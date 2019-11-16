Senior menus for the week of Nov. 18, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Nov. 18 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, house salad, seven-grain bread, orange mango cup

TUESDAY: Seafood Louie, three-bean salad, sourdough bread, fresh peach, cherry crisp

WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, fruit juice, cookie

THURSDAY: Honey lemon chicken, penne pasta, house salad, peas, wheat bread, peaches

FRIDAY: Tomato soup, loaded turkey sandwich, steamed broccoli, tropical fruit, brownie

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli, baked chips, pineapple, orange juice

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving party: Roast turkey and low-sodium baked ham, sweet potatoes, stuffing, gravy, whole wheat roll, margarine, cranberry sauce, pineapple, pumpkin pie/cranberry bread pudding

FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Biscuit and gravy with ground pork, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fresh apple orange juice. Senior center closes at 11:30 a.m.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef barley soup, bean chalupa, whole wheat LS crackers, orange spinach salad, vanilla frozen yogurt

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli, baked chips, pineapple, orange juice

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole wheat roll, margarine, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Biscuit and gravy with ground pork, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fresh apple, orange juice. Senior center closes at 11:30 a.m.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli, baked chips, pineapple, orange juice

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/stuffing, gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole wheat roll, margarine, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Biscuit and gravy with ground pork, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fresh apple, orange juice. Senior center closes at 11:30 a.m.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Pork chops with apple rings, brown rice pilaf, dinner roll, salad, zucchini, oranges

TUESDAY: Italian sub sandwich, potato chips, salad, strawberry cobbler

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: Creamy chicken spaghetti, garlic roasted carrots, plums, birthday cake

THURSDAY: Beef vegetable soup, Mexican corn pie, mixed green salad, orange

FRIDAY: Teriyaki broccoli shrimp stir fry over rice, apricots, blueberry ambrosia

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla/strawberry yogurt

TUESDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, broccoli, baked chips, pineapple, orange juice

WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving lunch: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/stuffing, gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole wheat roll, margarine, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks

FRIDAY: Breakfast, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Biscuit and gravy with ground pork, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fresh apple, orange juice. Senior center closes at 11:30 a.m.