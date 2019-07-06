Senior menus for the week of July 8, 2019
Note: Menus for week of July 8 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Roast beef, mandarin orange, garden salad, green beans, red potatoes, gingerbread
TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, jasmine rice, veggie blend, mandarin orange
WEDNESDAY: Salmon with lemon sauce, linguine noodles, fresh fruit, asparagus
THURSDAY: Stuffed peppers, mixed green salad, fresh oranges, peas and carrots, spinach pasta
FRIDAY: Chili relleno, refried beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit, churro
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, pears, cookie
TUESDAY: Taco salad with black beans, corn, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, orange
WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese, sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches
THURSDAY: Glazed low-sodium ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple
FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Unavailable
TUESDAY: Unavailable
WEDNESDAY: Unavailable
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, pears, cookie
TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup
WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches
THURSDAY: Glazed low-sodium ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple
FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken Caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, watermelon
WEDNESDAY: Glazed LS ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple
THURSDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, oven-baked fries, Normany blend vegetables, pears, cookie
FRIDAY: French toast with syrup, bacon, watermelon, V8
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Mexican meatballs, brown rice, zucchini, salad, corn tortilla, papaya
TUESDAY: Chicken broccoli rice, beet salad, apricot bran muffin with butter
WEDNESDAY: Turkey club sandwich, cranberry apple slaw, fruit salad or turkey cobb salad
THURSDAY: Sundried tomato shrimp pasta, wedge salad, berry cup
FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sliders, celery and carrot sticks, sunshine salad
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, pears, cookies
TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup
WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches
THURSDAY: Glazed LS ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple
FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup