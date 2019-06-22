Senior menus for the week of June 24, 2019

Note: Menus for week of June 24 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken chow mein, jasmine rice, Mandarin oranges, veggie blend

TUESDAY: Country fried steaks, mashed potatoes with gravy, Cali veggie blend, fresh fruit, cookies

WEDNESDAY: Chili rellenos, Spanish rice, refried beans, tropical fruit cup, churro

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, baked baby potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Sloppy joes, whole wheat bun, tater tots, buttered corn, diced pears, banana pudding

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef nachos with refried beans, tomatoes, onion, sour cream and salsa, Mexicorn, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarins

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chef’s salad, Mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square

WEDNESDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, brussel sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing, peaches

THURSDAY: Crab salad boat on whole wheat bun, broccoli grape salad, angel food cake, peaches, apple juice

FRIDAY: Turkey wraps, whole wheat tortilla, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets, peaches

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Green chile shredded pork burrito in tortilla with black beans, fiesta corn salad, Spanish rice, sliced apples

TUESDAY: Pepperoni pizza, Greek tomato cucumber salad with crispy chickpeas, green grapes, chocolate pudding

WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomato, apricot bran muffin, peach butter, fresh Mandarin orange

THURSDAY: Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions over whole wheat cooked elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana

FRIDAY: Picnic at park: Turkey and American sub sandwich with lettuce, tomato, red onion, spiral pasta vegetable salad, sun chips, watermelon

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Macaroni and cheese, baked beans, veggie salad, low-fat Italian dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, Jello with pears

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chef’s salad, Mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square

WEDNESDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, brussel sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing, peaches

THURSDAY: Crab salad boat on whole wheat bun, broccoli grape salad, angel food cake, peaches, apple juice

FRIDAY: Turkey wraps, whole wheat tortilla, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets, peaches

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Tuna sandwich on whole wheat bread, broccoli grape salad, angel food cake, peaches, apple juice

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, chef’s salad, Mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square

WEDNESDAY: Macaroni and cheese, baked beans, veggie salad, low-fat Italian dressing, whole wheat roll, margargine, Jello with pears

THURSDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, brussel sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing, peaches

FRIDAY: Turkey wraps, whole wheat spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets, peaches

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Southwest barbecue chicken, carrots, baked beans, pineapple

TUESDAY: Sesame pork, vegetable egg roll, beet salad, strawberries and bananas

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, couscous salad, brussel sprouts, salad, fruit cocktail

THURSDAY: Brown sugar ham steak, lemon rice, cauliflower salad, apple slices

FRIDAY: Seafood louie salad, French bread, melon, yogurt parfait

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, cracked wheat bread, brussel sprouts, garden salad, creamy Italian dressing, peaches

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, Mandarin orange, oatmeal muffin square

WEDNESDAY: Beef nachos with refried beans, tomatoes, onion, sour cream and salsa, Mexicorn, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarins

THURSDAY: Crab salad boat on whole wheat bun, broccoli grape salad, angel food cake, peaches, apple juice

FRIDAY: Turkey wraps, whole wheat tortilla, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, pickled beets, peaches