Senior menus for the week of July 15, 2019

Note: Menus for week of July 15 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Baked chicken tenders, green beans, broccoli salad, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Lasagna, steamed spinach, fresh oranges, garlic breadsticks

WEDNESDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, zucchini, mixed green salad, Mandarin oranges, whole wheat roll

THURSDAY: Swiss steak, peas, house salad, sliced peaches

FRIDAY: Reuben sandwich on rye bread, three-bean salad, Jello, cottage cheese

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets, peaches

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian, dressing, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted, orange mango cup

WEDNESDAY: Summer chicken berry, salad with garbanzo beans, raspberry vinaigrette, whole wheat roll, margarine, banana

THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, French baked potatoes, creamy coleslaw, garden salad, balsamic dressing, strawberries

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Tri-tip, baked potato, sour cream, margarine, asparagus, strawberry cake

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash, cantaloupe

TUESDAY: Chicken fried steak, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts, cranberry juice, strawberry rhubarb pie

WEDNESDAY: Beef stir fry, pineapple, brown rice, garden salad with honey dressing

THURSDAY: Shredded pork tostadas, green chile refried beans, Spanish rice, black bean and mango salad, custard

FRIDAY: Spaghetti with ground beef, green beans, Italian leafy green salad with croutons, garlic bread, white grape juice, vanilla bean ice cream

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: French dip on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, pasta salad with peppers, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers, apple crisp

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted, orange mango cup

WEDNESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, low-sodium ham sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickeled beets, peaches

THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, French baked potatoes, creamy coleslaw, garden salad, balsamic dressing, strawberries

FRIDAY: Southern pulled pork sandwiches on whole wheat bun, macaroni salad, ranch beans, coleslaw, watermelon, apple juice

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets, peaches

TUESDAY: Baked fish scandia, brown rice, whole wheat roll, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free cream Italian dressing, seven-grain bread Smart Balance unsalted, orange mango cup

THURSDAY: French dip on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, pasta salad with peppers, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers, apple crisp

FRIDAY: Southern pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, macaroni salad, ranch style beans, coleslaw, watermelon

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, ambrosia

TUESDAY: Ginger soy cod, rice pilaf, peas, oranges

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: Grilled steak, baked potato, salad, bread*, spiced applesauce OR grilled steak salad

THURSDAY: Bacon swiss pork chop, garlic orzo, green bean tomato salad, fruit

FRIDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, pear salad, grapes, peanut cookie

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: French dip on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, pasta salad with peppers, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers, apple crisp

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, seven-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted, orange mango cup

WEDNESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets, peaches

THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, French baked potatoes, creamy coleslaw, garden salad, balsamic dressing, strawberries

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Tri tip, baked potato, sour cream, margarine, asparagus, strawberry cake