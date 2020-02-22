Senator Square: Carson High School senior works with Nevada Women’s Suffrage Celebration Committee

Written by Molly Walt. Walt is Management Analyst for the Nevada Commission for Women:

Nevada Commission for Women and the Nevada Women’s Suffrage Celebration Committee formed to help facilitate collaboration among organizations in Nevada to celebrate and commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

As part of her CHS Senior Project, Chloe Walt is working to educate Nevadans on the suffrage movement and the historic importance of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Chloe’s Senior Project is participating as a member of the committee, and helping with the events, projects, and programs sponsored by the committee. Chloe, the youngest participant and high school member, participated Feb. 7 in Gov. Sisolak’s office in the re-created photo used exactly 100 years from the date of the original photo. The original photo was a photo of Nevada Gov. Emmet Boyle signing resolution for ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

Nevada was the 28th State to ratify the 19th Amendment on Feb. 7, 1920. Sisolak sat at and still uses in his office the original desk used by Boyle in 1920. Chloe stood alongside dignitaries, such as Nevada’s First Lady Kathy Sisolak, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, Speaker of the Assembly, Assemblyman Jason Frierson, Former First Ladies Kathy List, Dawn Gibbons, Lauralyn Sandoval, Sen. Richard Bryan, Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell, and City of Henderson Mayor Debra March.

Sisolak signed a proclamation proclaiming Feb. 7, 2020, be celebrated as “Nevada Women’s 19th Amendment Anniversary Day.” This photo will be installed in the “Silver State Sisters: Women Transforming Nevada” exhibit at the Nevada State Capitol and State of Nevada Grant Sawyer Building. It was important to the committee to have Chloe participate and represent future voters in Nevada.

Research of the people in the original picture was done by the Nevada Women’s History Project, and they believe Chloe stood in the position of Delphine Squires who lived in Las Vegas, became active in civil and social groups, established a branch of the Congress of Mothers, the precursor to the Parent Teachers Association, founding member of the Mesquite Club and its second president. Delphine also became active in the Nevada Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Having Chloe stand in the position of such a leader was very fitting for Chloe, since she is the Senior Class President at CHS. The NCW and NWSCC are thankful for Chloe and her choosing to help organize events, programs, and projects to celebrate such an important time in history for her senior project.

For information, call Department of Administration Commission for Women director Molly Walt at 684-0296, or m.walt@admin.nv.gov.

CHS Senior Projects for the class of 2020 are coming in soon, and the Senior Project Committee is looking for community members to volunteer to judge and review portfolios; reviewing takes place in April, and judging for presentation day is April 27. This week’s Senior Project Spotlight is on senior.

This is a great opportunity to get involved with the CHS Senior Project program in order to support graduating seniors. Please sign up to volunteer at chsseniorproject.weebly.com, contact Melisa Kunter at 283-1640, or email seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us for information.

GREATER NEVADA CREDIT UNION SUPPORTS CHS SENIORS

Future Business Leaders of America senior member Bradley Wiggins, received a donation from Julie Slocum of Greater Nevada Credit Union. Bradley is one of 20 plus FBLA students from CHS who will travel to the FBLA State Leadership Conference and competition. GNCU graciously supports all activities at CHS. CHS FBLA sincerely thanks GNCU for their continued support. These trips cost students hundreds of dollars to attend. Businesses and individuals may help defer these costs by donating a tax-deductible contribution sent to CHS FBLA, P.O. Box 603, Carson City, Nevada 89701. Contact Angila Golik at agolik@carson.k12.nv.us for further information about donating.

