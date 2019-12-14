Senior menus for the week of Dec. 16, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Dec. 16 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long rice, California veggie blend, fresh oranges, whole wheat bread

TUESDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, peas, house salad, V8 juice, lemon bar

WEDNESDAY: Herb crusted pork chop, baked yams, green beans, sliced pears, whole wheat roll, pudding

THURSDAY: Fettucini with alfredo sauce, broccoli, house salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick, tiramisu

FRIDAY: Swiss steak, baked potato, herbed vegetable medley, whole wheat roll, applesauce

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on seven-grain bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

TUESDAY: Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, spinach chopped, creamy Italian dressing, apple crisp

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, seasoned lima beans, colorful cabbage slaw, whole wheat roll, margarine, tartar sauce, pears

THURSDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, ambrosia

FRIDAY: Christmas lunch: Chicken cordon bleu/pork roast, Brussel sprouts, corn casserole, baked apples, pumpkin dump cake, chocolate cream pie

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Cheese manicotti, tomato, cucumber and red onion salad, Parisian bread, Italian blend vegetables, chocolate cream pie

TUESDAY: LS tomato soup, holiday sub, baby carrots, apricot halves

WEDNESDAY: Breaded pollack, cherry brie, tossed salad, rice pilaf, Key Largo vegetables, lemon bars, apple juice

THURSDAY: Charleston chicken over rice, broccoli bacon romaine Swiss salad, pineapple juice, coconut cream pie

FRIDAY: Roma burger, romaine lettuce, corn on cob, baked beans, cantaloupe

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Baked fish, seasoned lima beans, colorful cabbage slaw, whole wheat roll, margarine, tartar sauce, pears

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, spinach chopped, creamy Italian dressing, apple crisp

THURSDAY: Christmas party: LS baked ham, wild rice, cider and cranberry pilaf, green bean almondine, whole wheat roll, margarine, cranberry and pear relish, assorted pie

FRIDAY: Turkey pot pie, glazed carrots, garden salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine, fresh oranges

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, herbed vegetable medley, green salad, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed fruit

TUESDAY: Taco Tuesday: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Hot beef sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, orange juice, baked apple

THURSDAY: Christmas party: LS baked ham, wild rice, cider and cranberry pilaf, green bean casserole, whole wheat roll and margarine, cranberry and pear relish, assorted pie

FRIDAY: French toast with syrup, bacon, watermelon, V8

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Tropical shrimp rice bowl, salad, Hawaiian roll

TUESDAY: Apple cinnamon pork roast, devil egg pasta salad, Brussel sprouts

WEDNESDAY: Chicken bratwurst, German potato salad, German slaw, applesauce, orange

THURSDAY: Christmas and birthday lunch: Prime rib, mashed potatoes, asparagus, salad, roll

FRIDAY: Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, spinach, apple crisp

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach salad, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

TUESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, spinach chopped, creamy Italian dressing, apple crisp

THURSDAY: Chicken pot pie, glazed carrots, garden salad, dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine, fresh oranges

FRIDAY: Christmas party: LS baked ham, wild rice, cider and cranberry pilaf, green beans almondine, whole wheat roll, margarine, cranberry and pear relish, assorted pie