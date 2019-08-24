Senior menus for the week of Aug. 26, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Aug. 26 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, peas, peaches

TUESDAY: Chicken pot pies, house salad, tropical fruit, fruit juice, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, peas, baked potatoes, veggie blend, whole wheat roll

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, butter fingerlings, seasoned zucchini, house salad, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California vegetable blend, fruit cocktail, cookies

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, Capri blend vegetable, whole wheat bread, margarine, apricots, orange juice

TUESDAY: Fried rice with almonds, mini chicken egg roll, orange spinach salad, cranberry apple dessert

WEDNESDAY: Grilled chicken tostadas with refried beans, cheese, sour cream, salsa, black bean and corn salad, mixed fresh fruit cup, cranberry juice

THURSDAY: Minestrone soup grilled cheese sandwich, sliced tomato, chopped romaine, low-fat, low-sodium French dressing, fresh kiwi

FRIDAY: Crab pasta salad with peas, bell peppers and olives on a bed of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion salad, whole wheat crackers, V8, orange juice

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Turkey and strawberry salad (romaine lettuce, turkey breast, strawberries, avocado, red onions, garbanzo beans, gorgonzola and candied pecans), breadstick, banana royal

TUESDAY: Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey dijon vegetables, spring salad, tangy yogurt salad dressing, simmered beans with bacon, tropical fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear, potato chips, tricolored pasta salad, white grape, watermelon

THURSDAY: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad with SF Italian dressing, green beans, pineapple chunks

FRIDAY: Crab stuffed tomato, lettuce, hardboiled egg, carrot sticks with ranh, low-sodium V8 juice, whole wheat roll, honeydew melon

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, Capri blend vegetable, whole wheat bread, margarine, apricots, orange juice

TUESDAY: Fried rice with almonds, mini chicken egg roll, orange spinach salad, cranberry apple dessert

WEDNESDAY: Grilled chicken tostadas with refried beans, cheese, sour cream, salsa, black bean and corn salad, mixed fresh fruit cup, cranberry juice

THURSDAY: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwich, sliced tomato, chopped romaine, low-fat, low-sodium French dressing, fresh kiwi

FRIDAY: Crab pasta salad with peas, bell peppers and olives on a bed of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion salad, whole wheat crackers, V-8, orange juice

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Tuna sandwich on whole wheat bread, baked potato chips, pickled beets, three-bean salad, cranberry apple, dessert

TUESDAY: Fried rice with almonds, mini chicken egg roll, orange spinach salad, cranberry apple dessert

WEDNESDAY: Grilled chicken tostadas with refried beans, cheese, sour cream salsa, black bean and corn salad, mixed fresh fruit cup, cranberry juice

THURSDAY: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwich, sliced tomato, chopped romaine, low-fat, low-sodium French dressing, fresh Kiwi

FRIDAY: Biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash brown, fresh orange

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Creamed beef, herbed vegetabled medley, baked potato, pineapple

TUESDAY: Apricot glazed ham steak, scalloped potatoes, apple slices, green beans

WEDNESDAY: Chicken fettucine alfredo, broccoli and cauliflower, salad, garlic bread or blackened chicken and avocado salad

THURSDAY: Pork schnitzel, spatzle, red cabbage, fruit salad

FRIDAY: Grilled hamburger, lettuce and tomato salad, baked beans, orange sections

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, Capri blend vegetable, whole wheat bread, margarine, apricots, orange juice

TUESDAY: Fried rice with almonds, mini chicken egg roll, orange spinach salad, cranberry apple dessert

WEDNESDAY: Grilled chicken tostadas with refried beans, cheese, sour cream, salsa, black bean and corn salad, mixed fresh fruit cup, cranberry juice

THURSDAY: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwich, sliced tomato, chopped romaine, low-fat, low-sodium French dressing, fresh Kiwi

FRIDAY: Crab pasta salad with peas, bell peppers and olives on a bed of lettuce, tomato cucumber, onion salad, whole wheat crackers, V8, orange juice