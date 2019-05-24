Senator Square: Carson High School students making plans for the future

CHS students not only experienced exciting college, job, and career opportunities outside of school this past week, they were also presented with an explosion of options directly. Chamber Orchestra Students returned from their successful regional music festival in San Francisco, several CHS students enjoyed job shadowing with Nevada Legislators, and May 21 offered students access to its job and career fair throughout the day. A Western Nevada College Signing Day was held during lunch in the CHS library with JumpStart students and seniors planning to attend WNC in the fall being invited to have pizza and receive congratulations for taking the next step in their education. There were many faculty members from WNC present to recognize and celebrate CHS students.

Additionally, the University of Nevada, Reno Admitted Students event was held with Carolina Martinez, UNR’s Manager of Admission and Recruitment, sharing information about the next steps students will need to take in their college journey. UNR’s Felicia Dewalt and Monica Vega provided information on NevadaFIT camps, which many freshmen will be required to attend, depending on their declared major. Aside from receiving free UNR T-shirts and a warm welcome to the Pack, students were also given information on scholarships available for summer programs, and they had the opportunity to have their questions answered individually. For more information on the NevadaFit program, visit unr.edu/nevadafit. The counseling staff at Carson High School is so thankful for the partnership with local colleges that affords students the convenience of meeting with college staff during their school day. It really helps facilitate their transition to college. Not to be missed were the many local companies who set up shop in Senator Square; students did not only receive information about these companies, many were actually offered jobs. It is an exciting time for students at CHS.

STUDENTS SPEND THREE WEEKS WITH NEVADA LEGISLATORS

Nine Carson High students participated in a job-shadowing program during the 80th Nevada Legislative Session. Over the course of the three-week shadowing program, students enjoyed an intimate view of the legislative process. Recommended for the program by their teachers, students ranged from seniors to sophomores interested in the legislative process and public service. Seniors were Kate Cruz, Marion Haffey, Mary Milburn, Kiara Williams, and Crystal Vargas, juniors were Bryce Busch, Alexsandra Knowlton, and Cierra Randall, and sophomores were Nathan Wetzel. Students spent the first week shadowing members of the assembly, received an in-depth tour, and participated in daily tasks and conversations about various bills. In the second week, students shadowed Assemblywomen Ellen Spiegel, Jill Tolles, Lisa Krasner, Sarah Peter and Teresa Benitez-Thompson. Students also shadowed members of the Senate Senator Heidi Seevers Gansert, Joseph Hardy, Pat Spearman, Mo Dennis and James Settlemeyer. In the final week, some students spent time in the executive branch and met with the governor and lieutenant governor. The program culminated with a mock legislative session hosted by lobbyists. They had the students divide into two groups, one side opposing a bill and the other side favoring a bill, and they provided relevant and meaningful feedback on the bills. It was a rare opportunity for students to experience the first-hand workings of state government by meeting and learning from elected representatives. Those interested in pursuing a career in public service found this very enlightening and allowed them to see the potential in this field. Work-Based Learning opportunities such as job shadowing or interning gives students a flavor for the industry and opens career doors.

“If a WBL experience sparks interest for our students in the long-run, it is good for us all,” stated Yette De Luca, Carson City School District WBL coordinator. The Northern Nevada Development Authority and Paul Jackson, political consultant, made the program possible.

JOB AND CAREER FAIR A SUCCESS AT CHS

CHS hosted the 2019 job and career fair at CHS with over 40 employers participating and offering job and career exploration opportunities to approximately 1,300 students. During the May 21 fair, teachers and students joined the final Mob the Halls and Dress for Success challenge. From 7:15-7:35 a.m., teachers stationed themselves at school entrances and welcomed students as they walked in. The last Dress for Success Challenge revealed students and teachers who busted out their nice threads and dressed to be noticed. Congratulations to the Dress for Success winners: Student Kaitlyn Grime and staff member Wendy Tims. They will each receive a $20 Dutch Bros gift card. This monthly activity culminated with the job and career fair. Additionally, the Senator Snack Shack students demonstrated their customer service abilities to local employers by serving coffee as appreciation for their participation. Carson City School District would like to thank all participating employers and staff who assisted with the event, and a special shout-out goes to Kim Arnold, the Principal’s Administrative Assistant, and to Natalie Satter, CHS Career Center Specialist for their work behind the scenes.

COOL, CALM AND COLLECT

The “Cool, Calm, and Collect Yourself before You Wreck Yourself” event was a great success with students and staff practicing self-care and learning about reducing stress and anxiety. The CHS Library hosted the 2-day event funded by the Social-Emotional Learning Committee for snacks and supplies. Additionally, the Safe School Professionals provided information about reducing anxiety, eating healthy snacks, and playing with squishy stress-balls, and CHS counselors hosted a maker table where students added color, glitter, and decor to water bottles. A bit of glue, a good shake, and students now have a colorful soothing water bottle. Watching the glitter slowly swirl and settle is a great way to de-stress. The library also had a yoga space, a plant-filled social area, puzzles, games, coloring, and building areas, and students and staff alike visited with an overwhelmingly positive response. One student said, “It’s like a hug in here!” Hosting this event at both mid-term and final exams next year is now on the agenda. If local groups are interested in partnering in the future, please contact CHS Librarian Ananda Campbell at acampbell@carson.k12.nv.us.

