senior menus

Note: Menus for week of Aug. 5 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Cheese ravioli with alfredo sauce, peas, fresh fruit, house salad, garlic breadstick

TUESDAY: BLT, fruit juice, cottage cheese, pudding

WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, fresh fruit cup, spinach salad

THURSDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, peas and carrots, spinach salad, brown rice

FRIDAY: Reuben sandwich, three-bean salad, house salad, pudding

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana, apple crisp

TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice

THURSDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, green salad, dressing, mixed fruit

FRIDAY: Senior center closed for training

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup

TUESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, green salad, dressing, mixed fruit

WEDNESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice

THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana, apple crisp

FRIDAY: Center closed for staff training

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana, apple crisp

TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Stuffed cabbage, casserole with ground beef and rice, mixed veggies, whole wheat bread, apple butter, spiced pears

THURSDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice

FRIDAY: Senior center closed for training

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Garden spaghetti with meatballs, salad, garlic bread, cheesecake stuffed strawberries

TUESDAY: Chicken tetrazzini, carrots, broccoli salad, roll

WEDNESDAY: Garlic herb stuffed pork chop, lemon pesto rice, asparagus, blueberry peach tart or pork and balsamic strawberry salad

THURSDAY: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles, salad, green beans, baked peaches

FRIDAY: Fish tacos, frijoles charros, honeydew and cantaloupe, corn

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana, apple crisp

TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Stuffed cabbage casserole with ground beef and rice, mixed veggies with peas, whole wheat bread, apple butter, spiced pears

THURSDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice

FRIDAY: Closed for staff training