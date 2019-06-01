Senior menus for the week of June 3, 2019
Note: Menus for week of June 3 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Fish sticks, mac ‘n’ cheese, peas, berries on a cloud, whole wheat roll
TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, house salad, fresh fruit, chocolate banana, pudding, whole wheat roll
WEDNESDAY: Chef salad, lentil soup, Mandarin oranges, cookies
THURSDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, fresh oranges, peas, garlic breadsticks
FRIDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, coleslaw, baked beans, fresh fruit, cupcakes and ice cream
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, pears
TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, kidney, tomato, red onion salad, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, pears
WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight
THURSDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbert
FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, pears
TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet
WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight
THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, pears
FRIDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, banana
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Unavailable
TUESDAY: Unavailable
WEDNESDAY: Unavailable
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, pears
TUESDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, cantaloupe
WEDNESDAY: Dixieland shortcake, summer squash, garden salad, fat-free Italian dressing, banana
THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, peaches
FRIDAY: Biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash brown, fresh orange
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Salmon, scalloped potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad
TUESDAY: Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, orange
WEDNESDAY: Pork paprikash, asparagus, pasta veggie salad, melon
THURSDAY: Beef tacos with salad and guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, corn saute, apricot
FRIDAY: Chili cheese dog, white bean and artichoke salad, tater tots, grapes
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Herb/garlic chicken, black-eyed peas, squash, green salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, pears
TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, tartar sauce, rice pilaf, blueberry cobbler
WEDNESDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight
THURSDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans with mushrooms, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet
FRIDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, fruit cocktail