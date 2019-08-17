Senior menus for the week of Aug. 19, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Aug. 19 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Lasagna, steamed spinach, fresh oranges, garlic breadstick

TUESDAY: Chicken mushroom, brown rice, peas, house salad, pudding

WEDNESDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, cooked carrots, spiced applesauce

THURSDAY: Swiss steak, three-bean salad, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, apple crisp

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Cilantro lime chicken soft taco, fiesta rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, green salad, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple

TUESDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries

WEDNESDAY: Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Split pea soup, ham and swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, tater tots, Mandarin oranges

FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, tater tots, zucchini, pears with Jello, cookies

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Chili cheese LS hot dog, Waldorf salad, onion rings, KK carrots, apricot crisp

TUESDAY: Chef salad (turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato and cheese), hardboiled egg, ranch dressing, dinner roll, red grapes, ice cream sundae

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries

THURSDAY: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, ambrosia salad, whole wheat dinner roll, cranberry uice, fruit and pudding dessert

FRIDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, fruit cocktail

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Cilantro lime chicken soft taco, fiesta rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, green salad, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple

TUESDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries

WEDNESDAY: Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Split pea soup, ham and swiss, sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, tater tots, Mandarine oranges

FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, tater tots, zucchini, pears with Jello, cookies

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries

TUESDAY: Cilantro lime chicken soft taco, fiesta rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, green salad, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple

WEDNESDAY: Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Birthday lunch: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable salad, strawberry shortcake

FRIDAY: Split pea soup, ham and swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, baked fries, Mandarin oranges

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Linguine with clam sauce, lima beans, cauliflower, fruit pizza

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, salad, bread, peach

WEDNESDAY: Garlic lemon rosemary chicken, buttered noodles, salad, orange or chicken Caesar salad

THURSDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean and mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin

FRIDAY: Cajun sausage and rice, salad, corn, grapes

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Cilantro lime chicken soft taco, fiesta rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, green salad, low-fat ranch dressing, pineapple

TUESDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries

WEDNESDAY: Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, cornbread, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Split pea soup, ham and swiss, sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, tater tots, Mandarin orange

FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, tater tots, zucchini, pears with Jello, cookies