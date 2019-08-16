Senator Square: Monday morning starts Carson High School’s new school year

Set that alarm clock if the pituitary gland is not yet ready to do its job, because Monday is just two days away, and it is time yet again for students, parents, and even teachers to get out of bed early for the 2019-2020 school year. However, before working mothers, fathers, guardians, and grandparents begin to get too excited for their kids to get back into school, take a moment and reflect on a tune from the Mamas and the Papas, an American folk rock vocal group who sold close to 40 million records worldwide and were a defining force in the music scene of the counterculture of the 1960s, on their feelings about Mondays. They say, “Monday, Monday, so good to me / Monday mornin’, it was all I hoped it would be / Oh Monday mornin’, Monday mornin’ couldn’t guarantee / That Monday evenin’ you would still be here with me / Monday, Monday, can’t trust that day / Monday, Monday, sometimes it just turns out that way / Oh Monday mornin’ you gave me no warnin’ of what was to be / Oh Monday, Monday, how could you leave and not take me / Every other day, every other day / Every other day of the week is fine, yeah / But whenever Monday comes, but whenever Monday comes / A-you can find me cryin’ all of the time / Monday, Monday, can’t trust that day / Monday, Monday, it just turns out that way / Oh Monday, Monday, won’t go away / Monday, Monday, it’s here to stay / Oh Monday, Monday / Oh Monday, Monday.” So whether or not they like Mondays, CHS starts Monday, Aug. 19 on a “C Day” schedule students will attend all of their new classes, receive their very own Chromebook from librarian Ananda Campbell, and will return to the regular A/B schedule Aug. 20. CHS welcomes all its new students and welcomes back all returning students, teachers, and administrators of the Carson City School District. And just in case anyone missed it, The CHS morning bell rings at 6:40 a.m. for Zero Period classes, and the second bell rings at 7:35 a.m. for everyone else. So, students, get those summer assignments completed, but do not do them at home, head up to Lake Tahoe, one of the most amazing places in the world, and be inspired on the final two days of summer.

SENATOR KICK-OFF AND FRESHMAN ORIENTATION A WONDERFUL SUCCESS

Senator Kick-Off took off with multitudes of 10th through 12th grade students stopping by Aug. 12 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon to pick up their schedules, get an early bird discount on their parking spaces, and grab a brand new CHS t-shirt provided by school administrators, and Aug. 13 was CHS Freshmen Orientation inviting all new students and their parents to visit and tour CHS while also picking up a new t-shirt, receiving a free locker, and receiving an individual school schedule for classes. As if this was not new and exciting enough, the new CHS freshman were also treated to singer, performer, and motivational speaker De’Marco Fromby from Alabama. Fromby talked with students about finding their passion, using wisdom and observation to make good decisions because the ‘marketplace’ knows how powerful the financial voices of youth can be. Fromby said, “Your passion is the Marketplace’s key to accessing that power.” He then went on to say, “I challenge you to look at your life as a clean slate it will be the key to unlocking who you are supposed to be in life.” Fomby shared a story about his life growing up in Alabama and his love of food, football, and music. In his excitement about playing football, he said he responded to high school coaches’ expectation of his playing with, “I love football you mean you are going to give me protective gear, and I get to put it on and hurt people.” However, Fromby was more interested in playing the saxophone, his passion, than playing football, something he was just good at doing. Fromby went on to tell CHS students he played football from 7th grade on until he blew out his MCL and ACL. He said, “Now I was presented with a new opportunity, so I grabbed my saxophone, went to the local community in Alabama, and was given a full-ride scholarship to play music.” Fromby’s main point to students was to “consider not doing what others expect you to do consider following your passion which is your power.”

FUTURE BUSINESS LEADERS OF AMERICA WENT TO TEXAS THIS SUMMER

Nine CHS students, along with their adviser Angila Golik, traveled to San Antonio, Texas this summer for the National Future Business Leaders of America Conference. The nine students qualified for nationals in their respective events at the state conference in Las Vegas in April. Students who participated at Nationals were: Sam Nichols, Carlos Torres, Makayla Mueller, Serena Dantzler, Abby Golik, Chris Luna, Kiana Martinez, Chloe Walt and Heba Syeddah. More than 10,000 students from across the US, as well as China, Puerto Rico, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, competed against one another in over 80 competitive business-related events. CHS has sent students to the national FBLA conference for the past eight years with qualifying students. It is an honor even to attend this highly competitive event, and to place in the top 10 in the nation has been a sought-after goal for the CHS chapter. This summer, the goal was accomplished as CHS Sophomore Class student Heba Syeddah placed 10th in her event. She made it to the big stage at nationals and accepted her award in front of 10,000 plus FBLA students and advisers. In addition to competing, students also attended workshops and toured the area visiting The Alamo, the San Antonio River Walk, the Japanese Tea Gardens, the Bridge Caverns, and Six Flags of Texas. It was a phenomenal experience for the students. FBLA, the business organization at CHS, will start up its new year Sept. 10 during lunchtime in room 249. Students in grades 9-12 are welcome to attend.

