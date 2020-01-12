Senator Square: Winners announced for PTA Reflections Contest

How many students ever apply to participate in a contest, let alone actually do it and win first, second, third, fourth or even fifth place? For that matter, how many adults say they are going to write a book one day, paint like Michelangelo or seek discomfort, my own personal New Year’s resolution, by learning something new, performing selfless endeavors or fulfilling an item on their bucket list? Simply put, not many individuals, students or adults take the time to step out and do something new. Well, CHS students who enjoy dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography, visual arts and even the special arts for students with disabilities took up the challenge to participate in unleashing their inner artist in this year’s PTA Reflections contest with $500 available in prize money. This year’s theme, “Look Within,” called for unique artistic interpretations. The winners are: Literature, first place: Ryan Copeland for his nonfiction story, “My Voice,” and second Place is Ava Covington for her poem “Morning Routine.” For Photography, first place is Mariah Dunham with “Trapped,” second Place is Trevor Castillo with “Looking Through the Darkness,” and third place goes to Jazmin Arroy for “Adventure Beyond the Streets.” Visual Arts: First place goes to Kinsley Daggett and her ceramic sculpture, “Where is My Mind,” second place to Shiloh Cyphers’ Adobe Illustrator “Don’t Judge a Book by its Cover;” and third place to Alana Jeffries, landscape, “Stand Tall.” The CHS PTA will be awarding the prizes at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the CHS Library. Visit the Reflections virtual art gallery to learn more about prizes and scholarships at http://www.pta.org/reflections.

THIS YEAR’S WINTERFEST THEME IS ‘CARSON’S GOT GAME’

Winterfest is almost here, and the theme, “Carson’s Got Game,” is more than just a nice motto; it is a series of multiple physical board games, playground games and video games. According to CHS physical education teacher and leadership adviser Ann Britt, “We will be doing a door decorating competition with judging taking place Jan. 21 during A3, and the top three winners will receive a gift card to Starbucks. Winterfest begins with an assembly Jan. 17 during AB55, and dress-up days are here, too. Jan. 21 dress-up is Sweet Dreams Candyland PJ day with a Just Dance lunchtime activity in the Big Gym, and the nighttime activity is a tailgate party on the north grass from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with concessions sold and games like Corn-hole, Connect Four, Ladder Ball and others. Jan. 22 is college, career or graduation, Jan. 23 is favorite meme day and Jan. 24 is class color with blue, red, green or yellow. The class color teachers will also be playing a game of life-size Hungry Hippo during the assembly. Jan. 22 dress up is life, graduation, profession and college day with the lunchtime activity being bingo and the nighttime activity being a movie night at CHS in Senator Square from 7 to 9 p.m. with free popcorn, water and candy, but no outside drinks or backpacks are allowed. Jan. 23 dressup is “What do you Meme” — favorite meme with the lunchtime activity being board games and the nighttime activity being bowling at Carson Lanes from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and the crowning the royal court at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 dress up is Uno, class color dressup with the lunchtime activity being a pep rally and a Senator Square nighttime activity being a home basketball game against the Wooster Colts with a lights-out black shirt or Winterfest shirt theme. Jan. 25 is the Winterfest dance from 7 to 10 p.m. in Senator Square. Tickets are on sale in Student Finance: $5 with and $7 without a student ID. Students must bring ID, and it is $15 at the door.

STAFF FINDS OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY COFFEE AND COMPANY

This time, it was the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Blue Crew who reached out to the administrators, teachers and staff of CHS in order to host a monthly staff breakfast in the CHS Library’s lounge. Blue Crew and FCA provided some delicious food, coffee and good old company to start off Friday morning. FCA adviser Ty McMillen commented about the event and instead of talking about the event or his FCA members, he said all the teachers talked about was how amazing the setup of the CHS Library is, how comfortable and inviting. “Ananda Campbell does such a great job in the library because she is there for the teachers and kids, knows teachers and kids by name and provides a comfortable place for all of them to hang out before, during and after school,” said CHS teacher and FCA adviser Ty McMillen. “The entire morning was fantastic,” he added. The idea to host monthly “We Are Senators” library lounge gatherings came out of a desire to show appreciation for staff, because who does not love a good breakfast? Also, this fosters healthy staff relationships that will surely positively impact students.

