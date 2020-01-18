Senior menus for the week of January 20, 2020
Note: Menus for week of Jan. 20 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Beef teriyaki, steamed broccoli, Mandarin orange, jasmine rice
WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, peas, three-bean salad, berries on a cloud
THURSDAY: Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, Tuscan beans, tater tots, house salad, sliced peaches, brownie
FRIDAY: Baked salmon, linguine noodles, asparagus, fresh orange, lemon bar
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Turkey chili, mixed green salad, LSLF Italian dressing, cornbread, ambrosia
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, apple crisp
THURSDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit cup
FRIDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, fresh apple
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Beef pot roast with potato, carrot, celery and onion with roasted beef gravy, French bread, romaine Swiss and LS bacon salad, fresh strawberries, coconut cream pie
WEDNESDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, whole wheat bread, fresh orange wedges
THURSDAY: Crab cakes with tartar sauce, apple cranberry slaw, carrots au gratin, roasted red potatoes, peach paradise cake
FRIDAY: Delicious beef brisket, baked potato, FF sour cream and chives, black-eyed peas, citrus delight
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Turkey chili, mixed green salad, LSLF Italian dressing, cornbread, ambrosia
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, apple crisp
THURSDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit cup
FRIDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, fresh apple
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Turkey chili, mixed green salad, LSLF Italian dressing, cornbread, ambrosia
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, gravy mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, apple crisp
THURSDAY: Birthday lunch: Barbecue ribs, baked beans, scalloped potato, green salad, peaches, birthday cake
FRIDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit cup
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian peas, garlic toast, raspberry vanilla Jello salad
WEDNESDAY: Beef stir fry, brown rice, beef salad, Mandarin orange
THURSDAY: Herb basked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, vegetable medley, bread, spiced applesauce
FRIDAY: Rosemary cream pork chop, cream corn, salad with chickpeas, roll
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Turkey chili, mixed green salad, LSLF Italian dressing, cornbread, ambrosia
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with Italian sausage, zucchini, whole wheat roll, fresh apple
THURSDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit cup
FRIDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, tater tots, broccoli/cauliflower/carrots, apricots