COLLEGE WEEK WAS TRULY COLLEGIATE

College Week at CHS was filled with fun and a look at the future for all students. According to CHS Counselor Fawn Lewis, “All teachers posted their seal from their undergraduate schools by their classroom doors; these seals were part of activities occurring at CHS throughout the week.” College Connections was available too, every day at lunch in room 257 to help students apply for college and scholarships. Also, Senator Scholarship Scoop is online at carsonhigh.com by clicking Academics, Counseling Department, and The Scoop on the left. The CHS Guidance Office is also available to help students. Call the Guidance Office at 283-1915, or email counselor Amanda Chambers at achambers@carson.k12.nv.us. Additionally, seniors are posting their college acceptance seals in the CHS Library on the Acceptance Wall of Fame as acceptance letters are pouring in. College week activities went schoolwide with a scavenger hunt and prizes, college week bingo, door decorating, wear favorite college gear.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS TO CONSIDER APPLYING

The Chuck Benton Memorial Scholarship is available to seniors who are following a career path in a technical program and are planning to pursue an associate degree or certificate program. Programs of study may include, but are not limited to, dental assistant, LPN, cosmetology, culinary, building trades, and clerical studies in business, law, or medical. CHS seniors will receive 15 $1,000 scholarships. Applications are available in the CHS Counseling Office and are due by March 2.

NEVADA BOYS AND GIRLS STATE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Juniors interested in becoming active citizens in their community, learning about government, and developing leadership skills are encouraged to apply to Boys and Girls State, two separate week-long camps. Boys State will take place June 14-20 on the University of Nevada, Reno campus, and Girls State will be June 21-27 at the Lake Tahoe 4-H Camp. Students will develop their own miniature governments, complete with their own laws, committees, legislation, and debates. Senators and Assembly men and women will be elected. Activities include legislative sessions, campaigning, party meetings, debating and voting. Please explore their websites for more information, and to apply. The American Legion sponsors students to attend, and candidates will be interviewed. For Boys State information, go to nevadaboysstate.org. Applications are due March 31. For Girls State information, go to nevadagirlsstate.net. Girls must register by March 12. Questions? Please see Mrs. Chambers 283-1915 in the Counseling Office.

8TH GRADERS VISIT CHS TO SEE THEIR FUTURE

It was busy and a little chaotic in the halls Feb. 18 and 19. Eighth graders from Carson Middle School, Eagle Valley Middle School, Bethlehem Lutheran School and St. Teresa’s Catholic School toured CHS in preparation for high school registration. Approximately 670 students, 50 adult chaperones and 75 student tour guides participated in this event. Though it looked a bit like a cattle drive, everyone had an exciting time. CHS teachers were told, “If you come upon any ‘strays’ to please make sure they make it to the attendance office so that we can reunite them with their ‘herd’ and make sure they get back on the bus,” said CHS Career and Technical Coordinator Candi Ruf.

SOLUTIONS AFTER SCHOOL TUTORING PROGRAM AVAILABLE

All CHS students have the opportunity to improve their scores and abilities in the on-campus after school tutoring program. Do not wait for a parent, teacher, or counselor’s phone call home to decide to improve grades and academic standing in all classes. The after school program not only provides skilled tutors but also snacks and bus rides home, so do not wait; advocate before it is too late.

ATHLETIC EVENTS

Recently in Anaheim, the CHS competition cheer team took 3rd Place in the Advanced Non-Tumbling Large Division at the USA National Cheer Competition.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Zion Belcastro is the CHS Student of the Week. According to her CHS English teacher Cheryl Macy, “She is hardworking, kind, and unique; Z is passionate about becoming a large animal vet, and her enthusiasm is contagious, plus, she is an independent thinker who serves as a natural leader for her peers.” Congratulations to Zion for gaining the positive attention she has earned.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The Senior Spotlight this week is Jose Torres. Jose is an outstanding senior at CHS, who has excelled throughout his freshman, sophomore, junior and the first semester of his senior year. He has taken both Honors and AP classes, while maintaining a 4.7 weighted GPA. He is active in National Honor Society and Athletic Leadership Council. He also volunteers at Friends in Service Helping (FISH) and has been part of St. Teresa Catholic Church leadership. Jose plans on attending UNR and majoring in Engineering, either Civil or Material. Jose believes “Our actions have impacts on other people, so I always consider the possible outcomes.” His goal is helping the planet be more eco-friendly. This positivity will definitely help Jose in achieving his future goals.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.