Senior menus for the week of Nov. 11, 2019
Note: Menus for week of Nov. 11 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Veggie loaded minestrone soup, low-sodium turkey and cheese sandwich, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll, pudding
WEDNESDAY: Salmon, linguine noodles, asparagus, whole wheat roll, fresh orange
THURSDAY: Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, house salad with garbanzo beans, apple crisp
FRIDAY: Italian sausage, steamed peas, house salad, fresh banana
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, capri blend vegetable, whole wheat bread, margarine, tartar sauce, pineapple, orange juice
THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh orange sections
FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Lasagna, garlic bread, spinach salad, dressing, peaches and pineapple, cake and ice cream
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Unavailable
TUESDAY: Unavailable
WEDNESDAY: Unavailable
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, capri blend vegetable, whole wheat bread, margarine, tartar sauce, pineapple, orange juice
THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh orange sections
FRIDAY: LS ham and beans, spinach, green salad, dressing, cornbread, margarine, pears with Jello
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, capri blend vegetable, whole wheat bread, margarine, tartar sauce, pineapple, orange juice
THURSDAY: Birthday lunch: Barbecue ribs, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, green salad, apricot diced, birthday cake
FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Chicken parmesan, salad, green beans, pineapple
WEDNESDAY: Hamburger, steak and gravy, corn salad, apple slices, zucchini orange bread
THURSDAY: Glazed ham, lima beans, salad, Hawaiian roll, peanut cookies
FRIDAY: Seafood chowder, egg salad sandwich, vanilla yogurt with raspberries
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, capri blend vegetable, whole wheat bread, margarine, tartar sauce, pineapple salad, rice pilaf
THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh orange sections
FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Italian meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, Tuscany bean salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, birthday cake, ice cream