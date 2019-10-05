Senior menus for the week of Oct. 7, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Oct. 7 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Sausage links and cheese omelet, V8 juice, cottage cheese, fresh fruit

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, house salad, orange mango cup, seven-grain bread

WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, peas and carrots, house salad, sliced pears, whole wheat roll

THURSDAY: “SOS” creamed beef, whole wheat bun, herbed veg medley, baked potato, pineapple

FRIDAY: Lemon pepper tilapia, Tuscan beans, rice pilaf, sliced peaches, whole wheat roll

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, sour cream and salsa, fiesta coleslaw with cilantro lime dressing, pineapple

TUESDAY: Grilled hamburger, mixed grain bun, low-sodium ketchup, fat-free mayo, lettuce tomato salad, baked beans, grapefruit orange sections

WEDNESDAY: Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat roll, margarine, apricot

THURSDAY: Open-faced hot beef sandwich, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears, sherbet

FRIDAY: Fish tacos, frijoles charros, honeydew, cantaloupe, corn

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Open-faced hot beef sandwich, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears, sherbet

TUESDAY: Grilled hamburger, mixed grain bun, low-sodium ketchup, fat-free mayo, lettuce tomato salad, baked beans, grapefruit orange sections

WEDNESDAY: Creamed chicken on a biscuit, peas and carrots, green salad, dressing, peaches, cranberry juice

THURSDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, sour cream and salsa, fiesta coleslaw with cilantro lime dressing, pineapple

FRIDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna salad sandwich, lettuce tomato salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, cantaloupe chunks

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Ham hocks and beans, spinach, whole wheat roll, cottage cheese, Jello with pineapple

TUESDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, sour cream and salsa, fiesta coleslaw with cilantro lime dressing, pineapple

WEDNESDAY: Beef patty on whole wheat bun, low-sodium ketchup and fat free mayo, sliced tomato, lettuce leaf, sliced red onion, baked beans, cantaloupe chunks, mixed steam veggies

THURSDAY: Creamed chicken on a biscuit, peas and carrots, green salad, dressing, peaches, cranberry juice

FRIDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna salad sandwich, lettuce tomato salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, cantaloupe chunks

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Teriyaki meatballs, fried rice, green beans and peppers

TUESDAY: Pork loin with herb gravy, sauteed spinach salad, roasted potatoes, cherry pie

WEDNESDAY: Turkey chili, rye bread, layered salad

THURSDAY: Roast beef au jus, brown rice, green beans, tomatoes, apricot bran muffin, cantaloupe

FRIDAY: Shredded chicken tacos, squash and zucchini refried beans, pineapple crisp

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat roll, margarine, apricot

TUESDAY: Grilled hamburger, mixed grain bun, low-sodium ketchup, fat-free mayo, lettuce tomato salad, baked beans, grapefruit orange sections

WEDNESDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, sour cream and salsa, fiesta coleslaw, cilantro lime dressing, pineapple

THURSDAY: Open-faced hot beef sandwich, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears, sherbet

FRIDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna salad sandwich, lettuce tomato salad, low-sodium Italian dressing cantaloupe chunks