Senior menus for the week of October 21, 2019
Note: Menus for week of Oct. 21 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, strawberry yogurt
TUESDAY: Seafood louie salad, three-bean salad, fruit juice, fresh peaches, sourdough bread
WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak, veggie blend, baked potato, house salad, whole wheat roll
THURSDAY: Honey apricot chicken, Cali veggie blend, wile and long grain rice, fresh orange, whole wheat roll
FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Beef nachos, refried beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges
TUESDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, whole wheat, low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish fillet, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries
THURSDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, zucchini, potato wedges, mixed fruit, cookies
FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, whole wheat bread, fresh orange wedge
TUESDAY: Two beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup
WEDNESDAY: Oven fried fish, ambrosia fruit salad, roasted red potatoes and carrots, V-8 juice, Greek yogurt with fruit and granola parfait
THURSDAY: Roast beef and cheddar on onion bun with crinkle cut fries, broccoli salad, pink lemonade, fruit cocktail cup, peach pie a la mode
FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Beef nachos with refried beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, green salsa, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges
TUESDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, zucchini, potato wedges, mixed fruit, cookies
THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich on sandwich thin, carrots, spiced applesauce
FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich on sandwich thin, carrots, spiced applesauce
TUESDAY: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli, colorful salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat bread and Smar Balance, fresh peach
WEDNESDAY: Beef nachos with refried beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges
THURSDAY: Birthday lunch: French dip sandwich, baked beans, salad, apricots, birthday cake
FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Country fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, apricots
TUESDAY: Baked Cajun cod, broccoli stuffed potato, garden salad, bread, orange
WEDNESDAY: Pepper steak, roll, tomatoes vinaigrette, rice pilaf, spiced applesauce
THURSDAY: Honey dijon garlic chicken, spinach, peaches, pina colada fluff
FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, zucchini, potato wedges, mixed fruit, cookies
TUESDAY: Baked tandoori chicken, new buttered potatoes, carrots, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette, dressing, apple crisp
WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, refried beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and salsa, green salad, dressing, Jello with Mandarin oranges
THURSDAY: Baked fish fillet, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, strawberries
FRIDAY: Center closed for holiday