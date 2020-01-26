Senator Square: Carson High Winterfest plays out nicely

Adults sure could learn a thing or two from the students at CHS because Winterfest 2020 played out, pun intended, just like it was supposed to with Carson’s Got Game being the theme. Though Monday was a holiday, it is more than likely students headed up to the slopes to ski, snowboard, and play in the snow. Tuesday at CHS was a series of multiple physical board games, playground games and video games with students dressing up in Candy Land pajamas. It was like a sleepover took place at the high school, and students arose the next day to find themselves sitting in class still wearing their nightclothes. From a teacher’s point of view, they all looked, well, so comfortable and relaxed … too comfortable actually and too relaxed. The lunchtime activity was so much fun though because students gathered … tons of them … in the Big Gym to, well, Just Dance. Though Wednesday was college and career day, it actually looked like Tuesday all over again with students still wearing their pajamas. Thursday was favorite meme day, and it was so funny to see how many students pinned funny drawings and papers to their clothes with such hilarity and the saying, “What do you meme?” Friday, for the most part, was very colorful as students wore their class colors of blue, red, green or yellow, everyone looking like the card game Uno. Oh, yeah, one more fun event for the week was the door decorating contest with CHS PE teacher Jarad Hagar taking first place, the CHS Guidance Department taking second and Sherri Kelley taking third. The lunchtime activity was a pump up the volume pep rally and, though the results are not yet in, the Senator Square nighttime activity is/was a home basketball game against the Wooster Colts. Also, between the varsity games at halftime is the Crowning of the King and Queen of Winterfest. The Winterfest 2020 dance is from 7 to 10 p.m. today in Senator Square. Winterfest 2020 played out nicely, and there were no losers, only winners.

ANNUAL SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Winners of the annual Scholastic Art Awards were announced, and CHS had quite a showing beginning with CHS photography instructor Kara Ferrin’s photography students who received 52 honorable mentions for individual pieces: Maggie Coen, Ryan Defalco, Emily Doddridge, Mariah Dunham, Jackie Garza, Ansley Griffin, Karla Herrera, Kaylee Konze, Diego Lopez, Kailee Luschar, Kiana Martinez, Vanessa Martinez, Shannon Mick, Marissa Perez-Morris, Annelise Poor, Ali Sharp, Nathan Smothers, Jade Stotts, Haley Trost, Valerie Wamsley, Annika Wick, Raelin Wilson and Chase Wixon. Six honorable mentions for eight-piece cohesive photography portfolios went to Garza, Herrera, Konze, Luschar, Lopez and Trost. Seven Silver Keys for individual pieces went to Geovanny Arroyo, Griffin, Lopez, Luscar, Vanessa Martinez for two pieces and Madalyn Nolan. Two Silver Keys for eight-piece cohesive photography portfolio went to Vanessa Martinez and Griffin. Four Gold Keys for individual pieces, to be displayed at the Holland Project, went to Trevor Castillo — see photo by Griffin — see photo by Lopez — see photo — and Omar Mora — see photo. Patricia Ababio’s graphic design students had six honorable mentions for digital art that went to Giovanni Bonomo, Victor Clavel, Cameron Davis, Alana Jeffries, Petey Peterson and Isela Rodriguez. Two Silver Keys for digital art went to Coral Rosas — see phot — and Daniel Lopez — see photo. Alisa Kuniya’s ceramics’ student Kinsley Dagget won a Silver Key for ceramics and glass. All awarded work will be displayed in a slideshow at the Nevada Museum of Art until March. Gold Key recipients’ physical pieces will be displayed in an art show at the Holland Project in Reno; they will also move on to be entered into the National Competition for Scholastic Art Awards, and the Gold Key winners also will get to attend the awards show Feb. 22 at the Nevada Museum of Art. For more information, contact Ferrin at kferrin@carson.k12.nv.us.

REAL LIFE BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP YIELDS MULTIPLE WINNERS

Vitality Dance Tour and Ms. Patricia Ababio’s Graphic Design III classes at CHS recently collaborated to create professional business logos for the dance company. Vitality is an upcoming dance company owned by Ryan Maw. Maw grew up in Carson City, but he moved to California at the age of 13 to pursue his dance career. The company Maw created will travel worldwide and provide opportunities for dancers to be trained from some of the most current dance professionals in the industry. Vitality Dance Tour was excited to collaborate with the Graphic Design III class on a real-world media production. The graphic design students produced numerous logos, and Maw chose the top three winners: first place was Makayla Mueller, second place went to Garrett Wilson and third place goes to Angel Navitidad. — Submitted by CHS graphic design teacher Patricia Ababio

