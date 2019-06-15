Senior menus for the week of June 17, 2019

Note: Menus for week of June 17 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach fettucine, mixed greens, fresh fruit, garlic breadsticks

TUESDAY: Baked salmon, angel hair pasta, fresh oranges, cookies

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken, veggie blend, broccoli salad, strawberries, whole wheat roll

THURSDAY: Shrimp fettuccine alfredo, spinach salad, peas and carrots, sliced pineapple

FRIDAY: Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, brussel sprouts, chocolate pudding

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup with beans, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, low-fat potato chips, fresh apple slices

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, layered salad, bran roll, Smart Balance unsalted, mixed berry cup

WEDNESDAY: Parmesan garlic tilapia, pasta with fresh squash and peppers, garlic bread, spinach orange salad, fresh melon

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pop, orange juice

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon and onions, fruit salad, cake and ice cream

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Stuffed cabbage, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, apple crisp

TUESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, casserole, broccoli, three-bean salad, croissant roll, apricots and cookies

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, spinach salad, peas and carrots, roasted garlic bread, grapes, cheesecake

THURSDAY: Balsamic glazed salmon, creamy penne pasta with asparagus, chickpea, tomato and basil salad, strawberry bundt cake

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, citrus couscous salad, brussel sprouts, garden salad, new Italian dressing, fruit cocktail with juice

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup with beans, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, low-fat potato chips, fresh apple slices

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, layered salad, bran roll, Smart Balance unsalted, mixed berry cup

WEDNESDAY: Parmesan garlic tilapia, pasta with fresh squash and peppers, garlic bread, spinach orange salad, fresh melon

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pop, orange juice

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: Creamy blueberry, French toast bake, syrup, sausage patty, pears, V8, orange juice

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

TUESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight

WEDNESDAY: Beef pot pie, peas with pearl onion, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet

THURSDAY: Birthday dinner: Chicken cordon bleu, baked potato, three-bean salad, whole wheat roll, peaches, birthday cake and ice cream

FRIDAY: Quiche with spinach, low-sodium ham, cheese, English muffin, apple butter, pears, V8, orange juice

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Italian turkey burger, butternut squash, peas and carrots, honeydew, salad

TUESDAY: Chef salad, tropical fruit cup, roll

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch, beef tips with gravy, herbed rice pilaf, salad, banana, peaches and cream, salad

THURSDAY: Smoked sausage, alfredo, salad, broccoli salad, fruit

FRIDAY: Chicken nuggets, green bean and mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, salad berry cup

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup with beans, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad, low-potato chips, fresh apple slices

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, layered salad, bran roll, Smart Balance unsalted, mixed berry cup

WEDNESDAY: Parmesan garlic tilapia, pasta with fresh squash and peppers, garlic bread, spinach orange salad, fresh melon

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pop, orange juice

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon and onions, fruit salad, blueberry cake and ice cream