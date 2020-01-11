Senior menus for the week of Jan. 13, 2020

Note: Menus for week of Jan. 13 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Lemon baked cod, garden veggies, brown rice, house salad, fruit cocktail

TUESDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, mixed berry cup, tiramisu

WEDNESDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, veggie loaded, minestrone soup, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll, cookie

THURSDAY: Stuffed cabbage, peas and carrots, house salad, whole wheat roll, oatmeal square

FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, steamed zucchini, orange spinach, salad, fresh apple

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey dijon veggies, spring salad, tangy yogurt dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail in sauce

WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, butter garlic pasta, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh orange, brownie

THURSDAY: Birthday lunch: Barbecue pork ribs, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, corn, peach cobbler

FRIDAY: Center closed for staff training

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Roasted pork tenderloin, simmered beans with bacon, potato salad, spring salad with tangy yogurt salad dressing, honey dijon vegetables, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Chili with beans, cheese and onions, cottage cheese and pineapple, V-8 juice, cornbread, ice cream sandwich

WEDNESDAY: Breaded cod with tartar sauce, macaroni salad, harvest blend rice, Oregon blend vegetables, tomato juice, Jello with fruit

THURSDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef salad, GFY dressing, broccoli, mixed berry cup

FRIDAY: Green chile chicken enchiladas, honey lime fruit salad, lettuce, tomato and cheese, refried beans, Spanish rice, custard

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey dijon veggies, spring salad, tangy yogurt dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon

TUESDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella and bell peppers on French roll green beans with stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese, pineapple

WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, butter garlic pasta, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh orange, brownie

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail in juice

FRIDAY: Center closed for staff training

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail in juice

TUESDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella and bell peppers on French roll, green beans with stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese, pineapple

WEDNESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, butter garlic pasta, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh orange, brownie

THURSDAY: Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey dijon veggies, spring salad, tangy yogurt dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon

FRIDAY: Center closed for staff training

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Santa Fe chicken, brown rice, mixed veggies, tossed salad, Mandarin orange

TUESDAY: Grilled steak strips, black-eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese, green beans

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: Crispy baked pork chop, garlic mashed potatoes, marinated tomatoes, peaches

THURSDAY: Parmesan crusted cod, savory rice, cauliflower, apple

FRIDAY: Egg drop soup, chicken egg roll, fried rice, broccoli, mango

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella and bell peppers on French roll, green beans with stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese, pineapple

TUESDAY: Cream of broccoli soup, lemon baked fish, butter garlic pasta, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh orange, brownie

WEDNESDAY: Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, tomato slices, LS Italian dressing, green beans with mushroom, seven-grain bread, strawberries

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail in juice

FRIDAY: Center closed for staff training