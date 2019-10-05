Senior menus for the week of Oct. 7, 2019
Note: Menus for week of Oct. 7 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Sausage links and cheese omelet, V8 juice, cottage cheese, fresh fruit
TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, house salad, orange mango cup, seven-grain bread
WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, peas and carrots, house salad, sliced pears, whole wheat roll
THURSDAY: “SOS” creamed beef, whole wheat bun, herbed veg medley, baked potato, pineapple
FRIDAY: Lemon pepper tilapia, Tuscan beans, rice pilaf, sliced peaches, whole wheat roll
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, sour cream and salsa, fiesta coleslaw with cilantro lime dressing, pineapple
TUESDAY: Grilled hamburger, mixed grain bun, low-sodium ketchup, fat-free mayo, lettuce tomato salad, baked beans, grapefruit orange sections
WEDNESDAY: Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat roll, margarine, apricot
THURSDAY: Open-faced hot beef sandwich, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears, sherbet
FRIDAY: Fish tacos, frijoles charros, honeydew, cantaloupe, corn
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Unavailable
TUESDAY: Unavailable
WEDNESDAY: Unavailable
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Open-faced hot beef sandwich, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears, sherbet
TUESDAY: Grilled hamburger, mixed grain bun, low-sodium ketchup, fat-free mayo, lettuce tomato salad, baked beans, grapefruit orange sections
WEDNESDAY: Creamed chicken on a biscuit, peas and carrots, green salad, dressing, peaches, cranberry juice
THURSDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, sour cream and salsa, fiesta coleslaw with cilantro lime dressing, pineapple
FRIDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna salad sandwich, lettuce tomato salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, cantaloupe chunks
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Ham hocks and beans, spinach, whole wheat roll, cottage cheese, Jello with pineapple
TUESDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, sour cream and salsa, fiesta coleslaw with cilantro lime dressing, pineapple
WEDNESDAY: Beef patty on whole wheat bun, low-sodium ketchup and fat free mayo, sliced tomato, lettuce leaf, sliced red onion, baked beans, cantaloupe chunks, mixed steam veggies
THURSDAY: Creamed chicken on a biscuit, peas and carrots, green salad, dressing, peaches, cranberry juice
FRIDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna salad sandwich, lettuce tomato salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, cantaloupe chunks
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Teriyaki meatballs, fried rice, green beans and peppers
TUESDAY: Pork loin with herb gravy, sauteed spinach salad, roasted potatoes, cherry pie
WEDNESDAY: Turkey chili, rye bread, layered salad
THURSDAY: Roast beef au jus, brown rice, green beans, tomatoes, apricot bran muffin, cantaloupe
FRIDAY: Shredded chicken tacos, squash and zucchini refried beans, pineapple crisp
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Honey mustard chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat roll, margarine, apricot
TUESDAY: Grilled hamburger, mixed grain bun, low-sodium ketchup, fat-free mayo, lettuce tomato salad, baked beans, grapefruit orange sections
WEDNESDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, sour cream and salsa, fiesta coleslaw, cilantro lime dressing, pineapple
THURSDAY: Open-faced hot beef sandwich, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears, sherbet
FRIDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna salad sandwich, lettuce tomato salad, low-sodium Italian dressing cantaloupe chunks