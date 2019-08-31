Senior menus for the week of Sept. 2, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Sept. 2 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Baked salmon, asparagus, fresh oranges, cookies

WEDNESDAY: Hot dog, tater tots, baked beans, house salad, pudding

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, fruit cup, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Beef hamburger on whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, mixed veggies, melon cup, cake and ice cream

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, tartar sauce, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach with garbanzo beans and cherry tomatoes, zucchini, garlic bread, pears

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Tomato soup, lemon baked fish, peas and carrots, honey wheat berry bread with jam, crisp ginger snap cookies, spiced applesaurce

WEDNESDAY: Creole shrimp and Andouille, sausage jambalaya, citrus fruit salad over salad greens, black-eyes peas, cornbread muffin, cake and ice cream

THURSDAY: Vegetable egg roll, Asian sesame slaw, fried rice, carrots and snow peas, diced pears, fortune cookie

FRIDAY: Italian fried chicken, low-sodium whole wheat crackers, fresh orange sections, spaghetti, garden salad, fat-free Italian dressing

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec rice, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apples with raisin nut, filling

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad with garbanzo beans and cherry tomatoes, zucchini, garlic bread, pears

THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, tartar sauce, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana

FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe/bun, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked beans

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad with garbanzo beans and cherry tomatoes, zucchini, garlic bread, pears

THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, tartar sauce, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana

FRIDAY: Chef’s salad, lentil soup, oatmeal muffin square, mandarin orange

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: National Rib Day: Barbecue ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, bread, spiced applesauce

WEDNESDAY: Chili lime chicken, fajita salad, tortilla chips, fruit cup

THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomato, apricot bran muffin, orange

FRIDAY: Patty melt, vegetable macaroni salad, corn on the cob, apple slices

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Center closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, zucchini, garlic bread, pears

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce

FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup