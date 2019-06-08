Senior Menus for the week of June 10

Note: Menus for week of June 10 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, house salad, green beans, sliced pears, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, fresh melons, garlic breadsticks

WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, herbed vegetable medley, applesauce, whole wheat roll

THURSDAY: Clam chowder, veggie sandwich, chopped melons, orange tapioca, pita bread

FRIDAY: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fresh fruit

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Chili dog on whole wheat bun, cheese, onions, tater tots, three-bean salad, watermelon

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, onion/carrots/pineapple, rice, stir fry veggies, fresh apple, fortune cookie

WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Father’s Day lunch: Barbecue beef sliders and barbecue pork ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, orange juice, cake and ice cream

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, beets, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches, orange juice

TUESDAY: Taco salad with ground beef, black bean salad with red onion, corn, bell peppers, tortilla chips and salsa, strawberries

WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Father’s Day lunch: Turkey chili dog on whole wheat bun, cheese, onions, tater tots, three-bean salad, watermelon, cake and ice cream

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Cream of tomato soup, tilapia with spicy mango salsa, watermelon, pineapple, blueberry fruit salad, Caribbean black bean and basmati rice casserole, vanilla pudding

TUESDAY: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, baked potato, sour cream, carrots, tossed salad, tangy yogurt salad dressing, mixed berry cup

WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Chicken breast with low-sodium bacon, sun-dried tomato cream sauce over fettucini noodles, Oregon blend vegetables, pea salad, pineapple juice, cake and ice cream

THURSDAY: Roma burger, corn on cob, baked beans, cantaloupe,

FRIDAY: Father’s Day: Barbecue tri-tip sandwich, macaroni salad, carrot sticks with ranch, watermelon, fruit juice, banana royal ice cream

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pop

TUESDAY: Tuna sandwich on whole wheat bread, green salad, low-fat potato chips, three-bean salad, pudding with fresh banana

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

THURSDAY: Chili dog on whole wheat bun, cheese onions, potato wedges, three-bean salad, pears

FRIDAY: Father’s Day lunch: Barbecue pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, orange juice, cake and ice cream

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Pork chow mein, spinach, wheat bread, pineapple

TUESDAY: Creamy mushroom roast beef, roasted potatoes, salad, cream corn

WEDNESDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, crackers, grapefruit

THURSDAY: Garlic lemon shrimp with fettucine, cucumber basil salad, peaches

FRIDAY: Sub sandwich, broccoli salad, cranberry apple slaw, blueberry cobbler

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Chili dog on whole wheat bun, cheese, onions, tater tots, three-bean salad, watermelon

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, onion/carrots, pineapple, rice, stir fry veggies, fresh apple, fortune cookies

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

FRIDAY: Father’s Day lunch: Hamburger on bun with cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, baked beans, potato salad, watermelon, peach cake and ice cream