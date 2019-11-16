Senior menus for the week of Nov. 18, 2019
Note: Menus for week of Nov. 18 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, house salad, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup
TUESDAY: Seafood Louie, three-bean salad, sourdough bread, fresh peach, cherry crisp
WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, fruit juice, cookie
THURSDAY: Honey lemon chicken, penne pasta, house salad, peas, wheat bread, peaches
FRIDAY: Tomato soup, loaded turkey sandwich, steamed broccoli, tropical fruit, brownie
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup
TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli, baked chips, pineapple, orange juice
THURSDAY: Thanksgiving party: Roast turkey and low-sodium baked ham, sweet potatoes, stuffing, gravy, whole wheat roll, margarine, cranberry sauce, pineapple, pumpkin pie/cranberry bread pudding
FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Biscuit and gravy with ground pork, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fresh apple orange juice. Senior center closes at 11:30 a.m.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Unavailable
TUESDAY: Unavailable
WEDNESDAY: Unavailable
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Beef barley soup, bean chalupa, whole wheat LS crackers, orange spinach salad, vanilla frozen yogurt
TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli, baked chips, pineapple, orange juice
THURSDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole wheat roll, margarine, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie
FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Biscuit and gravy with ground pork, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fresh apple, orange juice. Senior center closes at 11:30 a.m.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail
TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli, baked chips, pineapple, orange juice
THURSDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/stuffing, gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole wheat roll, margarine, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie
FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Biscuit and gravy with ground pork, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fresh apple, orange juice. Senior center closes at 11:30 a.m.
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Pork chops with apple rings, brown rice pilaf, dinner roll, salad, zucchini, oranges
TUESDAY: Italian sub sandwich, potato chips, salad, strawberry cobbler
WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: Creamy chicken spaghetti, garlic roasted carrots, plums, birthday cake
THURSDAY: Beef vegetable soup, Mexican corn pie, mixed green salad, orange
FRIDAY: Teriyaki broccoli shrimp stir fry over rice, apricots, blueberry ambrosia
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla/strawberry yogurt
TUESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli, baked chips, pineapple, orange juice
WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/stuffing, gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole wheat roll, margarine, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie
THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks
FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Biscuit and gravy with ground pork, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fresh apple, orange juice. Senior center closes at 11:30 a.m.