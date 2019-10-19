Senior menus for the week of October 21, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Oct. 21 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, strawberry yogurt

TUESDAY: Seafood louie salad, three-bean salad, fruit juice, fresh peaches, sourdough bread

WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, veggie blend, baked potato, house salad, whole wheat roll

THURSDAY: Honey apricot chicken, Cali veggie blend, wile and long grain rice, fresh orange, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef nachos, refried beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, whole wheat, low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish fillet, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, zucchini, potato wedges, mixed fruit, cookies

FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, whole wheat bread, fresh orange wedge

TUESDAY: Two beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Oven fried fish, ambrosia fruit salad, roasted red potatoes and carrots, V-8 juice, Greek yogurt with fruit and granola parfait

THURSDAY: Roast beef and cheddar on onion bun with crinkle cut fries, broccoli salad, pink lemonade, fruit cocktail cup, peach pie a la mode

FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef nachos with refried beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, green salsa, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, zucchini, potato wedges, mixed fruit, cookies

THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich on sandwich thin, carrots, spiced applesauce

FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich on sandwich thin, carrots, spiced applesauce

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli, colorful salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat bread and Smar Balance, fresh peach

WEDNESDAY: Beef nachos with refried beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges

THURSDAY: Birthday lunch: French dip sandwich, baked beans, salad, apricots, birthday cake

FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Country fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, apricots

TUESDAY: Baked Cajun cod, broccoli stuffed potato, garden salad, bread, orange

WEDNESDAY: Pepper steak, roll, tomatoes vinaigrette, rice pilaf, spiced applesauce

THURSDAY: Honey dijon garlic chicken, spinach, peaches, pina colada fluff

FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, zucchini, potato wedges, mixed fruit, cookies

TUESDAY: Baked tandoori chicken, new buttered potatoes, carrots, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette, dressing, apple crisp

WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, refried beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges

THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries

FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday