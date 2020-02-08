Senator Square: Creative Writing class launches online literary magazine

Attention all Writers! Are you tired of having too much teenage angst that your parents and teachers just do not understand? Well, let us give you the outlet you deserve. Ms. Brigette Pugh’s Advanced Creative Writing classes are branching out to bring back a literary magazine to CHS. The online literary magazine’s name is Bolt of Blue, inspired by the school’s colors. All current Carson High School students are welcome to submit their original poems, non-fiction, and fiction short stories. We wish to produce a creative outlet for all Carson High students to get their work read and recognized, from the serious, political and satirical, to the funny, uplifting, and light-hearted, all work is welcome. Submissions are open for the entire month of February. Students interested may print submissions and turn them into a dropbox in room 306 or the CHS Library. Students may submit under an appropriate pseudo-name if they wish to remain anonymous, but full name must appear on the submission. Publishing credits look great on resumes, scholarship applications, and as add-ons to the Senior Project achievements page. The first edition will be published by the end of the 2020 school year. For details on submission guidelines, visit senatorsnow.org and click on the link for the Bolt of Blue website.

Editor’s Note: Submitted by Lauren Winne and Destiny Hernandez, seniors at CHS, and students in the Advanced Creative Writing class

COUNSELORS MAKE A WORLD OF DIFFERENCE

This week, CHS Counseling Staff stand with the 100,000 plus school counselors nationwide to celebrate National School Counselors Week 2020: Helping to Make Better Humans. As the newest school counselor, Bridget Gordon said, “I have learned so much about the amazing, varied, crazy, and often unpredictable tasks school counselors undertake daily to help create better humans here at CHS, because, daily, school counselors provide social and emotional strategies and support to students who are struggling with friendships, relationships, home environments that are difficult, personal battles like anxiety and anger, sexuality, or confidence while also tackling academic needs like failing grades, academic course of study planning, registration, and online learning, while at the same time assisting with college and career planning; these are also the three pillars of National School Counseling, and this week I encourage you to take a moment to think about the role school counselors play in the lives of students, and to talk to your students about how we may help them to become the best humans they may become.”

For more information about school counseling, go to schoolcounselor.org, and for information about the themes of the week, go to schoolcounselor.org/school-counselors-members/about-asca-(1)/national-school-counseling-week.

FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA COMPETES AT NORTH VALLEYS HIGH

Capitol FFA traveled to North Valleys High School Feb. 1 in order to compete in the Northern FFA Zone Competition. CHS Agriculture Mechanics, Welding, and FFA Adviser and teacher Rebecca Glocknitzer said, “I know all of our students worked hard to prepare for Zone, and Mr. Mann and I are so proud of their efforts.”

Results are as follows: The FFA Creed 1st place individual is Kelly Strasser; Poultry Evaluation 2nd place Team is Stevi Simmons, Madison Carroll, Jacob Hanson, and Victoria Stuke; Meats Evaluation 3rd Place team is Parker Story, Kelly Strasser, Lander Smith, and Ben Tureston; Agriculture Mechanics 3rd place team is Lander Smith, Geo Rodriguez, and Cody Seay; Employability Skills 3rd place individual is Ben Tureston; Extemporaneous Speech 2nd Place individual Katrina Creek; Destiny Hernandez also competed as an individual in Veterinary Science. The students will get a certificate mailed to them from the contest. The State Competition will take place in March.

“I am excited to show off my welding skills; I hope that I get high individual in Ag Mechanics,” said CHS student Geo Rodriguez.

“I missed Zone because of wrestling, but I am glad my team did well at Zone; I am happy to be able to compete for Nationals,” said student Devon Sanchez.

For more information regarding Capitol FFA, email Rebecca Glocknitzer at rglocknitzer@carson.k12.nv.us.

TWO STUDENTS RECEIVE SUPERIOR RATINGS AT MUSIC FESTIVAL

Students from the CCSD Orchestra Program attended the annual Solo and Ensemble Festival for the Washoe/Northern Zone of the Nevada Music Educators Association. The program boasted 32 entries, and students earned ratings of superior, excellent, and good. Students prepared for two months for the event, rehearsing their pieces with private teachers, accompanists, and their classmates. CCSD Orchestra Director Brian Fox, PhD, Sue Jesch, Lou Groffman were proud to see and hear their students excel.

“Two CHS students received ‘Superiors’ on their Northern Zone Solo and Ensemble performances: Quentin Powers won this honor for a tenor vocal solo and Jake Xia for a saxophone solo, and these two were so outstanding, they earned the honor of being invited to audition for the Command Performance Concert featuring the best Solo and Ensemble performances in the entire state,” CHS Fine Arts Department Chair and Choral Music Educator Andy Sonnemaker said.

The Command Performance Concert takes place during the Nevada Music Educators Association All-State Festival which will be in Vegas in April this year.

FBLA SPEAKS TO NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Carson High thanks Future Business Leaders of America Vice President Kiana Martinez for speaking, recently, at the Nevada Department of Education about Nevada FBLA. The Northern Region VP could not make it, so Kiana stepped in and gave the report.

“I’m very proud of her; she always is a great representative of CHS FBLA,” said CHS FBLA adviser and teacher Angila Golik.

As if this was not good enough news, Golik said “Three of my FBLA members showed up today in my room with my favorite Starbucks as appreciation for me as their advisor; it is FBLA Week in the U.S. and what a great way to start my day…love these students…love FBLA.”

FCA GIVES DOVE CHOCOLATES AND WISHES EVERYONE HAPPY VALENTINE

CHS FCA adviser Ty McMillen and members of FCA always have great ideas for sharing good news with students, so on Feb. 4 they collected prayer requests, told students Happy Valentine’s Day and Month, said FCA loves them, and gave them heart-shaped Dove chocolates. Currently, there are FCA groups at Dayton High School with adviser Melaynia Wick, Douglas High School with adviser Ginny Thomas, Carson Middle School with advisers Justin Clark and Dave Barnum, and Carson Valley Middle School. The goal of FCA is to foster unity and support between the groups as they follow their faith through word, deed, and by sharing with students and encouraging students to share as well. FCA meets every Tuesday at lunch in lead adviser Ty McMillen’s room. Pastors in the area, as well as CHS graduates, regularly share their testimonies and return to their alma mater to share their Christian experiences as current college students and as former CHS FCA members.

GIVE NEW ZEALAND HONEY AND SKIN BALM FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

American Literature, Journalism, and Yearbook adviser Patt Quinn-Davis said: “Help the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition Program of Carson City Schools and purchase either some New Zealand organic honey or skin balm, and, if you like, both products, because they are $15 each, and all proceeds go to the McKinney-Vento Program.” Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, too, “So why not purchase some honey for your Honey?” For more information, email her at pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us.

WEEKEND ACT/SAT BOOT CAMPS, TESTING, AND COLLEGE INFORMATION

ACT/SAT Weekend Boot Camps have been taking place throughout the school year, and students who attend these camps see substantial improvement. There is no need to sign up as students simply need to bring their Chromebooks to the CHS Library after school. The classes go from 2:15 to 3:50 p.m. English test prep for writing is Feb. 11, and reading is Feb. 18. Math is Feb. 12, and 19, and science is Feb. 13, and 20. For more information, call CHS Language Arts Department Chair Cheryl Macy at 283-1660, or email her at cmacy@carson.k12.nv.us.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS TO CONSIDER

Local Masonic Lodge #1 will award $1,000 each to students with a GPA of 2.5 and who have been involved in community and extracurricular activities. Students do not have to be affiliated with the Masonic organization. Applications are available in the Guidance Office and are due on, or before, Feb. 28.

UPCOMING ATHLETIC EVENTS

Everyone is always invited to come and support the CHS athletic teams and programs whether their games take place at CHS or occur elsewhere. These games are so fun to watch, so it is hoped the kinda-wanna-go Carson City community members, to some we-just-gotta-go supporters of the teams playing, will get up and come enjoy the excitement. Regarding times, schedules, and locations, please go to carsonhigh.com and click ‘CHS Calendar’ on the left to find out dates, times, and locations of upcoming games.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department’s Athletes of the Week are Camryn Quilling for Varsity Girls Basketball and Leonard Buscholz for Varsity Boys Skiing. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports, deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Stella Thornton, a freshman honors student. According to CHS American Sign Language teacher Tauni Judd, “I would like to nominate Stella Thornton; she is always respectful, mature, and eager to learn in ASL class.” Congratulations to Stella on drawing the positive attention of one of her teachers, though it is obvious all of her teachers also see her atypical desire to stand up and help others whenever possible.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week’s Senior in the Spotlight is Gabriela “Gaby” Avina. Gaby maintains a 4.7 weighted GPA and is currently taking a course load of Honors and AP courses. She has been, and continues to be, extremely involved in extra-curricular activities at CHS; she is currently an officer for National Honor Society, was the Editor in Chief of the high school yearbook and newspaper, was the manager for varsity soccer, and participated in volleyball for two years. Gaby is enrolled in the Greater Nevada Financial Literacy class where she learns customer service and financial literacy skills as well as basic banking program skills. She has volunteered extensively in her community through work with her church, St. Teresa of Avila, and as a function of her roll in NHS, Greater Nevada Credit Union, and simply as a participating member of the community. She has worked as a Recreation Youth Aide for Carson City Parks and Recreation for almost two years. Aside from her commitments at the high school, she is also a member of the Community of Bilingual English-Spanish Speakers. CBESS is a program through UNR that offers an opportunity for bilingual students in Northern Nevada, those interested in entering the medical field, to gain experience and an understanding of what their future career will look like. Out of 150 applicants in Northern Nevada, only 30 were accepted. Always seeking to better the lives of those around her, Gaby has created a mentorship program for middle school students to help them with the transition to high school. Gaby plans to attend University of Nevada, Reno where she will major in Psychology. CHS loves the energy and positive attitude Gaby brings to school. Everyone who knows her will miss her, and they wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors. Contributed by CHS Counselor Amanda Chambers.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.