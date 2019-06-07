Senator Square: Wet, creative and colorful, Carson High class of 2019 says goodbye

The CHS Class of 2019 said its goodbyes to teachers June 5, most of the teachers finished their grades the same day and checked out June 7 and a few remaining teachers are volunteering to help with graduation today, June 8. To the teachers, Administrative Office Specialist Lavon Sollberger warned them by saying, “Don’t get stuck at school because you have not posted your grades; have them posted by 2:00 p.m.” Sollberger sent a photo of one of the rubber ducks from the faculty and staff after school lunch competition and added, “The duck pictured above was not injured although he was in the lead by quite a bit; he decided that due to a false start he would voluntarily take himself out of the competition.” The past week at CHS has been one filled with taking final exams, signing yearbooks and talking about the future; however, no one should forget about the senior pranks, a common tradition throughout high schools around the country, CHS being no exception to the rule. This year, CHS seniors definitely kept the tradition going as could be seen by the helium-filled balloons popping and their glitter covering the white tiled floors throughout Senator Square. Security actually had to pay a visit to CHS in the middle of the night June 3 because the balloons popping set off school alarms. The next Class of 2019 senior prank presented itself in the form of bras and underwear being hung on trees and the building’s front entrances. Empty threats were made, and several students were subsequently asked to help remove the undergarments with no tension and a great deal of laughing. Another prank involved water-filled-balloons being rolled onto the floors at various locations around the school, and, last but not least, the colored chalk decorating of student and staff parking spots in the middle of the night June 4. Let it be known, no damage was done to either the building or personal property. Traditions never fade here at Carson High School, so happy graduation to the CHS Class of 2019, and happy Safe Grad to all heading off to Great America, both to the amusement park and into the future of the country.

PHYSICS/ASTRONOMY CLASSES AND THE ULTIMATE RUSH

On June 1, CHS Physics and Astronomy classes visited the Grand Sierra Resort’s “Ultimate Rush” ride for their Practical Final Exam. Students were equipped with camera systems and accelerometers for data collection. Those taking on this Practical Final Exam challenge included Andre Walser Castro, Abi Cowan, Crystal Vargas, Eric Tomita, Cinny Chan, Madison Matthews, James Shultz, Josey Payan, Nate Amrhein, Marcus Yeager, Sarah Jackson, Adelina Pachecho, Ryan Rose, Mary Milburn, Dominic Arroyo, Carmen Maciel, Owen Carlson, Mario Diaz, Levi Wood, Miguel Marquez, Jared Deselms, David Remer, and Alex Pugh. Making reference to his classes, experimentation, and research-gathering, CHS Physics and Astronomy Teacher James Bean quotes H.G. Wells: “We all have our time machines…those that take us back are memories…and those that carry us forward are dreams.” Students said about the ride, “The ride is very fun, but it is scary on the drop because it takes your breath away.” Another went on to say, “The scariest parts are when you are freefalling and when you feel the tension.” Bean is also a telescope operator and volunteer staff member at the Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College.

SAFE GRAD NEEDS SOME HELP

Safe Grad begins tonight June 8, carries through to tomorrow June 9, and volunteers are still needed for this very important event, which cannot take place without the wonderful and needed support of parents and community volunteers. This year there is a new signup program for volunteers, and Safe Grad really needs support for all portions of the program. It is particularly difficult to fill the Midnight and later shifts. Safe Grad chose to use SignUp.com, the leading online SignUp and reminder tool, to organize the event. Here is how it works in 3 easy steps: Click on SignUp.com, signup.com/go/acPsyOg, review the options listed, and choose a preferred spot, and sign up. It is easy. Volunteers will not need to register an account or keep a password, and SignUp.com does not share email addresses with anyone. Prefer not to use email, contact the Safegrad Volunteer Coordinator at 775-741-3918 or emailchsgbvolunteer@gmail.com.To all those who like to volunteer, Safe Grad and the 2018-2019 senior class are grateful. Most seniors will not be able to realize the sacrifice being made, but the pleasure resides primarily in the giver of the gift. Again, CHS Safe Grad happens tonight, followed by the next-day-trip to Great America. The doors of the Carson City Community Center open at 8:30 p.m., and the next morning at 5:00 a.m., graduates enter some amazingly comfortable busses to head to Great America, most of them probably sleeping all the way there. In fact, students will return to the Community Center from their trip to Great America Midnight June 9. A tradition in Carson City for 31 years, Safe Grad provides CHS seniors a safe, fun, and sober celebration on graduation night and throughout the following day. The CHS Safe Grad Committee, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, and local businesses and residents help sponsor the event. To all the members of the CHS Safe Grad committee who work relentlessly for months to make this amazing event happen, to celebrate graduation with fun and safety, thank you.

