Senior menus for the week of Oct. 14, 2019
Note: Menus for week of Oct. 14 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, house salad, peach yogurt, seven-grain bread
TUESDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach fettucine, house salad with garbanzo beans, fresh fruit, breadsticks
WEDNESDAY: Baked pork chop, mashed sweet potatoes, steamed green beans, house salad, fresh banana, whole wheat roll
THURSDAY: Shrimp scampi pasta, steamed broccoli, carrot salad, fresh orange
FRIDAY: Chile relleno, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexicorn, churro
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, Mandarin oranges
TUESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears, apple juice
WEDNESDAY: Turkey bean soup, BLT, orange spinach salad, pears
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetable, creamed corn muffins, honey, peaches
FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Beef pot roast, carrots, onions, celery, three-bean salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, orange
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Unavailable
TUESDAY: Unavailable
WEDNESDAY: Unavailable
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, Mandarin oranges
TUESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears, apple juice
WEDNESDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, baked potato chips, baby carrots, orange juice, cookie
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetable, creamed corn muffins, honey, peaches
FRIDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, mixed berry cup
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Beef vegetable soup, Mexican corn pie, mixed greens salad, low-sodium French dressing, fresh orange
TUESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears, apple juice
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetable, creamed corn muffins, honey, peaches
THURSDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fat-free cream Italian dressing, mixed berry cup
FRIDAY: Scrambled eggs with bell peppers and onions, low-sodium bacon, hash brown, whole wheat English muffin, apple butter, orange juice, V8
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Hawaiian garlic shrimp, coconut rice, broccoli, pineapple
TUESDAY: Italian chicken scampi, spinach and zucchini, banana, roll, cherry fruit salad
WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: beef brisket, baked potato, black-eyed peas, citrus delight
THURSDAY: Cream cheese pork chop, lemon garlic orzo with vegetables, apple slices
FRIDAY: Lentil soup, tuna sandwich, carrots, spiced applesauce
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, beet salad, Mandarin oranges
TUESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, tartar sauce, pears, apple juice
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetable, creamed corn muffins, honey, peaches
THURSDAY: Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans, mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, mixed berry cup
FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Yankee pot roast, peas and pearl onions, roasted red potatoes, tossed salad with ranch dressing, strawberry cake