Senior Menus for the week of July 29, 2019
Note: Menus for week of July 29 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, fruit juice, yogurt, broccoli salad, whole wheat roll
TUESDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fresh fruit
WEDNESDAY: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, three-bean salad, sliced peaches
THURSDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, banana, cookies, yogurt
FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Barbecue ribs, coleslaw, baked beans, fresh fruit, birthday treat
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, GFY dressing, broccoli, mixed berry cup
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken Caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, watermelon
WEDNESDAY: Liver and onions, salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, cauliflower, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit
THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
FRIDAY: Baked fish, capri blend vegetable, coleslaw, seasoned lima beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, tartar sauce, pears
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Oven fried chicken baked, sour cream with chives, garden salad, honey dressing, fruited gelatin dessert, whole wheat bread with apple jelly
TUESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich, corn on the cob, spinach, creamy coleslaw, tapioca pudding
WEDNESDAY: Cod with dill sauce, pea salad, harvest blend rice, asparagus spears, lemony-raspberry and blueberry parfait
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, GFY dressing, broccoli, mixed berry cup
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken Caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, watermelon
WEDNESDAY: Potato and corn chowder, turkey and cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, kidney bean, cucumber, onion salad, fresh orange slices
THURSDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
FRIDAY: Baked fish, capri blend vegetable, coleslaw, seasoned lima beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, tartar sauce, pears
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup
TUESDAY: Potato and corn chowder, turkey and cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, baby carrots, fresh orange slices
WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef’s salad, low-fat, low-sodium Italian dressing, hint of salt triscuits, fat-free peach yogurt, orange juice
THURSDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
FRIDAY: Baked fish, capri blend vegetable, coleslaw, seasoned lima beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, tartar sauce, pears
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Fried cabbage and sausage, green beans, bread, banana
TUESDAY: Chicken parmesan, salad, green beans, pineapple
WEDNESDAY: Italian sub sandwich, cottage cheese with tomatoes, white bean salad or antipasto salad
THURSDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, salad, orange gingerbread
FRIDAY: Turkey club wrap, carrots and celery with ranch, Hawaiian fruit salad
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, GFY dressing, broccoli, mixed berry cup
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken Caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, watermelon
WEDNESDAY: Potato and corn chowder, turkey and cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, baby carrots, fresh orange slices
THURSDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt
FRIDAY: Baked fish, capri blend vegetable coleslaw, seasoned lima beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, tartar sauce, pears