Senior menus for the week of July 8, 2019

Carson City | July 6, 2019

Note: Menus for week of July 8 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Roast beef, mandarin orange, garden salad, green beans, red potatoes, gingerbread

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, jasmine rice, veggie blend, mandarin orange

WEDNESDAY: Salmon with lemon sauce, linguine noodles, fresh fruit, asparagus

THURSDAY: Stuffed peppers, mixed green salad, fresh oranges, peas and carrots, spinach pasta

FRIDAY: Chili relleno, refried beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit, churro

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, pears, cookie

TUESDAY: Taco salad with black beans, corn, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, orange

WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese, sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

THURSDAY: Glazed low-sodium ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple

FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, pears, cookie

TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup

WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

THURSDAY: Glazed low-sodium ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple

FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chicken Caesar salad, potato salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, watermelon

WEDNESDAY: Glazed LS ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple

THURSDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, oven-baked fries, Normany blend vegetables, pears, cookie

FRIDAY: French toast with syrup, bacon, watermelon, V8

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Mexican meatballs, brown rice, zucchini, salad, corn tortilla, papaya

TUESDAY: Chicken broccoli rice, beet salad, apricot bran muffin with butter

WEDNESDAY: Turkey club sandwich, cranberry apple slaw, fruit salad or turkey cobb salad

THURSDAY: Sundried tomato shrimp pasta, wedge salad, berry cup

FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sliders, celery and carrot sticks, sunshine salad

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Normandy blend vegetables, pears, cookies

TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, green salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh melon cup

WEDNESDAY: LS tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, sliced peaches

THURSDAY: Glazed LS ham, sweet potato, broccoli, whole wheat bread, margarine, pineapple

FRIDAY: Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, LFLS French dressing, mixed berry cup

