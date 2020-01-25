Senior menus for the week of January 27, 2020

Note: Menus for week of Jan. 27 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken pasta primavera, colorful salad, citrus delight, garlic breadstick

TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, mixed berry cup, V8 juice

WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup, churro

THURSDAY: Turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, lentil soup, house salad, pineapple chunks, cookie

FRIDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, herbed zucchini, pea salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod Cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, fruit cocktail

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, LSLF Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib patty with a whole wheat bun, baked beans, cabbage and carrots, banana, pudding

FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, cucumber tomato and onion salad, dressing, blushing pears

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: LS tomato soup, lemon baked fish, steamed peas and carrots, honey wheat berry bread with jam, crisp gingersnap, cookies, spiced applesauce

TUESDAY: Santa Fe chicken, Aztec grain salad, mixed vegetables, tossed salad/garlic French dressing, Mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY: Roast beef and cheddar on onion bun with crinkle cut fries, broccoli salad, pink lemonade, fruit cocktail cup, peach pie a la mode

THURSDAY: Barbecue ribs, baked beans, Waldorf salad, peas and carrots, cornbread muffin, chocolate eclairs

FRIDAY: Portabella mushroom ravioli with pasta sauce, Mandarin orange/cashew tossed salad, garlic bread, Italian blend veggies, white grape juice, old-fashioned bread pudding

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod Cajun style, mixed vegetables, cream corn muffins, fruit cocktail

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, LSLF Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib patty on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, cabbage and carrots, banana, pudding

FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, cucumber, tomato and onion salad, dressing, blushing pears

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod Cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, fruit cocktail

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, LSLF Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange

THURSDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, spinach salad, whole wheat roll, fresh apple

FRIDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, cucumber, tomato and onion salad, dressing, blushing pears

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Grilled hamburger, lettuce and tomato salad, baked beans, orange sections

TUESDAY: Pork masala with spinach over pasta, salad, banana

WEDNESDAY: Steak fajitas with tortilla, Spanish rice, Jicama slaw, pineapple

THURSDAY: Creamy Tuscan chicken, garlic shells, salad, parmesan mushrooms

FRIDAY: Clam chowder, veggie pita, sandwich, honeydew and cantaloupe

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Cream of potato soup, baked cod Cajun style, mixed vegetables, creamed corn muffins, fruit cocktail

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, garbanzo salad, oatmeal muffin

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, LSLF Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib patty on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, cabbage and carrots, banana, pudding

FRIDAY: Tomato soup, turkey and swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, broccoli salad, fat-free potato chips, Mandarin oranges