CHAMBER ORCHESTRA EARNS GOLD AT REGIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

The CHS Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Brian Fox, traveled to the San Francisco Bay Area to participate in a regional music festival sponsored by Forum Music Festivals. The ensemble received a Gold rating at the festival with the cello section earning an Outstanding Musicians award. This group of talented and dedicated individuals also visited the renowned Ifshin Violin Shop in El Cerrito, sailed San Francisco Bay, and attended a Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 performance by the San Francisco Symphony.

FOOTBALL BOOSTERS AWARD THREE SCHOLARSHIPS

According to CHS Football Booster Club Secretary Kelley Ferretti, “We recently awarded three CHS students the Mac Wilson Scholarship.” It went to Leo Rodriguez, Garrett Clampitt, and Carl Kavner. The Mac Wilson Scholarship was named after CHS custodian Mac Wilson, who was always supportive of CHS students and was a constant presence at athletic events. The boys were interviewed by a panel of CHS Football Booster Club members and were chosen based on GPA, community involvement, and involvement in CHS Football. They were each given a $1,000 scholarship.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

In coming to the end of the year for FCA, Adviser Ty McMillen asked three-year-member Kiana Martinez to speak to the group May 21 during lunch. Student Ministries Pastor at LifePoint Church in Minden, Pastor Scott Riley, said, “I loved Kiana’s challenge to her fellow students to keep growing in their faith during the summer.” Riley said Kiana offers weekly Bible studies at Starbucks, goes to Hume Lake camp with LifePoint Church, and does service projects too. Riley also said, “FCA is a great place for students to investigate the claims of Jesus Christ which allows for questions without fear of condemnation.” Well done Kiana…well done.

PLEASE SUPPORT HOSA FUTURE HEALH PROFESSIONALS FUNDRAISER

On Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., HOSA Future Health Professionals is hosting a fundraising day at Pizza Factory, 3120 Highway 50 East. Mention or present a flier for HOSA to receive 20 percent of sales. Please see CHS teacher Kelly Gustafson for a copy of the flier. All money raised will help send HOSA students to the International Competition this June.

ROBOTICS TEAM TO HOST SUMMER CAMPS IN JUNE

The robotics team, Cyber Mafia (FTC 5687), is proud to announce its fifth annual summer robotics camps for children kindergarten through eighth grade. The camps will be held at Western Nevada College June 10 through 14, with two sessions daily: A morning session using Lego WeDo robots for kindergarten through third grade, and an afternoon session using Lego Mindstorm robots for grades fourth through eighth. To learn more about the camps and how to register, please visit the team’s website: cybermafia5687.weebly.com.

SAFE GRAD NEEDS SOME HELP

Volunteers are needed for this very important event. Safe Grad is almost here, and this important event cannot take place without the wonderful and needed support of parents and community volunteers. Safe Grad is June 8 and 9. There are a lot of times and options available. It is particularly difficult to fill the midnight and later shifts. Signing up is easy. Go to SignUp.com in three easy steps: Click this link at signup.com/go/acPsyOg, review the options listed, and choose the spot(s) liked, and sign up. Volunteers will not need to register an account or keep a password, and SignUp.com does not share personal email addresses with anyone. Prefer not to use email, please call the SafeGrad volunteer Coordinator at 741-3918 or emailchsgbvolunteer@gmail.com.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department’s May 20-24 Athletes of the Week are Hannah Presley for Girls Varsity Swim and Ben Granados for Boys Varsity Track. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Grace Giles is the CHS Student of the Week. Grace is always willing to go the extra mile. CHS Biology and Health Sciences teacher Michelle Stedfield nominated Grace and said about her, “She does her work in a timely manner, is very conscientious about her performance on tasks, and has taken on the role as class manager; she is really stepping up to the plate and doing a fantastic job in this leadership role.” Congratulations to Grace Giles on being noticed for her outstanding willingness to positively support those around her.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week’s Senior in the Spotlight is Kaitlyn Chacon. Kaitlyn has maintained a 4.76 weighted GPA and is currently taking Honors and AP courses, both in her core subjects, with her chosen Career and Technical Education pathway being Agriculture Science. She will be receiving the Advanced, CTE and Honors diploma as well as the College and Career Ready endorsement on her diploma. Aside from excelling academically, Kaitlyn has been a member of Future Farmers of America for 3 years, during which time she has earned the Green Hand and Chapter Degrees. At the FFA Floral competition last year, her team won first place. She has also been a member of Blue Crew, helping CHS freshmen with the transition to high school, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and National Honor Society for the past three years. In addition to her extracurricular activities, and volunteer work, Kaitlyn works for Carson City Parks and Recreation supervising the Capital Kids before and after school as well as during the summer. Kaitlyn has selflessly given her time at Fritsch Elementary school for three years, volunteering weekly in first and fourth grade classrooms. This has led her to her chosen career pathway of Education which she will pursue next year at University of Nevada, Reno. CHS is proud of Kaitlyn for her achievements and cannot wait to see her in the teaching profession.

