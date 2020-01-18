Senior menus for the week of January 20, 2020

Note: Menus for week of Jan. 20 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Beef teriyaki, steamed broccoli, Mandarin orange, jasmine rice

WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, peas, three-bean salad, berries on a cloud

THURSDAY: Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, Tuscan beans, tater tots, house salad, sliced peaches, brownie

FRIDAY: Baked salmon, linguine noodles, asparagus, fresh orange, lemon bar

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Turkey chili, mixed green salad, LSLF Italian dressing, cornbread, ambrosia

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, apple crisp

THURSDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit cup

FRIDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, fresh apple

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Beef pot roast with potato, carrot, celery and onion with roasted beef gravy, French bread, romaine Swiss and LS bacon salad, fresh strawberries, coconut cream pie

WEDNESDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, whole wheat bread, fresh orange wedges

THURSDAY: Crab cakes with tartar sauce, apple cranberry slaw, carrots au gratin, roasted red potatoes, peach paradise cake

FRIDAY: Delicious beef brisket, baked potato, FF sour cream and chives, black-eyed peas, citrus delight

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Turkey chili, mixed green salad, LSLF Italian dressing, cornbread, ambrosia

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, apple crisp

THURSDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit cup

FRIDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, fresh apple

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Turkey chili, mixed green salad, LSLF Italian dressing, cornbread, ambrosia

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, gravy mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, apple crisp

THURSDAY: Birthday lunch: Barbecue ribs, baked beans, scalloped potato, green salad, peaches, birthday cake

FRIDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit cup

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian peas, garlic toast, raspberry vanilla Jello salad

WEDNESDAY: Beef stir fry, brown rice, beef salad, Mandarin orange

THURSDAY: Herb basked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, vegetable medley, bread, spiced applesauce

FRIDAY: Rosemary cream pork chop, cream corn, salad with chickpeas, roll

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Turkey chili, mixed green salad, LSLF Italian dressing, cornbread, ambrosia

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with Italian sausage, zucchini, whole wheat roll, fresh apple

THURSDAY: Beef vegetable soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit cup

FRIDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, tater tots, broccoli/cauliflower/carrots, apricots