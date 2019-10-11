Senator Square: Club opportunities everywhere at Carson High School

CHS has many opportunities for students to become a part of something bigger than just themselves, not that making a name for oneself is a bad idea or anything, but it is up to the student to step on up, come on in and check them out. There are so many clubs on campus; there are Interact Club meetings at lunch in CHS teacher Erin Been’s room every Thursday, and Been also advises the Represent Club. The Native American Club is another that meets on Wednesdays at lunch in room 114, and still another is a new club, the E-Sports Gamer’s Club, which meets every Thursday after school. Like to play Overwatch, Fortnite, Smash Bros, C.S. GO, or Rainbow Six? Then head over to Mr. Houk’s room 304; the club is still looking for students interested in a competitive league for these games. Social Club meets in room 123 at lunch on Wednesdays and offers a place to anyone wanting to meet new friends and share experiences while eating lunch and enjoying company. CHS’ Bowling Club, with accredited coaches and much fun, meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Gold Dust West. Be ready to bowl by 2:45 p.m. There is no cost to try it out and see the awesomeness of this club. For more information, see Lavon Sollberger in the Tech Center Office. Students for School Safety is another new club focusing on school safety and student activism, so please join in its monthly meetings on Tuesdays at lunch in CHS Physical Education teacher Jennifer Minifie’s classroom, 148. Other clubs are Blue Crew, College Connections, Future Farmers of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Health Professionals, Speech and Debate, Key Club, GSA, Judicial Board, META, NHS, SkillsUSA, Robotics, Chess, Beta Grouptale, Garden, SAGE, and FBLA. Not only are there more clubs not listed, but students might want to begin a new club of their own by obtaining new club documents from leadership adviser and teacher Ann Britt.

CYBER MAFIA ROBOTICS RECEIVES SPONSORSHIP CHECK FROM GNCU

Greater Nevada Credit Union recently presented a sponsorship check to the CHS robotics team, Cyber Mafia. The team will use the funds to purchase team shirts. These students are responsible for designing, building and programming a robot to compete in various tournaments throughout the school year and even the summer. Through their participation, they learn teamwork, time management and communication skills, as well as how to fiercely compete while being a resource for other teams. Last year, the team won the First Tech Challenge State Championship and qualified for the First World Championships in Houston.

ANNUAL WEEK OF RESPECT EVENT PIZZA PARTY POSTER WINNERS

Part of the Annual Week of Respect, Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, came with an opportunity to win a pizza party. The class who developed the best poster was that of CHS teachers Patrick Tobin and Gayle Edwards. CHS Lead Safe School Professional Kelly Edmundson said, “Thank you to all the teachers and students who participated in the Week of Respect poster contest; we had some amazing submissions, really creative and lovely posters.” The SEL Committee traditionally spearheads this weeklong celebration of kindness, inclusion, acceptance and respect, but his year students planned how CHS could foster more respect on campus.

27TH ANNUAL PUMPKIN PATCH AT SEELIGER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Carson City is celebrating nearly three decades of turning the round, orange members of the squash family into memorable Halloween carving traditions. Seeliger Elementary School will host its 27th annual Pumpkin Patch 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the school, located at 2800 Saliman Road. The community is invited to this annual tradition, which brings hearty pumpkin pickings, games, food and fun to the outdoor quad. All proceeds go toward Seeliger classrooms to pay for field trips and extras for the children. This year’s fall festival will feature a raffle, dunk tank, craft fair, silent auction, cake walk, carnival games, prizes, food, bake sale, pumpkins, jugglers, bouncy castle, wagon rides and other family fun. Photo opportunity pumpkins were delivered between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Friday. — Contributed by Dan Davis

STATE OF NEVADA 2019 FIRE PREVENTION POSTER CONTEST

The 2019 theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6 to 12, is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape — Plan and Practice Your Escape.” More information can be found at the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s website, the Nevada State Fire Marshal Fire Prevention Bureau, 775-684-7526, or e-mail the Department of Public Safety’s public information officer at ky.smith@dps.state.nv.us.

DRAMA STUDENTS SHARE PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Everyone is invited to attend the CHS Theatre Arts production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” today and Sunday at the Bob Boldrick Theater in the Community Center. This hilarious play, written by Rick Elice, and based on a book by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, is the prequel to the beloved story of Peter Pan. Learn how Peter and Captain Hook became enemies, who taught Peter to fly and the creation of the story everyone loves. The audience will be seated on the stage, so please enter the side closest to Mills Park. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults; they can be purchased at the door.

SCHOOL BASED FLU VACCINATION CLINIC COMING TO CHS

The Carson City School District, in collaboration with Carson City Health and Human Services, will be offering School Based Flu Vaccination Clinics at CHS Oct. 17 and 18. The flu vaccinations form will be going home this week. Please contact CHS nurse Sheila Story with any questions at 775-283-1675 or sstory@carson.k12.nv.us.

