA meets every Tuesday during lunch in room 214. All are welcome to attend and receive a couple pieces of pizza — for free, of course.

THEATER DEPARTMENT HOLDING MAKE-UP AND COSTUME FUNDRAISER

The CHS theatre arts department will be holding a make-up and costume fundraiser, open to the public, on Halloween from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Make-up styles range from special effects to glam, and many types of costumes are available to rent. There also will be hair styling. Contact CHS language arts and theater teacher Regina White at rwhite@carson.k12.nv.us to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY BLOOD DRIVE ALMOST HERE

The CHS National Honor Society won the Northern Nevada High School Blood Drive Challenge from United Blood Services. NHS’ first blood drive this year is Oct. 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Medical staff will be in the CHS small gym. Large numbers of donors are needed, and donors must be 16 or older. Anyone younger than 18 must have a signed parent consent form and a picture ID when they donate. Students can sign up by room 221 or drop by the day of the blood drive. Snacks and drinks are also needed. Call teachers and NHS advisers Monica Chavez, 775-283-1749, or Jennifer Alexander, 775-283-1720, for more information.

13TH ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS EVENT AT NEVADA STATE MUSEUM

The Day of the Dead Celebration takes place at the Nevada State Museum 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. Ceramics I students will have masks on display and Ceramics II will have an ofrenda display. This event is open and free to the public and includes sugar skull crafts, folklore dancers and food trucks. CHS ceramics teacher Alisa Kuniya said, “Also, your trash is our treasure as the CHS ceramics class is always in need of the following: dry cleaning plastic, plastic containers, salad-earthbound and catering containers, sheet cake or large deli sandwich containers, any shoebox or larger storage bins with lids, plastic picnic-ware large and small bowls and plates, used gift cards/key cards or other plastic cards, any size paintbrushes, newspaper and bubble wrap ad used bubble mailers in order to transport the masks and so students may safely transport projects home; the bubble wrap is our most immediate need.” Please place items in Mrs. Kuniya’s mailbox, take them to room 274, e-mail akuniya@carson.k12.nv.us or call 775-283-1775, and she would be happy to pick them up. For more information about the event, go to carsonnvmuseum.org/ddlm.

TEACHERS VERSUS POLICE OFFICERS IN BASKETBALL GAME AT CHS

The fourth annual Teacher Basketball game will be held in the CHS Big Gym Nov. 13.

“This year, we are going to be doing things a little bit differently, teachers against the local sheriff’s offices,” said CHS teacher and leadership adviser Ann Britt. “The theme will be Books versus Badges as CHS and Douglas High School teachers team up and take on the Carson City and Douglas Sheriff’s offices; all proceeds will go toward putting an end to domestic violence.”

Call Britt at 775-283-1769 or email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

LOCAL ESSAY CONTEST STILL OPEN

The deadline for the “Voice of Democracy” contest has been extended in the hopes several students will be interested in a chance at up to $30,000 in scholarship funds for college or trade school. The theme is “What Makes America Great,” and the deadline is Nov. 18. Peggy Green-Wilson, secretary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Kit Carson Post 3726, said, “I have contest rules and entry forms aplenty; I will bring them to you [teachers] right away if there are interested students.” Green-Wilson went on to say, “…All state winners will receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. with a parent and part of $154,000 in scholarship money.” “If you have some likely participants among your students, please call me at 775-220-0047 or email me at pgwilson7@charter.net, and I will come running with applications… Thank you for your consideration,” she added.

25TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR COMING SOON

This year’s CHS Holiday Craft Fair is Nov. 22 and 23 with 140 booths, Santa and a raffle. Intend to have a booth at the craft fair? Contact Cathy Barbie at 882-8109 or e-mail her at barbiecathy55@gmail.com for more information.

CLASS OF 2020 SENIOR PROJECTS

CHS senior projects for the class of 2020 are ramping up, and the Senior Project Committee is looking for community members to volunteer to judge and review portfolios; reviewing takes place in April 2020, and judging for presentation day is April 27. This is a great opportunity to get involved with serving the community, participating in the CHS Senior Project program and supporting graduating seniors. Please sign up to volunteer at chsseniorproject.weebly.com, Contact Melisa Kunter at 775-283-1640, or e-mail seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

COAT DRIVE FOR STUDENTS IN TRANSITION

It is getting cold outside, and new coats and hoodies are needed to support the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition program. Those wanting to help can deliver coats to 618 W. Musser St. and 256 E. Winnie Lane in Carson City. For more information about the coat and hoodie drive, call 283-1526 or 283-1537.

UPCOMING ATHLETIC EVENTS AT CHS AND BEYOND

Everyone in Carson City is invited to come on out and support the Carson High School athletic teams and programs. The CHS soccer teams will be playing against Wooster High School at Wooster beginning at 11:45 a.m. with boys junior varsity, girls varsity at 1:30 p.m. and at 3:15 p.m. will be boys varsity soccer today. At 3:45 Oct. 29, freshman girls volleyball will play Douglas High School; at 5 p.m., girls junior varsity volleyball will play DHS; and at 6 p.m., girls varsity will play DHS at CHS. Also at 5 p.m., girls junior varsity soccer will play DHS at CHS, and then at 6:45 p.m., girls varsity soccer will play DHS at CHS. Boys junior varsity soccer will play DHS 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at CHS and then at 6:45 p.m. boys varsity will play DHS at CHS. On Oct. 31, freshman football will play DHS at DHS, and boys junior varsity will play DHS at 5:45 p.m. at DHS.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department’s Athletes of the Week are Camille Larkin for varsity girls volleyball and Gilbert Polanco for varsity boys football. These athletes and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs and sports deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Dr. Brian Fox nominated Bita Jazani as Student of the Week. Fox said, “Bita deserves to be Senator of the Week because of her expertise on violin, her ability to work on a team and her kind spirit; she helps her classmates improve with helpful suggestions, and she exudes positive energy constantly.” Congratulations to Bita Jazani for becoming the CHS Student of the Week.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The Senior in the Spotlight this week is Cierra Randall. Cierra is a dedicated student and a vital part of the CHS community. Cierra has maintained straight As throughout high school, and she currently has a 4.675 overall GPA while taking numerous Advanced Placement courses. Keeping up such a high GPA with all of her activities has been a challenge, and she meets this with grace. Cierra is very involved at CHS. She has been a part of the leadership class for the past two years and currently holds the position of Student Body treasurer. She is also the treasurer for National Honor Society and president of the new Philosophy Club on campus. Cierra has competed at the state level in speech and debate for the past two years and has worked with freshmen as a member of the Blue Crew for three. Cierra plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno in the fall to study political science. During the last legislative session, she had the opportunity to be an intern at the Legislature. She found this to be very interesting work and hopes she can work with some of Nevada’s legislators during the next session. Cierra enjoys time with her family, as well as hiking and reading. Congratulations, Cierra, and good luck. CHS is proud of you.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.