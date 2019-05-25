Senior menus for the week of May 27, 2019

Note: Menus for week of May 27 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day

TUESDAY: Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, herb vegetable medley, applesauce, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Polska keilbasa with onions, arugula and couscous salad, corn on the cob, watermelon chunks

THURSDAY: Chicken club pasta salad, mixed green salad, apples, fruit Jello salad

FRIDAY: Lemon baked cod, cream of broccoli soup, brown rice, vegetable blend, dinner salad, brownie

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day

TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Center closed: Health fair, Silver Springs Senior Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef’s salad, low-fat, low-sodium Italian dressing, Hint of Salt triscuits, fat-free peach yogurt, orange juice

FRIDAY: French bread pizza, three-bean salad, tossed garden salad, dressing, fresh apple

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day

TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, baby carrots, spinac, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Center closed: Health fair, Silver Springs Senior Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef’s salad, low-fat, low-sodium Italian dressing, Hint of Salt triscuits, fat-free peach yogurt, orange juice

FRIDAY: French bread pizza, three-bean salad, tossed garden salad, dressing, fresh apple

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day

TUESDAY: Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked butternut squash, orange spinach salad, fresh plum

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish with dill sauce, apple walnut slaw, long grain and wild rice, asparagus, iced chocolate brownie

THURSDAY: Beef taco salad bowl (ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream), Spanish rice, ranch style beans, apple turnover

FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day

TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Senior center open for health fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

THURSDAY: Senior Samaritan roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, three bean and mixed vegetable salad, whole wheat roll margarine, mixed fruit

FRIDAY: Spanish omelet, whole wheat English muffin, Smart Balance, margarine, orange slices

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day

TUESDAY: Fish sandwich, side salad, coleslaw, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, red cabbage, bread, tangerine

THURSDAY: Baked stuffed pork chop, baked yam, lima beans and peas, salad, fruit cocktail

FRIDAY: BLT Caesar salad, garlic toast, strawberry shortcake

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day

TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, fat-free French dressing, fresh fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Center closed: Health fair, Silver Springs Senior Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef’s salad, low-fat, low-sodium Italian dressing, Hint of Salt triscuits, fat-free peach yogurt, orange juice

FRIDAY: Corn dog, barbecue baked beans, baked potato chips, spring pea salad, sliced apples