WHAT TEACHERS DO ON WEEKENDS

The upcoming 2020 STEAM Conference is a free event in Reno. This year, the STEAM Conference is where Art and Tech collide. Nevada Museum of Art, in partnership with the Desert Research Institute’s Science Alive program, will host an annual statewide conference to explore best practices in STEAM Education. The conference is the most important statewide event for exploring ideas and strategies that incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math education into pioneering classroom practices that foster student creativity through engaging, hands-on workshops and nationally recognized keynote speakers. The 2020 focus is on the T in STEAM, highlighting, celebrating and critiquing ways artists and interdisciplinary practitioners leverage new and emerging technologies to change the way people see the world. Art about technology, art made with technology and art made by technology all help to explore the human relationship to the increasingly digital and artificial world of the future. This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Nevada Museum of Art, 160 W. Liberty St. in Reno. Register at nvsteam.org. For questions, call Educational Programs Professional Instructional Support representative Andrew Snyder at 775-687-5943 or e-mail him at asnyder@doe.nv.gov.

CHS GRADUATES TALK ABOUT COLLEGE LIFE

Through the eyes of former CHS graduates, all students are invited to a presentation in the CHS Library at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in order to get information on college life, living on and off campus, buying college meal plans, dealing with roommate problems and the best place to buy college books, etc. Snacks will be provided.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR CLASS OF 2020 SENIOR PROJECTS

CHS Senior Projects for the class of 2020 are still ramping up, and the Senior Project Committee is looking for community members to volunteer to judge and review portfolios; reviewing takes place in April and judging for presentation day is April 27. This week’s Senior Project Spotlight is on CHS Physics teacher Jim Bean’s Honors Physics students, who are tracking Asteroid 1520 Imatra and negative occultation. This is a great opportunity to get involved with the CHS Senior Project program to support graduating seniors. Please sign up to volunteer at http://www.chsseniorproject.weebly.com. or contact Melisa Kunter at 775-283-1640 or e-mail seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us for more information.

SOLUTIONS AFTER SCHOOL TUTORING PROGRAM AVAILABLE

Both struggling and non-struggling students have the opportunity to improve their scores and abilities in the on-campus after school tutoring program. Do not wait for a parent, teacher or counselor to speak to in order to decide to improve grades and academic standing in all classes. The afterschool program not only provides skilled tutors, it also provides snacks and bus rides home, so do not wait; advocate for yourself before it is too late.

UPCOMING ATHLETIC EVENTS AT CHS AND BEYOND

Winter sports are here, and spring sports are just around the corner. Everyone in Carson City is always invited to come on out and support the CHS athletic teams and programs. Please see the photographs of the CHS Girls Varsity Basketball team as it is gaining a wide array of attention as it moves up to the top of the league in wins. Please go to carsonhigh.com and click “CHS Calendar” on the left to find out dates, times and locations of upcoming games.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department’s Athletes of the Week are Luis Mayoral-Rivera for Varsity Boys Wrestling and Lilian Bouza for Varsity Girls Basketball. These athletes and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs and sports deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Ryan Copeland is the CHS Student of the Week. According to his language arts teacher Regina White, “Ryan is eager to help me with anything I ever request in the Black Box Theatre or my classroom, and he is not even officially my teaching assistant.” White went on to say, “Ryan was in ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ CHS’ fall theater production, and this was his first time ever on stage; he was a star of both the cast and crew, and he has thrown himself into performing arts and has become a leader to the underclassmen in the theater program.” Congratulations to Ryan Copeland.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The first CHS Senior in the Spotlight for 2020 is Garrett Nussbaumer. Garrett is a goal-oriented young man who has found his passion serving in the armed forces. He is one of the most driven students I have seen. He knows exactly what he wants and works hard to get it done. Academically speaking, Garrett is gifted in the sciences and in math. He pushes himself to take challenging courses and excels across the board. Garrett has consistently taken honors and AP classes, and he also has completed the mechanical engineering pathway. His cumulative weighted GPA is 4.66, and, in addition to being strong in the classroom, Garrett is a truly good person, always being extremely respectful and kind with both adults and other students. This also might be seen in his lifelong desire to serve in the military. Currently, he is in his fourth year of NJROTC and is an integral part, actively participating in many of the elective programs, including orienteering, rifle team, academic team, physical training team and drill team. Garrett competed at the national level in orienteering and placed third on the midcourse. He is a strong leader, holding different leadership positions in NJROTC throughout high school including class leader, platoon guide, petty officer and platoon commander. He has also held the positions of staff sergeant and tech sergeant for the Civil Air Patrol, and he is one of the two current company commanders. Garrett gives back to his community through service projects in both ROTC and NHS, and he has already enlisted to serve in the U.S. Army. He will be training to be a Chinook helicopter repairman and hopes to someday become a pilot. ~ Contributed by CHS counselor Nicole Hendee

