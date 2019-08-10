Senior menus for the week of August 12, 2019
Note: Menus for week of Aug. 12 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Chile con carne, mixed green salad, ambrosia, cornbread
TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, house salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, peas, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Baked pork chop, house salad, baked banana, green beans
FRIDAY: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, pineapple chunks, Brussel sprouts, whole wheat roll
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Pesto chicken florentine with penne pasta, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, fresh strawberries, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted
TUESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken burger, baked beans, lentil salad with carrots/tomatos and bell peppers, pineapple chunks
THURSDAY: Tuna fish casserole, colorful salad, FFLS dressing, mango cubes, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance
FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Hawaiian chicken, teriyaki with grilled pineapple jicama salsa, pineapple coleslaw, macaroni salad with shrimp, stir fry veggies, Hawaiian sweet roll
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Ham and potato casserole, Italian cabbage salad, Capri blend veggies, apricot halves, cherry walnut dessert
TUESDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Roast beef, garden salad with ranch dressing, pear cup, mashed potatoes and gravy, asparagus tips, cake and ice cream
THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish II, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, brown long grain rice, green peas, grapes, cracked wheat bread
FRIDAY: Charleston chicken over rice, broccoli, low-sodium bacon, romaine Swiss salad, pineapple juice, angel food cake with fresh strawberries and whipped topping
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Pesto chicken florentine with penne pasta, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, fresh strawberries, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted
TUESDAY: Tangy meatballs, zucchini, rice pilaf, green salad, Italian dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple/orange cup, cookie
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken burger, baked beans, lentil salad with carrots, tomatoes and bell peppers, pineapple chunks
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches
FRIDAY: Tuna fish casserole, colorful salad, FFLS dressing, mango cubes, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Pesto chicken florentine with penne pasta, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, fresh strawberries, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted
TUESDAY: Tangy meatballs, peas and onions, rice pilaf, green salad, Italian dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple/orange cup
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup
THURSDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, tater tots, baked beans, zucchini, pears with Jello, cookie
FRIDAY: Tuna sandwich, garden salad, baby carrots, baked chips, watermelon
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: BLT, lemon herb couscous salad, yogurt and raspberries
TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, berry salad
WEDNESDAY: Tuna melt, cucumber salad, squash, ambrosia salad or tuna salad with fruit and cheese
THURSDAY: Mambo pork roast, corn muffins, broccoli, tossed salad, cantaloupe
FRIDAY: Fried rice with almonds, chicken egg roll, orange spinach salad, cranberry apple dessert
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Pesto chicken florentine with penne pasta, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, fresh strawberries, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted
TUESDAY: Tangy meatballs, zucchini, rice pilaf, green salad, Italian dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple/orange cup, cookie
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken burger, baked beans, lentil salad with carrots/tomatoes and bell peppers, pineapple chunks
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches
FRIDAY: Tuna fish casserole, colorful salad, FFLS dressing, mango cubes, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance