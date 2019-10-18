Senator Square: Carson High School HOSA Future Health Professionals winners announced

The results of the CHS HOSA Future Health Professionals career display winners are in, and the first-place winners are Faith Luis and Ava Ponczoch, second-place are Millie Arroyo and Julia Kaiser and third-place winners are Brooklyn Robertson and Nick Batien.

Health Science II Future Health Professional HOSA students competed in a Health Career Display event Sept. 24 to 27 in which groups of two students researched a specific health career of choice, developed a visual display and gave a five-minute presentation to guest judges explaining why they chose that career, what they learned by researching that career, what forms of research they used to complete the display and what they included on the display and why. Students were scored in two rounds, the first round being the display board where judges looked for artistic value, creativity, and originality, effectively providing an accurate overview that clearly described the career. Judges also looked at neatness, spelling and grammar. In the second round, judges listened to oral presentations and scored voice, stage presence, diction and pronunciation. Total points from both rounds were then tallied up and averaged, and the top three groups were recognized. Please pay attention to the HOSA fundraisers around Carson City as well because all money raised will help send HOSA students to state and national competitions. CHS HOSA students are not only busy learning at CHS, but they also volunteer their time at the Carson City Health and Human Services’ Drive Through Flu Pod at the Department of Motor Vehicles. In school and out of school, HOSA students excel. This event will result in a grade for the groups as well as a competition amongst one another. This is also a HOSA national competitive event.

CHS NJROTC INDUCTS TEACHER TOD JENNINGS

There has been a long-standing rivalry at CHS between the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force veterans. Each year, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy cadets square off on the football field and, based on the results of the game, those affiliated with the winning service chide and rib the other service veterans at the school. Last year, retired Air Force Master Sgt. Tod Jennings talked with the Navy Jr. Reserve Officer Training Corps instructors and suggested a wager of a particular performance in that whichever side won, the veterans of that side would sing the others’ service song to the other teachers’ students. Well, the Navy lost last year and LCDR Meyer, Chief Ingram, along with a couple of Marine recruiters went to Jennings’ classroom and sang “the U.S. Air Force” the official song of the U.S. Air Force. This year on Oct. 5, the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force academies squared off once again and Navy won 34 to 25. This put the wager in the Navy veterans’ hands this year, and instead of having Mr. Jennings sing “Anchors Aweigh” to the NJROTC cadets, the instructors opted to induct Tod Jennings into the NJROTC program as an honorary NJROTC cadet. The induction ceremony took place Oct. 15. In preparation for the ceremony, the week prior to the ceremony, Mr. Jennings was issued a NJROTC uniform. On Oct. 15, Jennings showed up to the ceremony in uniform; however, the cadets easily identified he was out of grooming standards being he has a full beard and full beards are not authorized to be worn in the U.S. Navy or the NJROTC program. To alleviate this, Jennings was allowed to submit a special request form to Meyer, the senior naval science instructor, asking permission not to shave. The request went up the chain of command where both naval science instructors Ingram and senior Chief Skirvin “did not” recommend approval for the no-shave request; however, Meyer, being the senior officer in the high school program and the only one with the approval or disapproval authority, granted approval to cadet Jennings’ request. Cadet CPO Jennings was assigned to the Senators’ battalion, Alpha Company’s 1st platoon. In keeping with tradition, Platoon Commander of 1st Platoon Cadet Ensign Bryar Fancher, pinned cadet Jennings with the appropriate rank of cadet chief petty officer as that rank is the equivalent to Jennings’ retired rank of U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant. Jennings proudly wore his uniform for the whole day Oct. 15 along with the other cadets in Alpha Company. It should be noted cadet Jennings’ family is also very proud of him as he is carrying on the family tradition as his son Noah Jennings was the battalion commander for the 2015-16 school year.

ORCHESTRA PROGRAM PERFORMS HANDEL, BORODIN, JACKSON

The orchestra program of the Carson City schools, led by Dr. Brian Fox, held its fall concert Oct. 15 at the Community Center. Students from beginner to advanced performed pieces by Händel, Borodin and Michael Jackson. It was a wonderful evening in which participants celebrated the accomplishments made in the classroom. The Happy Outlet presented a teacher appreciation award to Dr. Fox, and the winner of the 50/50 cash raffle was selected. Stay tuned for the holiday concert 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Community Center with free admission.

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY BLOOD DRIVE COMING SOON

NHS’ first blood drive this year is from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Medical staff from United Blood Services will be in the CHS small gym. Large numbers of donors are needed, and donors must be 16 or older. Anyone younger than 18 must have a signed parent consent form and a picture ID when they donate. Students can sign up by room #221 or drop by the day of the blood drive. Snacks and drinks are also needed. Call teachers and NHS advisers Monica Chavez at 775-283-1749 or Jennifer Alexander at 775-283-1720 for more information.

13TH ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS EVENT AT NEVADA STATE MUSEUM

The Day of the Dead Celebration takes place at the Nevada State Museum from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. Ceramics I students will have masks on display and Ceramics II will have an ofrenda display. This event is open and free to the public and includes sugar skull crafts, folklore dancers and food trucks.

