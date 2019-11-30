Senior menus for the week of Dec. 2, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Dec. 2 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, lemon bar

TUESDAY: Italian bake beef, peas and carrots, spinach salad, strawberry yogurt

WEDNESDAY: Baked salmon, spaghetti pasta, asparagus, fresh orange, cookie

THURSDAY: Cranberry chicken, brown rice, broccoli, house salad, Mandarin oranges

FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Cali blend veggies, house salad, whole wheat roll, ice cream and cake (sponsored by Carson Tahoe Care Center)

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Herb baked chicken, Capri blend vegetables, stuffing, cabbage slaw, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich on sandwich thin, carrots, spiced applesauce

WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, Italian bean salad with tomatoes on lettuce leaf, whole wheat rolls, margarine, apple juice

THURSDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed greens salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup

FRIDAY: Lasagna, spinach salad, Italian blend veggies, garlic bread, mixed fruit

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Herb baked chicken, Capri blend vegetables, stuffing, cabbage slaw, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

TUESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed greens salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup

WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, Italian bean salad with tomatoes on lettuce leaf, whole wheat roll, margarine, apple juice

THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad, sandwich on sandwich thin, carrots, spiced applesauce

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs, bacon, sweet potato muffins, apple butter, pears, V-8, orange juice

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Baked potato soup, tuna salad sandwich, whole wheat crackers, garden salad, low sodium Italian dressing, cantaloupe

TUESDAY: Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, tomato slices, low sodium Italian dressing, green beans with mushrooms, strawberries

WEDNESDAY: Garlic herb chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, green salad, whole wheat margarine, apricots

THURSDAY: Chef’s salad, lentil soup, Mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square

FRIDAY: Corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, whole wheat toast, apple butter, pears, V-8, orange juice

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chili dog with cheese and onion, coleslaw, onion rings

TUESDAY: Coconut shrimp with orange sweet chili sauce, salad, tortilla, Mandarin orange

WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, roll, broccoli, salad, three-bean salad, cantaloupe

THURSDAY: Pork chow mein, spinach, bread, pineapple

FRIDAY: Loaded potato soup, crackers, winter salad

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Herb baked chicken, Capri blend vegetables, stuffing, cabbage slow, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

TUESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed greens salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup

WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, Italian bean salad with tomatoes on lettuce leaf, whole wheat roll, margarine, apple juice

THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich on sandwich thin, carrots, spiced applesauce

FRIDAY: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, spiced pears, cheesecake