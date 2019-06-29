Senior Menus for the week of July 1, 2019

Note: Menus for week of July 1 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, corn, sliced pears, lemon bars, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, pineapple chunks, green beans

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat roll

THURSDAY: Closed for Fourth of July

FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Shrimp scampi, spaghetti noodles, asparagus, Mandarin oranges, pudding

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, peas, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, grapes

TUESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh orange

WEDNESDAY: Fourth of July barbecue: Hamburger/hot dog, lettuce, tomato, onion, three-bean salad, macaroni salad, LF baked chips, watermelon

THURSDAY: Center closed for Fourth of July

FRIDAY: National Fried Chicken Day: Oven fried chicken, cauliflower, baked beans, whole wheat roll, banana, brownies

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, peas, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, grapes

TUESDAY: Fourth of July party: Hamburger/hot dog on whole wheat bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, three-bean salad, potato salad, LF baked chips, watermelon, ice cream

WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad, sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh orange

THURSDAY: Center closed for Fourth of July

FRIDAY: National Fried Chicken Day: Oven fried chicken, cauliflower, baked beans, whole wheat roll, apple butter, banana, brownies

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Tuna sandwich on whole wheat bread, baked French fries, garden salad, peaches

TUESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh orange

WEDNESDAY: Fourth of July celebration: Hamburger/hot dog, lettuce, tomato, onion, three-bean salad, macaroni salad, oven baked fries, watermelon

THURSDAY: Center closed for Fourth of July

FRIDAY: National Fried Chicken Day: Oven fried chicken, baked butternut squash, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad, honey dressing, orange mango cup, cracked wheat bread, Smart Balance

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Creamy coconut lime chicken, vegetable medley, pineapple, Hawaiian roll

TUESDAY: Sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions, macaroni, broccoli, salad, banana

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue grilled cheeseburger, pea salad, corn on the cob, watermelon

THURSDAY: Center closed for Fourth of July

FRIDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, zucchini, cantaloupe

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, peas, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, grapes

TUESDAY: Fourth of July party: Hamburger/hot dog on whole wheat bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, three-bean salad, macaroni salad, LF baked chips, watermelon

WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh orange

THURSDAY: Center closed for Fourth of July

FRIDAY: National Fried Chicken Day: Oven fried chicken, cauliflower, baked beans, whole wheat roll, apple butter, banana, brownies