BOOSTERS, ALUMNI AND SHANE QUILLING MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

A father of three, a CHS Physical Education teacher for over 18 years, a football coach, and a softball coach just to name a few of the many community activities in which he led and participated, Shane Quilling will be remembered for all of them. The third annual Boosters and Alumni Golf Tournament, benefiting Carson Senator Football, scholarships, and the Shane Quilling Memorial Foundation will take place June 15 at Silver Oak Golf Course, 1251 Country Club Drive in Carson City. Cost is $100 per player and $375 per foursome, which includes a barbecue and raffle prizes. To participate, merely show up at 7:30 a.m. for registration; the tournament begins at 9:00 a.m. with a shotgun start. Range balls are included with registration. Make checks payable to: “Carson City Schools Foundation.” CCSF is a 501(c)3 created to increase students’ achievement through philanthropic investment and involvement. For more information, please call or text Paul Longshore at 775-846-4362.

GNCU SUPPORTS FUTURE BUSINESS LEADERS OF AMERICA

FBLA senior member Kiana Martinez and FBLA adviser Angila Golik, received a $500 donation from Julie Slocum of Greater Nevada Credit Union. Kiana is one of nine FBLA students from CHS who will travel to San Antonio, Texas in June for the National Leadership Conference and competition. GNCU graciously supports all activities at CHS and has generously donated money to help students attend Nationals. The national trip costs over $1,400 per student, and businesses and individuals may help defer these costs by donating a tax-deductible contribution. Donations may be sent to CHS FBLA, P.O. Box 603, Carson City, Nev. 89701. Contact CHS teacher Angila Golik at agolik@carson.k12.nv.us for more information about donating.

ROBOTICS TEAM TO HOST SUMMER CAMPS IN JUNE

The robotics team, Cyber Mafia (FTC 5687), is proud to announce its fifth annual summer robotics camps for children kindergarten through eighth grade. The camps will be held at Western Nevada College June 10 through 14, with two sessions daily: A morning session using Lego WeDo robots for kindergarten through third grade, and an afternoon session using Lego Mindstorm robots for grades fourth through eighth. To learn more about the camps and how to register, please visit the team’s website: cybermafia5687.weebly.com.

LAST YEAR’S YEARBOOK OVERRUN OPPORTUNITY

Missed buying last year’s Carneta yearbook? Because of an overrun, CHS has some of last year’s Carnetas for sale at the incredible price of $50, so pick one up. This sale is available through the end of May. And do not forget the 2019 Carneta yearbook, another award winner, is still available for $90. See CHS Journalism teacher and yearbook adviser Patt Quinn-Davis in room 136 or order one in Student Finance.

COLLEGE, SCHOLARSHIPS, BRIDGE TO SUCCESS, AND WNC JUMPSTART

Going to college? Joining the workforce? Doing both? Senator Scholarship Scoop is online at carsonhigh.com: Go to ‘Academics’, ‘Counseling Department’, and ‘The Scoop’ on the left. Applied to WNC yet? Call the Guidance Office at 283-1915 as they are still there for three more weeks, or email counselor Amanda Chambers at achambers@carson.k12.nv.us. Seniors, let CHS counselors know where to send transcripts. Any current CHS junior interested in JumpStart Career needs to pick up an application in the Guidance Office. Eligible juniors may enter programs such as Auto Tech, Automated Industrial Technology, Construction, or Cybersecurity.

SENIOR PHOTOS APPOINTMENTS FOR NEXT SCHOOL YEAR ARE HERE

It is already time once again to make an appointment for a senior photo in order to be a part of the 2020 CHS Senior Class in the Carneta yearbook. Studio Monet will be photographing seniors June 9 to 13 at the Marriott Hotel on South Carson Street. CHS English and Journalism teacher Patt Quinn-Davis said students need to “Book your Session at http://www.studiomonet.com; you must schedule an appointment to be photographed.”

SUMMER JOB OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS

Carson City Public Library is offering a paid internship to a student who will be at least 16-years-old by July 1, is good with computer software, and enjoys helping others; drop by the CHS Library and Career Center for more information. Act quickly, as applications will close June 12. Students, 15-years-old or older, may apply to be a lifeguard or a recreational aid. Also, graduating seniors may learn about seasonal firefighter positions with the Carson City Fire Department and dispatch positions with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Visit carson.org/jobs to see all available jobs, requirements, and pay.

CARSON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT COUNTS EVEN IN THE SUMMER MONTHS

The website carsoncitycounts.com is still up, running, and has some new resources and up-to-date testing information. The site is designed to provide resources for families to help make math fun at home. There are math apps and games to try, activities to do, and online homework help. Also posted are math competitions and math camps for students. Events coming up? Advertise them by using the contact option to let everyone know. Happy clicking.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Parsa Hadjighasemi is the final Student of the Week for the 2018-19 school year. Parsa stands out above the rest simply because he is the tallest freshman at CHS. Not only is he tall, he is an amazing athlete and plays on the CHS Varsity Basketball team while maintaining a grade point average of 4.0. CHS Spanish teacher JP Albert nominated Parsa as the Student of the Week and said about him, “Parsa demonstrates leadership in class, is very well-behaved, and is both a model student and citizen.” Congratulations to Parsa Hadjighasemi for ‘standing above’ the rest and being noticed and honored by his teachers; CHS stands out above the rest due to students like Parsa.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.