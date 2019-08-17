Senior menus for the week of Aug. 19, 2019
Note: Menus for week of Aug. 19 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Lasagna, steamed spinach, fresh oranges, garlic breadstick
TUESDAY: Chicken mushroom, brown rice, peas, house salad, pudding
WEDNESDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, cooked carrots, spiced applesauce
THURSDAY: Swiss steak, three-bean salad, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll
FRIDAY: Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, apple crisp
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Cilantro lime chicken soft taco, fiesta rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, green salad, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple
TUESDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries
WEDNESDAY: Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Split pea soup, ham and swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, tater tots, Mandarin oranges
FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, tater tots, zucchini, pears with Jello, cookies
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Chili cheese LS hot dog, Waldorf salad, onion rings, KK carrots, apricot crisp
TUESDAY: Chef salad (turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato and cheese), hardboiled egg, ranch dressing, dinner roll, red grapes, ice cream sundae
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries
THURSDAY: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, ambrosia salad, whole wheat dinner roll, cranberry uice, fruit and pudding dessert
FRIDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, fruit cocktail
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Cilantro lime chicken soft taco, fiesta rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, green salad, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple
TUESDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries
WEDNESDAY: Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Split pea soup, ham and swiss, sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, tater tots, Mandarine oranges
FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, tater tots, zucchini, pears with Jello, cookies
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries
TUESDAY: Cilantro lime chicken soft taco, fiesta rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, green salad, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple
WEDNESDAY: Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Birthday lunch: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable salad, strawberry shortcake
FRIDAY: Split pea soup, ham and swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, baked fries, Mandarin oranges
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Linguine with clam sauce, lima beans, cauliflower, fruit pizza
TUESDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, salad, bread, peach
WEDNESDAY: Garlic lemon rosemary chicken, buttered noodles, salad, orange or chicken Caesar salad
THURSDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean and mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin
FRIDAY: Cajun sausage and rice, salad, corn, grapes
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Cilantro lime chicken soft taco, fiesta rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, green salad, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple
TUESDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries
WEDNESDAY: Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Split pea soup, ham and swiss, sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, tater tots, Mandarin orange
FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, tater tots, zucchini, pears with Jello, cookies