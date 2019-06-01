Senior menus for the week of June 3, 2019

Note: Menus for week of June 3 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Fish sticks, mac ‘n’ cheese, peas, berries on a cloud, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, house salad, fresh fruit, chocolate banana, pudding, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Chef salad, lentil soup, Mandarin oranges, cookies

THURSDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, fresh oranges, peas, garlic breadsticks

FRIDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, coleslaw, baked beans, fresh fruit, cupcakes and ice cream

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, pears

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, kidney, tomato, red onion salad, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, pears

WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight

THURSDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbert

FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, pears

TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet

WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight

THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, pears

FRIDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, banana

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, pears

TUESDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, cantaloupe

WEDNESDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, fat-free Italian dressing, banana

THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, peaches

FRIDAY: Biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash brown, fresh orange

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Salmon, scalloped potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad

TUESDAY: Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, orange

WEDNESDAY: Pork paprikash, asparagus, pasta veggie salad, melon

THURSDAY: Beef tacos with salad and guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, corn saute, apricot

FRIDAY: Chili cheese dog, white bean and artichoke salad, tater tots, grapes

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, pears

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, blueberry cobbler

WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight

THURSDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet

FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, fruit cocktail