WEARABLE RECYCLABLES THEME OF 2019 RECYCLED ART CONTEST

As part of a mission to foster a “greener” Nevada, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program is partnering with the Venetian Resort Las Vegas to promote awareness about the importance of recycling through this year’s “Wearable Recyclables” statewide art contest. To participate, students must simply create a “wearable recyclable” item and submit their fashionable masterpiece to nevadarecycles.nv.gov by Oct. 17. What type of wearable items can be made from recycled materials? Think funny hats, crazy masks, exquisite jewelry, funky clothing, unique costumes, must-have accessories, futuristic backpacks and even superhero capes. Be creative and repurpose items headed to the landfill into something real or imagined to transform them into an “upcycled” fashion statement. The Venetian will provide first-, second- and third-place prizes, $250, $100 and $50 respectively, in six categories: kindergarten to grade 5, grades 6 to 8, grades 9 to 12, class and adult. In 2018, Nevada’s recycling rate was 22 percent. Based on residential and commercial sector data, Nevadans and area tourists throw away approximately 5.8 pounds of trash per person per day; that means approximately 4 million tons of trash enter a Nevada landfill each year. “Recycling is one of the easiest things we can do to save energy, conserve natural resources and create green jobs,” said Pranav Jampani, director of sustainability for the Venetian, the Palazzo and Sands Expo. Winners will be announced on America Recycles Day, Nov. 15. For more information about the contest, rules and submission guidelines, visit http://www.nevadarecycles.nv.gov.

TEACHERS VERSUS POLICE OFFICERS IN BASKETBALL GAME AT CHS

The fourth annual Teacher Basketball game will be held in the CHS Big Gym Nov. 13. According to CHS teacher and leadership adviser Ann Britt, “This year, we are going to be doing things a little bit differently, teachers against the local sheriffs’ offices.” Britt also said, “The theme will be ‘Books versus Badges’ as CHS and Douglas High School teachers team up and take on the Carson City and Douglas sheriff’s offices; all proceeds will go toward putting an end to domestic violence.” Call CHS teacher Ann Britt at 775-283-1769 or email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

COAT DRIVE FOR STUDENTS IN TRANSITION

It is getting cold outside, and new coats and hoodies are needed to support the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition Program. Those wanting to help might deliver coats to 618 W. Musser St. and 256 E. Winnie Lane in Carson City. For more information about the coat and hoodie drive, please call 775-283-1526 or 775-283-1537.

CLASS OF 2020 SENIOR PROJECTS

CHS senior projects for the class of 2020 are ramping up, and the Senior Project Committee is looking for community members to volunteer to judge and review portfolios; reviewing takes place in April 2020 and judging for presentation day is April 27. This is a great opportunity to get involved with the CHS Senior Project program and to support graduating seniors. #WeAreSenators. Please sign up to volunteer at chsseniorproject.weebly.com. Contact Melisa Kunter at 775-283-1640 or email seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

COLLEGE APPLICATIONS, SCHOLARSHIPS AND REPRESENTATIVES

College Connections is available every day at lunch in room 257 to help students apply for college and scholarships. Also, Senator Scholarship Scoop is online at carsonhigh.com: click “Academics,” “Counseling Department” and “The Scoop” on the left. The CHS Guidance Office is also there to help students. Call the Guidance Office at 775-283-1915 or e-mail counselor Amanda Chambers at achambers@carson.k12.nv.us. Additionally, a Portland State representative is coming Oct. 18, a UNLV representative is coming Oct. 22, a Sierra Nevada College representative is coming Oct. 29 and a UNR representative is coming at 1:10 p.m. Nov. 5 to the Tech Center Conference Room. Sign up in the Guidance Office and get a pass to attend.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department’s Athletes of the Week are Isela Rodriguez and Alexsandra Knowlton for Varsity Girls Tennis. These athletes and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs and sports deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Claire Williams, a freshman, is the CHS Student of the Week. According to her nominating teacher, Mike Malley, “Claire goes beyond expectations with her pride, her enthusiasm, and her team spirit, motivating others to have respect for the class and supplies.” Congratulations to Claire Williams on being nominated as CHS Student of the Week.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Abby Gonzalez is Pioneer High School’s Senior in the Spotlight. This is Abby’s second year at Pioneer, and her academic success is seeing the benefits of her hard work. Abby transferred to Pioneer after a year in Washington State, and she has enjoyed her experience at Pioneer stating that the smaller class sizes and a welcoming atmosphere from the teachers and fellow students have made her feel more comfortable and willing to learn. She said the people at Pioneer have motivated her to continue her studies after high school and pursue a career as a pediatric nurse. Next fall, Abby is planning on attending Western Nevada College to begin her nursing goal. Abby volunteers her time as the Pioneer school board representative and stays very busy with planning extracurricular activities in her leadership class. Though school is very important to her, Abby also loves hanging out with her friends, working at a local restaurant and taking photos. Abby is a bright star at Pioneer and we look forward to her continued success. — Contributed by PHS counselor Cary Jordan

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.