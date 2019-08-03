senior menus
Note: Menus for week of Aug. 5 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Cheese ravioli with alfredo sauce, peas, fresh fruit, house salad, garlic breadstick
TUESDAY: BLT, fruit juice, cottage cheese, pudding
WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, fresh fruit cup, spinach salad
THURSDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, peas and carrots, spinach salad, brown rice
FRIDAY: Reuben sandwich, three-bean salad, house salad, pudding
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana, apple crisp
TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup
WEDNESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice
THURSDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, green salad, dressing, mixed fruit
FRIDAY: Senior center closed for training
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Unavailable
TUESDAY: Unavailable
WEDNESDAY: Unavailable
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup
TUESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, green salad, dressing, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice
THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana, apple crisp
FRIDAY: Center closed for staff training
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana, apple crisp
TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup
WEDNESDAY: Stuffed cabbage, casserole with ground beef and rice, mixed veggies, whole wheat bread, apple butter, spiced pears
THURSDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice
FRIDAY: Senior center closed for training
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Garden spaghetti with meatballs, salad, garlic bread, cheesecake stuffed strawberries
TUESDAY: Chicken tetrazzini, carrots, broccoli salad, roll
WEDNESDAY: Garlic herb stuffed pork chop, lemon pesto rice, asparagus, blueberry peach tart or pork and balsamic strawberry salad
THURSDAY: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles, salad, green beans, baked peaches
FRIDAY: Fish tacos, frijoles charros, honeydew and cantaloupe, corn
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana, apple crisp
TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup
WEDNESDAY: Stuffed cabbage casserole with ground beef and rice, mixed veggies with peas, whole wheat bread, apple butter, spiced pears
THURSDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice
FRIDAY: Closed for staff training