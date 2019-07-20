Senior menus for the week of July 22, 2019

Note: Menus for week of July 22 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, sliced pears, baked beans, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Tuna salad, minestrone soup, pita bread, fresh fruit

WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, peas, peaches

THURSDAY: Baked cod, potato soup, mixed veggies, fruit cocktail, corn muffin

FRIDAY: Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, yogurt, fruit juice, baked potato

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Tuna melt on sourdough, baby carrots, kidney bean, tomato, red onion salad, fat-free potato chips, Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs, muesli, banana whole wheat muffin, peaches, orange juice, vanilla fat-free yogurt

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

THURSDAY: Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, Italian dressing, ambrosia

FRIDAY: Chicken parmesan, whole wheat pasta, broccoli, garden salad, garlic/cheese bread, peaches, cake and ice cream

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Fish sticks with tartar sauce, Waldorf salad, macaroni and cheese, green peas and carrots, dessert

TUESDAY: Fried rice with almonds, mini-pork egg rolls, orange spinach salad, cranberry apple dessert

WEDNESDAY: Hot, open-faced turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread with stuffing and gravy, cranberry sauce, whole baby carrots, pumpkin pie

THURSDAY: Crispy orange/chicken wrap with Asian sesame slaw, harvest rice, stir fry vegetables, chocolate eclair

FRIDAY: Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream and chives, herbed veggie medley, whole wheat roll, applesauce

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Tuna melt on sourdough, baby carrots, kidney bean, tomato red onion salad, fat-free potato chips, Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch, scrambled eggs, muesli, banana whole wheat muffin, peaches, orange juice, vanilla fat-free yogurt

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

THURSDAY: Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad, fresh plum

FRIDAY: Chicken parmesan, whole wheat pasta, broccoli, garden salad, garlic/cheese bread, peaches, cake and ice cream

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Tuna sandwich, pickled beets, kidney bean, tomato, red onion salad, fat-free potato chips, Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad, fresh plum

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, rice casserole, tomato slices, low-sodium Italian dressing, green beans with mushrooms, seven-grain bread, strawberries

THURSDAY: Birthday dinner: Barbecue ribs, baked beans, garden salad, macaroni salad, peaches, cake and ice cream

FRIDAY: Biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash brown, orange, orange juice/V8

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chili verde pork, enchilada, Mexicorn, salad, honeydew

TUESDAY: Red wine pot roast, seasoned potatoes, carrots, salad, roll

WEDNESDAY: Cashew chicken stir fry, fried rice, pineapple or Chinese chicken salad

THURSDAY: Salmon with angel hair, asparagus, orange

FRIDAY: Roma burger, romaine, corn on the cob, baked beans, cantaloupe

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Tuna melt on sourdough, baby carrots, kidney bean, tomato, red onion salad, fat-free potato chips, Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch, scrambled eggs, muesli, banana whole wheat muffin, peaches, orange juice, vanilla fat-free yogurt

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

THURSDAY: Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad, fresh plum

FRIDAY: Chicken parmesan, whole wheat pasta, broccoli, garden salad, garlic/cheese bread, peaches, cake and ice cream