DRIVE 4UR SCHOOL A HUGE SUCCESS

Capital Ford hosted another ‘Drive 4UR School’ fundraiser Aug. 10 to benefit the CHS football program. By test-driving a new Ford vehicle, Ford Motor Company donates $20 per driver, up to a maximum donation of $6,000. According to CHS teacher, athletic director, and head football coach Blair Roman, “It was a coordinated effort by Football and Cheer to push to get 300 drivers that morning, and I believe we achieved those results.” Roman went on to say, “Ford donates to athletics programs based on the number of drivers.” Though Roman was not yet sure whether or not CHS hit the mark, he said “The event was a huge success Ford is awesome to work with, and they do so much in the community and for the programs at CHS, and we should publicly thank them for all their support over the years and into the future.”

CHS STUDENT AND NEVADA BOYS STATE DELEGATE SHARES EXPERIENCE

Recently, CHS student Eli Thomas attended the Nevada Boys State Program and was so positively affected by it he wrote the following letter to CHS counseling department chair Nicki Hendee. “Hey Mrs. Hendee, this is Eli Thomas. I am contacting you regarding Nevada Boys State, I can’t recommend it enough! I would like to cordially ask you to spread information about the program in our high school. There is plenty of very positive aspects to the program, such as it being extremely inexpensive, provides youth with leadership training and comradery spread throughout the week long program, and a day in the shoes of real life leadership in government. Personally, I was district attorney for my city and defended a teacher’s freedom of speech in the actual Nevada supreme court but this includes every job that our actual state government has. I would also like to say I would be more than willing to help campaign for more CHS students to try the camp out because of my amazing experience. This year NBS only had four delegates from Carson City, and only three of the four were CHS students. Thank you so very much. Eli Thomas.” Nevada Boys State, made possible by Nevada Youth Leadership and the American Legion, trains young people to understand and appreciate the functions of American Government in order to encourage the maintenance and continuance of a free society.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

CHS FCA adviser Ty McMillen has some great ideas this school year, not to mention the other FCA groups in the area. In fact, he and FCA adviser Phil Brady met every Thursday throughout the summer at Starbucks to read the Bible and make plans for the upcoming school year. Currently, there are FCA groups at Dayton High School with adviser Melaynia Wick, Douglas High School with adviser Ginny Thomas, Carson Middle School with adviser Justin Clark, and Carson Valley Middle School. The goal of FCA is to foster unity and support between the groups as they follow their faith through word, deed, and by sharing with students and encouraging students to share as well. FCA meets every Tuesday at lunch in lead adviser Ty McMillen’s room. Pastors in the area, as well as CHS graduates, will be sharing their testimonies and returning to their alma mater to share their Christian experiences as current college students and as former CHS FCA members.

WORK BASED LEARNING COORDINATOR READY TO DISCUSS OPPORTUNITIES

CHS District Work-Based Learning Coordinator Yetti De Luca, along with other CHS teachers and professionals, are available to discuss career, employment, and apprenticeship opportunities. Parents, guardians, please have students stop by the CHS Career Center. De Luca makes appointments with students to individually visit and receive assistance with career exploration, resume building, career advising, job shadowing, internships, and post-graduation opportunities. Please email Yetti De Luca at ydeluca@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

CREATIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE CHS LIBRARY

Maker Monday at the CHSenators Library is an opportunity for students to ease their brains back into school after a summer, or weekend, of sleeping in. Students are invited to come by the library at lunch, and get creative. When local school volunteer, Bobbi Westphall offered her creative energy to partner with the CHS Library, the idea of Maker Monday was born. Students and staff are invited to stop by the library on Mondays at lunch to create, connect and practice self-care. CHS Librarian Ananda Campbell is seeking local volunteers to lead lunchtime workshops in the future. The CHSenators Library is a great place to learn, to make, and to just be. Please call Ananda Campbell, Library Media Specialist, at 283-1641, or email her at chsenatorslibrary.weebly.com.

LAST YEAR’S YEARBOOK OVERRUN

Missed buying last year’s Carneta yearbook? Because of an overrun, CHS has some of last year’s Carnetas for sale at the incredible price of $50, so pick one up. And do not forget the 2019 Carneta yearbook, another award winner, is still available as well. See CHS Journalism teacher and yearbook adviser Patt Quinn-Davis in room 136, call her at 283-1782, or order one in Student Finance.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The Rotary Club of Carson City recognizes a senior student each Tuesday of the month following their nomination as either the Carson High School or Pioneer High School Senior in the Spotlight. Meetings begin at Noon and are held at the Brewery Arts Center in the upstairs banquet room where the student is honored for his or her many accomplishments with lunch and a certificate. A senior from CHS is recognized every Tuesday, with the exception of the third Tuesday each month where a senior from Pioneer High School will be recognized. Questions about the selection and election process, please call the CHS Guidance Office at 283-1910 for more information. Renae Cortez, Executive Administrative Assistant, Superintendent / Board of Trustees, Carson City School District, Phone: 775-283-2100, Fax: 775-283-2090.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.