WEEKEND ACT/SAT BOOT CAMPS, TESTING, AND COLLEGE INFORMATION

ACT/SAT Weekend Boot Camps have been taking place throughout the school year, and students who attend these camps see substantial improvement. There is no need to sign up as students simply need to bring their Chromebooks to the CHS Library after school. The classes go from 2:15 to 3:50 p.m. English test prep is Feb. 4, writing is Feb. 11 and Reading is Feb. 18. Math is Feb. 5, 12 and 19 and Science is Feb. 6, 13 and 20. For more information, call CHS Language Arts Department chair Cheryl Macy at 775-283-1660 or e-mail her at cmacy@carson.k12.nv.us.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR CLASS OF 2020 SENIOR PROJECTS

CHS Senior Projects for the class of 2020 are in full swing, and the Senior Project Committee is always looking for community members to volunteer to judge and review portfolios; reviewing takes place in April, and judging for presentation day is April 27. The Senior Project Spotlight this week is on the Sheriff’s Academy, which meets from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday from Jan. 8 through March 11 at the Carson City Sheriff’s Station, 911 E. Musser St. This is a great opportunity to get involved with the CHS Senior Project program in order to support graduating seniors. Please sign up to volunteer at chsseniorproject.weebly.com, contact Melisa Kunter at 775-283-1640 or email seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

GIVE NEW ZEALAND HONEY AND SKIN BALM AS A GIFT

American Literature, Journalism and Yearbook adviser Patt Quinn-Davis said, “You may help the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition Program of Carson City Schools and purchase a gift; I have a supply of New Zealand organic honey and skin balm, and if you like both products, how about buying some for yourself also because products are $15 each and all proceeds go to the McKinney-Vento Program.” Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, too, “so why not purchase some honey for your Honey?” Quinn-Davis added. She has everything in her classroom, 136, so come by to sample, and donate. Cash or checks are made out to CHS. For more information, please email her at pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us.

SOLUTIONS AFTER SCHOOL TUTORING PROGRAM AVAILABLE

Both struggling and non-struggling students have the opportunity to improve their scores and abilities in the on-campus after school tutoring program. Do not wait for a parent, teacher or counselor’s phone call home to decide to improve grades and academic standing in all classes. The afterschool program not only provides skilled tutors but also provides snacks and bus rides home, so do not wait; advocate before it is too late.

NOT JUST FOR TEACHERS

The upcoming 2020 STEAM Conference is a free event in Reno. This year, the STEAM Conference is where art and tech collide. Nevada Museum of Art, in partnership with the Desert Research Institute’s Science Alive program, will host an annual statewide conference to explore best practices in STEAM education. The conference is the most important statewide event for exploring ideas and strategies that incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math Education into pioneering classroom practices that foster student creativity through engaging, hands-on workshops and nationally recognized keynote speakers. The 2020 focus is on the “T” in STEAM, highlighting, celebrating and critiquing ways artists and interdisciplinary practitioners leverage new and emerging technologies to change the way people see the world. Art about technology, art made with technology and art made by technology all help to explore the human relationship to the increasingly digital and artificial world of the future. This event will take place at the Nevada Museum of Art, 160 W. Liberty St. in Reno from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1. Register at http://www.nvsteam.org. For questions, call Educational Programs Professional Instructional Support representative Andrew Snyder at 775-687-5943 or email him at asnyder@doe.nv.gov.

UPCOMING ATHLETIC EVENTS AT CHS AND BEYOND

CHS is filled with the action of winter sports. The Carson community, and anyone for that matter, is always invited to come and support the CHS athletic teams and programs whether their games take place at CHS or occur elsewhere. Please see the photographs of the CHS boys and girls varsity basketball teams. Hopefully, these photos will prompt the kinda-wanna-go Carson City community members to some we-just-gotta-go supporters of the teams playing tonight in the CHS Big Gym. Regarding times, schedules and locations, please go to http://www.carsonhigh.com and click “CHS Calendar” on the left to find out dates, times and locations of upcoming games.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department’s Athletes of the Week are Sarah Wiggins for varsity girls ski team and Joseph Summers for varsity boys basketball. These athletes and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs and sports deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

CHS is pleased to recognize Kenneth Fox as this week’s Senior in the Spotlight. Kenny is an excellent student with a GPA of 4.85 and is a three-time academic letter recipient. He will have completed eight Advanced Placement classes at the time of graduation. Kenny is best known at CHS for the energy he exhibits as the head drum major for the Blue Thunder Marching Band. He has played percussion for many years and held both the position of percussion section leader as well as drumline section leader. He was a member of the Nevada State Honor Band his sophomore year. Kenny is exploring his interest in percussion composition as the topic for his Senior Project. He is composing a piece to be played by the CHS Wind Ensemble as part of their spring concert. In addition to the many hours Kenny devotes to the CHS Band, he also works 15 to 20 hours per week at Home Depot. Kenny plans to further his education at the University of Nevada, Reno. He is considering a degree in either mining or chemical engineering. He would like to play percussion in the UNR marching band. Everyone at CHS is proud of the contributions Kenny has made to CHS and the community and looks forward to the future accomplishments of this talented student. — Contributed by CHS counselor Susan Grunert

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.