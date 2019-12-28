Senior menus for the week of Dec. 30, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Dec. 30 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken with orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, peach yogurt, peaches, seven-grain bread

TUESDAY: Happy New Year party: Barbecue ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, fresh fruit, rice crispy treat

WEDNESDAY: Closed for holiday

THURSDAY: Tuna casserole, colorful salad, mango chunks, whole wheat bread, lentil soup, house salad, pineapple chunks, cookie

FRIDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, herbed zucchini, pea salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: LS ham and beans, spinach, green salad, dressing, cornbread, margarine, cottage cheese, pears with Jello

TUESDAY: New Year’s party: Chicken parmesan/stuffed shells, green beans with mushrooms, garden salad, dressing, garlic bread, apple pie, apple cake

WEDNESDAY: Closed for holiday

THURSDAY: Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves

FRIDAY: Tuna noodle casserole, herbed vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, LSFF Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Baked macaroni and cheese, fishsticks, tartar sauce, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, spiced peaches, V8 Splash juice

TUESDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad with salad dressing, Mandarin oranges, gingerbread

WEDNESDAY: Closed for holiday

THURSDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

FRIDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, garden salad with creamy Italian dressing, grapes

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, whole wheat roll, strawberry banana, yogurt, strawberries, iced tea unsweetened

TUESDAY: New Year’s party noon to 2 p.m.: Tangy meatballs, baked beans, zucchini, whole wheat bread, margarine, sliced tomatoes, fresh orange, cookies

WEDNESDAY: Closed for holiday

THURSDAY: Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves

FRIDAY: Tuna noodle casserole, herbed vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, LSFF Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed greens salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup

TUESDAY: Tangy meatballs, baked beans, zucchini, whole wheat bread, margarine, sliced tomatoes, fresh orange, cookies

WEDNESDAY: Closed for holiday

THURSDAY: Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves

FRIDAY: Clam chowder, ham and Swiss sandwich, carrots, green salad, cantaloupe and strawberries

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Corn chowder, green salad with chickpeas, roll

TUESDAY: Creamed beef, veggie medley, baked potato, bun, pineapple

WEDNESDAY: Closed for holiday

THURSDAY: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, salad, pineapple

FRIDAY: Baked fish scandia, brown rice, roll, salad, mixed veggies, tropical fruit salad

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Italian fried chicken, spaghetti, garden salad, fat-free, low sodium Italian dressing, whole wheat low sodium crackers, fresh orange sections

TUESDAY: New Year’s party: Tangy meatballs, baked beans, zucchini, whole wheat bread, margarine, sliced tomatoes, fresh orange, cookies

WEDNESDAY: Closed for holiday

THURSDAY: Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves

FRIDAY: Tuna noodle casserole, herbed vegetable medley, sliced tomatoes, low-sodium fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar