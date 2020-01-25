Senior menus for the week of January 27, 2020
Note: Menus for week of Jan. 27 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Chicken pasta primavera, colorful salad, citrus delight, garlic breadstick
TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, mixed berry cup, V8 juice
WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup, churro
THURSDAY: Turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, lentil soup, house salad, pineapple chunks, cookie
FRIDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, herbed zucchini, pea salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod Cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, fruit cocktail
TUESDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, LSLF Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange
THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib patty with a whole wheat bun, baked beans, cabbage and carrots, banana, pudding
FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, cucumber tomato and onion salad, dressing, blushing pears
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: LS tomato soup, lemon baked fish, steamed peas and carrots, honey wheat berry bread with jam, crisp gingersnap, cookies, spiced applesauce
TUESDAY: Santa Fe chicken, Aztec grain salad, mixed vegetables, tossed salad/garlic French dressing, Mandarin oranges
WEDNESDAY: Roast beef and cheddar on onion bun with crinkle cut fries, broccoli salad, pink lemonade, fruit cocktail cup, peach pie a la mode
THURSDAY: Barbecue ribs, baked beans, Waldorf salad, peas and carrots, cornbread muffin, chocolate eclairs
FRIDAY: Portabella mushroom ravioli with pasta sauce, Mandarin orange/cashew tossed salad, garlic bread, Italian blend veggies, white grape juice, old-fashioned bread pudding
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod Cajun style, mixed vegetables, cream corn muffins, fruit cocktail
TUESDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, LSLF Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange
THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib patty on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, cabbage and carrots, banana, pudding
FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, cucumber, tomato and onion salad, dressing, blushing pears
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod Cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, fruit cocktail
TUESDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, LSLF Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange
THURSDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, fresh apple
FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, cucumber, tomato and onion salad, dressing, blushing pears
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Grilled hamburger, lettuce and tomato salad, baked beans, orange sections
TUESDAY: Pork masala with spinach over pasta, salad, banana
WEDNESDAY: Steak fajitas with tortilla, Spanish rice, Jicama slaw, pineapple
THURSDAY: Creamy Tuscan chicken, garlic shells, salad, parmesan mushrooms
FRIDAY: Clam chowder, veggie pita, sandwich, honeydew and cantaloupe
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod Cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, fruit cocktail
TUESDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, LSLF Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange
THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib patty on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, cabbage and carrots, banana, pudding
FRIDAY: Tomato soup, turkey and swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, broccoli salad, fat-free potato chips, Mandarin oranges