Senior menus for the week of Sept. 16, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Sept. 16 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Herb crusted pork chops, baked yams, green beans, sliced pears, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Biscuits and gravy, cheese omelet, cottage cheese, V8 juice, fresh fruit

WEDNESDAY: Baked cod, cream of potato soup, mixed veggies, fruit cocktail, cornbread

THURSDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, house salad, peas, sliced pears, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Italian beef bake

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Tuna fish casserole, colorful salad, FFLS French dressing, mango cubes, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance unsalted

TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans and mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet

WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe/bun, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Barbecue pork ribs, mac and cheese, corn on the cob, coleslaw, berry cobbler a la mode

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Chicken and stuffing casserole, three-bean salad, whole wheat roll, whole baby carrots, fruit and Jello dessert

TUESDAY: Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked butternut squash, orange spinach salad, fresh plum

WEDNESDAY: Two fish tacos, frijoles charros, honeydew melon, cantaloupe melon, corn

THURSDAY: Rigatoni with creamy pasta sauce and turkey sausage, Arcadian, beets, almond and feta salad with orange vinaigrette, garlic bread, California blend vegetables, peach cobbler

FRIDAY: Minestrone soup, cottage cheese and fruit plate (cantaloupe, pineapple, grapes, honeydew and strawberries on fresh spinach), V-8 juice, chicken tenders with ranch, whole grain, banana muffin

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach, FF French dressing, cantaloupe and strawberries

TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans and mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet

WEDNESDAY: Polish sausage, whole wheat bun, sauerkraut, potato wedges, peas, peaches

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe/bun, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked banana

FRIDAY: Ginger peach chicken, basil garlic zucchini pasta, whole wheat roll, margarine, Mandarin oranges

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Flounder in cilantro sauce, Spanish rice, black beans, mixed greens salad, unsalted French dressing, mango orange

TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans and mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet

WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce

THURSDAY: Birthday lunch: Chicken cordon bleu, potatoes au gratin, green beans with almonds, green salad, fresh melon, birthday cake

FRIDAY: French toast, bacon, syrup, watermelon, V-8

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Zesty penne sausage, spinach and mushroom salad, broccoli, strawberry fruit pizza

TUESDAY: Arroz con pollo, mixed veggies, spinach salad, mixed berry cup, bread

WEDNESDAY: Birthday and National Cheeseburger Day: Cheeseburgers with fixings, apple and celery pasta salad, sunshine salad

THURSDAY: Beef stew over noodles, garden salad, mixed berry cup

FRIDAY: Pepperoni pizza day: Pepperoni pizza casserole, Caesar salad, cauliflower, apple

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Tuna fish casserole, colorful salad, FFLS French dressing, mango cubes, whole wheat bread, Smart Balance unsalted

TUESDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans and mushrooms, whole wheat roll, margarine, mixed fruit, sherbet

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

THURSDAY: Polish sausage, whole wheat bun, sauerkraut, potato wedges, peas, apple slices

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Stuffed bell peppers with mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, spiced pears, carrot cake