“Also, your trash is our treasure as the CHS ceramics class is always in need of the following: dry cleaning plastic, plastic containers, salad-earthbound and catering containers, sheet cake or large deli sandwich containers, any shoebox or larger storage bins with lids, plastic picnic-ware large and small bowls and plates, used gift cards/key cards or other plastic cards, any size paintbrushes, newspaper and bubble wrap and used bubble mailers in order to transport the masks, and so students may safely transport projects home, the bubble wrap is our most immediate need,” CHS ceramics teacher Alisa Kuniya said.

Please place items in Mrs. Kuniya’s mailbox, take them to room 274, email akuniya@carson.k12.nv.us or call 775-283-1775, and she would be happy to pick them up. For more information about the event, please go to carsonnvmuseum.org/ddlm.

CHS 2019-20 WINTER SPORTS REGISTRATION

Time to register for winter sports: boys and girls basketball, wrestling, skiing, winter cheer and club bowling are open until Nov. 13, and all athletes must register at registermyathlete.com. Those already in a sport from this fall need to select the winter sport. Photo or cell phone pictures of physicals will be accepted if readable. Form B of the NIAA pre-participation form must be signed by both parent and athlete with both pages uploaded together. Form D, physical history, must be uploaded separately from Form B. If no physical is needed, complete and submit top portion. Medical insurance is covered by Carson City School District for any school-sponsored activity. If student already has medical insurance, CCSD will be a secondary insurance. Questions? Contact the Athletic Department at 775-283-1900 or go to senatorsnow.org for more information.

CLASS OF 2020 SENIOR PROJECTS

“I wanted to share and give some recognition to some seniors working with ceramics who have been helping out the last two Tuesdays with the Carson City Empty Bowls Project in conjunction with their Senior Projects,” said CHS art teacher Alisa Kuniya. “Some of the organizers gave CHS students Mark Dodd and Ivan Villegas Martinez a shout-out for staying late to mop and vacuum the floors; they are meeting with the volunteer coordinator on Monday to follow up on more opportunities to help with this community event.” Additionally, CHS senior projects for the class of 2020 are ramping up, and the SP Committee is looking for community members to volunteer to judge and review portfolios; reviewing takes place in April 2020, and judging for presentation day is April 27. This is a great opportunity to get involved with the CHS senior project program and to support graduating seniors (#wearesenators). Sign up to volunteer at chsseniorproject.weebly.com. Contact Melisa Kunter at 775-283-1640 or email her at seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

UPCOMING ATHLETIC EVENTS AT CHS AND BEYOND

Everyone in Carson City is invited to come on out and support the Carson High School athletic teams and programs. On Oct. 19, the girls junior varsity soccer team will play Manogue Catholic High School from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at CHS followed by girls varsity soccer at 10:45 a.m., boys varsity soccer at 12:30 p.m., and boys junior varsity soccer at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 21 is the girls varsity tennis championship at MCHS starting at 12:30 p.m., girls junior varsity soccer and varsity soccer at 5 p.m. at Damonte Ranch and Oct. 22 and Oct. 24 is the boys varsity tennis regionals beginning at 1 and 2 p.m. Oct. 22 is also girls freshman volleyball at 3:45 p.m., girls junior varsity at 5 and girls varsity volleyball at 6 p.m. at Damonte Ranch. Oct. 22 is also the girls varsity soccer match from 5 to 6 p.m. at Damonte Ranch High School, the boys cross country varsity championship from 3 to 5 p.m. at Spanish Springs High School Golden Eagle Regional Park, and Oct. 23 is the boys junior varsity and varsity soccer matches beginning at 7 p.m. at Damonte Ranch. Oct. 23 is junior varsity football against Wooster High School at CHS, girls freshman volleyball at 3:45, Junior Varsity at 5, and varsity at 6 p.m. against WHS, and Oct. 24 is the boys varsity football game against Wooster beginning at 7 p.m. For more information about upcoming CHS athletic events, please visit carsonhigh.com/new/main/athletics.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department’s Athletes of the Week are Micah Merriner for girls varsity soccer, Kristian Chicas for boys varsity soccer, and Annika Wick for girls varsity soccer. These athletes and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs and sports deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Gwendolyn Jimenez is the CHS Student of the Week. “Gwendolyn is an aide in our office during the A5 block,” said CHS secretary Cathy Atchian who nominated this student. “Gwen is always on time, shows up with a smile on her face, is courteous, a hard worker and a pleasure to have in our office,” Atchian added. Congratulations to Gwendolyn on being noticed for her positivity and hard work.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Kieran Dazzo is this week’s Senior in the Spotlight. Kieran has overcome a great deal in her time as a student at CHS, and she continually pushes herself to be involved and to support her peers. She has participated on CHS’s debate team and regularly represents CHS at competitions. Recently, she acted in a lead role in the school’s play of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” and she has worked on the school’s publications team as well. Kieran challenges herself by taking Advanced Placement courses this year and completing 10 honors classes in past years. Next year, she hopes to attend college and continue to pursue her dreams. Congratulations, Kieran!

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.