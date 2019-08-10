Senior menus for the week of August 12, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Aug. 12 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chile con carne, mixed green salad, ambrosia, cornbread

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, house salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, peas, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Baked pork chop, house salad, baked banana, green beans

FRIDAY: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, pineapple chunks, Brussel sprouts, whole wheat roll

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Pesto chicken florentine with penne pasta, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, fresh strawberries, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted

TUESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken burger, baked beans, lentil salad with carrots/tomatos and bell peppers, pineapple chunks

THURSDAY: Tuna fish casserole, colorful salad, FFLS dressing, mango cubes, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Hawaiian chicken, teriyaki with grilled pineapple jicama salsa, pineapple coleslaw, macaroni salad with shrimp, stir fry veggies, Hawaiian sweet roll

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Ham and potato casserole, Italian cabbage salad, Capri blend veggies, apricot halves, cherry walnut dessert

TUESDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail

WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Roast beef, garden salad with ranch dressing, pear cup, mashed potatoes and gravy, asparagus tips, cake and ice cream

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish II, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, brown long grain rice, green peas, grapes, cracked wheat bread

FRIDAY: Charleston chicken over rice, broccoli, low-sodium bacon, romaine Swiss salad, pineapple juice, angel food cake with fresh strawberries and whipped topping

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Pesto chicken florentine with penne pasta, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, fresh strawberries, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted

TUESDAY: Tangy meatballs, zucchini, rice pilaf, green salad, Italian dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple/orange cup, cookie

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken burger, baked beans, lentil salad with carrots, tomatoes and bell peppers, pineapple chunks

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

FRIDAY: Tuna fish casserole, colorful salad, FFLS dressing, mango cubes, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Pesto chicken florentine with penne pasta, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, fresh strawberries, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted

TUESDAY: Tangy meatballs, peas and onions, rice pilaf, green salad, Italian dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple/orange cup

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, tater tots, baked beans, zucchini, pears with Jello, cookie

FRIDAY: Tuna sandwich, garden salad, baby carrots, baked chips, watermelon

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: BLT, lemon herb couscous salad, yogurt and raspberries

TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, berry salad

WEDNESDAY: Tuna melt, cucumber salad, squash, ambrosia salad or tuna salad with fruit and cheese

THURSDAY: Mambo pork roast, corn muffins, broccoli, tossed salad, cantaloupe

FRIDAY: Fried rice with almonds, chicken egg roll, orange spinach salad, cranberry apple dessert

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Pesto chicken florentine with penne pasta, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, fresh strawberries, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted

TUESDAY: Tangy meatballs, zucchini, rice pilaf, green salad, Italian dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple/orange cup, cookie

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken burger, baked beans, lentil salad with carrots/tomatoes and bell peppers, pineapple chunks

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

FRIDAY: Tuna fish casserole, colorful salad, FFLS dressing, mango cubes, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance