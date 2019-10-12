Senior menus for the week of Oct. 14, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Oct. 14 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, house salad, peach yogurt, seven-grain bread

TUESDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach fettucine, house salad with garbanzo beans, fresh fruit, breadsticks

WEDNESDAY: Baked pork chop, mashed sweet potatoes, steamed green beans, house salad, fresh banana, whole wheat roll

THURSDAY: Shrimp scampi pasta, steamed broccoli, carrot salad, fresh orange

FRIDAY: Chile relleno, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexicorn, churro

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears, apple juice

WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean soup, BLT, orange spinach salad, pears

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetable, creamed corn muffins, honey, peaches

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Beef pot roast, carrots, onions, celery, three-bean salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, orange

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears, apple juice

WEDNESDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, baked potato chips, baby carrots, orange juice, cookie

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetable, creamed corn muffins, honey, peaches

FRIDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, mixed berry cup

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Beef vegetable soup, Mexican corn pie, mixed greens salad, low-sodium French dressing, fresh orange

TUESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears, apple juice

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetable, creamed corn muffins, honey, peaches

THURSDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fat-free cream Italian dressing, mixed berry cup

FRIDAY: Scrambled eggs with bell peppers and onions, low-sodium bacon, hash brown, whole wheat English muffin, apple butter, orange juice, V8

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Hawaiian garlic shrimp, coconut rice, broccoli, pineapple

TUESDAY: Italian chicken scampi, spinach and zucchini, banana, roll, cherry fruit salad

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: beef brisket, baked potato, black-eyed peas, citrus delight

THURSDAY: Cream cheese pork chop, lemon garlic orzo with vegetables, apple slices

FRIDAY: Lentil soup, tuna sandwich, carrots, spiced applesauce

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears, apple juice

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetable, creamed corn muffins, honey, peaches

THURSDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans, mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, mixed berry cup

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Yankee pot roast, peas and pearl onions, roasted red potatoes, tossed salad with ranch dressing, strawberry cake