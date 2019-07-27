Senior Menus for the week of July 29, 2019

Note: Menus for week of July 29 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, fruit juice, yogurt, broccoli salad, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fresh fruit

WEDNESDAY: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

THURSDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, banana, cookies, yogurt

FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Barbecue ribs, coleslaw, baked beans, fresh fruit, birthday treat

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, GFY dressing, broccoli, mixed berry cup

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken Caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, watermelon

WEDNESDAY: Liver and onions, salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, cauliflower, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit

THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

FRIDAY: Baked fish, capri blend vegetable, coleslaw, seasoned lima beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, tartar sauce, pears

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Oven fried chicken baked, sour cream with chives, garden salad, honey dressing, fruited gelatin dessert, whole wheat bread with apple jelly

TUESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich, corn on the cob, spinach, creamy coleslaw, tapioca pudding

WEDNESDAY: Cod with dill sauce, pea salad, harvest blend rice, asparagus spears, lemony-raspberry and blueberry parfait

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, GFY dressing, broccoli, mixed berry cup

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken Caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, watermelon

WEDNESDAY: Potato and corn chowder, turkey and cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, kidney bean, cucumber, onion salad, fresh orange slices

THURSDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

FRIDAY: Baked fish, capri blend vegetable, coleslaw, seasoned lima beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, tartar sauce, pears

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup

TUESDAY: Potato and corn chowder, turkey and cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, baby carrots, fresh orange slices

WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef’s salad, low-fat, low-sodium Italian dressing, hint of salt triscuits, fat-free peach yogurt, orange juice

THURSDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

FRIDAY: Baked fish, capri blend vegetable, coleslaw, seasoned lima beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, tartar sauce, pears

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Fried cabbage and sausage, green beans, bread, banana

TUESDAY: Chicken parmesan, salad, green beans, pineapple

WEDNESDAY: Italian sub sandwich, cottage cheese with tomatoes, white bean salad or antipasto salad

THURSDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, salad, orange gingerbread

FRIDAY: Turkey club wrap, carrots and celery with ranch, Hawaiian fruit salad

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, GFY dressing, broccoli, mixed berry cup

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken Caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, watermelon

WEDNESDAY: Potato and corn chowder, turkey and cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, baby carrots, fresh orange slices

THURSDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla strawberry yogurt

FRIDAY: Baked fish, capri blend vegetable coleslaw, seasoned lima beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, tartar sauce, pears