Senior menus for the week of Sept. 2, 2019
Note: Menus for week of Sept. 2 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Baked salmon, asparagus, fresh oranges, cookies
WEDNESDAY: Hot dog, tater tots, baked beans, house salad, pudding
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, fruit cup, whole wheat roll
FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Beef hamburger on whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, mixed veggies, melon cup, cake and ice cream
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, tartar sauce, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach with garbanzo beans and cherry tomatoes, zucchini, garlic bread, pears
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup
FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Tomato soup, lemon baked fish, peas and carrots, honey wheat berry bread with jam, crisp ginger snap cookies, spiced applesaurce
WEDNESDAY: Creole shrimp and Andouille, sausage jambalaya, citrus fruit salad over salad greens, black-eyes peas, cornbread muffin, cake and ice cream
THURSDAY: Vegetable egg roll, Asian sesame slaw, fried rice, carrots and snow peas, diced pears, fortune cookie
FRIDAY: Italian fried chicken, low-sodium whole wheat crackers, fresh orange sections, spaghetti, garden salad, fat-free Italian dressing
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec rice, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apples with raisin nut, filling
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad with garbanzo beans and cherry tomatoes, zucchini, garlic bread, pears
THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, tartar sauce, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana
FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe/bun, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked beans
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad with garbanzo beans and cherry tomatoes, zucchini, garlic bread, pears
THURSDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, tartar sauce, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana
FRIDAY: Chef’s salad, lentil soup, oatmeal muffin square, mandarin orange
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: National Rib Day: Barbecue ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, bread, spiced applesauce
WEDNESDAY: Chili lime chicken, fajita salad, tortilla chips, fruit cup
THURSDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomato, apricot bran muffin, orange
FRIDAY: Patty melt, vegetable macaroni salad, corn on the cob, apple slices
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Center closed for holiday
TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, zucchini, garlic bread, pears
THURSDAY: Barbecue pork rib, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce
FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad, sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, tropical fruit cup