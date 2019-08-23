Senator Square: First week of school a blast at Carson High

CHS Principal Gavin Ward stood at the north entrance high-fiving students as they entered high school, some of them for the first time. In fact, counselors, teachers and other administrators stood at each of the school entrances welcoming students to the best high school in the state, hyperbole aside. Of course, there is some tragedy in all of this, well, for students at least, and this is that summer is over, sleeping in seven days a week is over, and staying up until all hours of the evening is…likely…over; it is time once again for students to get their study habit on and put their leisurely activities away as freshman, sophomores and juniors have seven classes every other day. Already, students and parents should be preparing for Open House because it is coming soon as well, and this is a big CHS event, scheduled Sept. 10. However, this open house takes the traditional back-to-school night to a whole new level with activities, family friendly events, and information and screenings for a variety of local services. The purpose of the CHS Open House is to build bridges to local services for teens and their families; increase parent and guardian engagement with CHS staff, students, and activities, and celebrate the community, creativity and diverse talents of Carson City. There will be entertainment along with food and beverages. So come one, come all, and visit a public high school which makes Nevada look like the amazing state that it is.

LANGUAGE ARTS DEPARTMENT TEACHERS IN CHARGE OF THESPIANS

CHS Honors English and Advanced Placement English teachers Lynette Gardner, Jason Macy and Regina White have taken over the CHS Theatre Arts Department. According to White, “We have been busy over the summer cleaning and organizing the Black Box Theater on campus to make it a functioning dramatic arts classroom and rehearsal space, and many theatre arts students have come to lend a hand on multiple occasions.” “Additionally, with the help of CHS counselor Bridget Gordan Johnson, the thespian troupe of CHS volunteered at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival Aug. 8 where we saw Taming of the Shrew; our students had a meet and greet with a couple of the equity actors in the show and had an opportunity to hear about what a career in theatre might be like,” White added. She went on to say, “Now we are busy rehearsing for our first two productions: Wednesday Night Live (CHS’ traditional sketch comedy show for Homecoming Sept. 18 at the Community Center) and ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ (directed by Jason Macy with musical direction and accompaniment by Andy Sonnemaker and Jon Brill) to open Oct. 4.” However, White said the CHS Theatre Arts Department is in need of support from the community to make these productions a reality. “Our students are selling advertisement space for the ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ program, and businesses may e-mail me for pricing details to be featured in the program.” White’s email address is rwhite@carson.k12.nv.us.

CHS ALUMNI KEVIN KUREK DELIVERS GIFT TO SCIENCE DEPARTMENT

Carson High School’s Science Department would like to thank Mr. Kevin Kurek, a 2010 CHS graduate, finance and mathematics major at UNR, and currently a data scientist at Franklin Templeton, for his generous donation toward the purchase of a spectrometer. Kurek said, “It looks awesome; hope the students have fun with it.” According to CHS physics teacher Jim Bean, “This equipment will allow both physics and chemistry students to study atomic structure, chemical composition, light and temperature.” CHS science department head Scott Vickrey said, “Thank you, Kevin, for your donation; so nice to see people working to make our community an even more awesome place.” Robert Collier, emeritus professor of physics at WNC, and former Jack C. Davis Observatory director, said, “This is an outstanding addition for the science department at CHS … congratulations.”

SAFE GRAD RECOGNIZES THE GENEROSITY OF CARSON’S COMMUNITY

SENIOR SUNRISE

Fall is just around the corner, and the beginning of every school year at CHS offers the current class of seniors the opportunity to get together in the morning, have some baked goods, hot chocolate and coffee, and make a few personal decisions. Senior Sunrise for the Class of 2019-20 begins at 6 a.m. Aug. 30 on the bleachers of the CHS football field, and it will be time for seniors to decide on a school song, quote and t-shirt that represent who they are as students, individuals and upperclassmen.

ORDER CHS CANCER SHIRTS NOW

It is that time of year again. Since 2012, CHS staff has shown its support to fight cancer by wearing staff cancer shirts Mondays in October. According to health teacher Erin Been, “Each year there is a new design, but feel free to dig those old ones out and wear them, or you can order a new one from me.” All proceeds from the t-shirts — past, present, and future — has been and will be donated to Carson Tahoe Cancer Center here in Carson City. Been went on to say, “This year will be special as I have decided, and been given permission, to donate the proceeds to a very dear CHS staff alum, Lily Reedy, herself suffering from breast cancer, and I will share her story as we get nearer to October.” The front of the shirt says “Stand Against Cancer” and the back of the shirt says “We Are Senators.” For those interested, community member or teacher, here are this year’s choices and prices: Royal t-shirt is $15, Royal Hoodie is $25, Royal C2 is $18, Pink Tye Dye is $20 and Royal Tye Dye is $20. An order form must be filled out, so either visit Been in room 257, call her at 283-1764 or email her at ebeen@carson.k12.nv.us.

$40,000 AVAILABLE FOR RECYCLING PROJECTS

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program in Carson City has $40,000 in grant funding available for projects to increase recycling, public awareness of the importance of conserving natural resources and for the reduction, reuse and recycling of solid waste. NDEP encourages action-oriented projects rather than projects oriented toward research and development. The funding comes from the Solid Waste Management Account that receives $1 per tire for each retail tire sold in Nevada. Preference will be given to applications that provide the greatest regional coverage and/or sustainability projects. While matching funds and in-kind contributions are not required, they are encouraged. Proposals will be accepted from municipalities, nonprofit organizations, schools, school districts, the Nevada System of Higher Education, and other public institutions. “Our goal is to increase awareness of the benefits of recycling and create more opportunities for Nevadans to conserve valuable, natural resources,” said Daren Winkelman, chief of NDEP’s Bureau of Waste Management. Applications are available at Nevada Recycle’s website, and the submission deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Call or e-mail Northern Nevada Recycling Coordinator Patricia Moen at 687-9466 or pmoen@ndep.nv.gov.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Mackenzie Tackett is the CHS Student of the Week. According to teacher Wendy Tims, “This student is very positive, puts in extra time every day to keep up on her classwork and is conscientious about all her work.” Tims went on to say, “In her outside activities, Mackenzie participates in mixed martial arts, and she recently successfully tested for her third-degree black belt.” “Mackenzie Tackett is an outstanding student and person; I am very glad to have her as a student,” Tims also said. Congratulations to Mackenzie on being nominated as the CHS Student of the Week.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.