Senior menus for the week of Sept. 30, 2019
Note: Menus for week of Sept. 30 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Italian sausage, peppers with onions, black-eyed peas, fresh fruit, pudding, whole wheat roll
TUESDAY: Southwest barbecue chicken burger, baked beans, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks
WEDNESDAY: Baked salmon, asparagus, fresh orange, linguine pasta
THURSDAY: Lasagna pasta, spinach salad, tropical fruit, veggie blend, garlic breadstick
FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, house salad, whole wheat roll, ice cream and cake
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Swedish meatballs, mushrooms, whole wheat noodles, Scandinavian veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh orange wedges
TUESDAY: Creamed chicken on a biscuit, peas and carrots, green salad, dressing, peaches, cranberry juice
WEDNESDAY: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat bread, margarine, applesauce
THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks
FRIDAY: Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium, low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange
TUESDAY: Unavailable
WEDNESDAY: Unavailable
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Swedish meatballs/mushrooms, whole wheat noodles, Scandinavian veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh orange wedges
TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs with bell peppers and onions, low-sodium bacon, hash brown, whole wheat English muffin, apple butter, orange juice, V8
WEDNESDAY: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat bread, margarine, applesauce
THURSDAY: Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium, low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia
FRIDAY: Lemon baked fish, buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Swedish meatballs/mushrooms, whole wheat noodles, Scandinavian veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh orange wedges
TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks
WEDNESDAY: Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked sweet potatoe fries, Brussels sprouts, applesauce
THURSDAY: Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium, low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia
FRIDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, baked potato chips, baby carrots, orange juice, cookie
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Baked chicken tenders, green beans, broccoli salad, gelatin
TUESDAY: Lemon butter chicken, garlic shells, asparagus, citrus fruit salad
WEDNESDAY: Baked stuffed pork chop, steamed spinach, three-bean salad, oat bran roll, pineapple chunks
THURSDAY: Ground beef stroganoff, corn, honey lime fruit salad
FRIDAY: Grilled ham and cheese, lentil veggie salad, sliced tomatoes, pears
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Sloppy joe/bun, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked banana
TUESDAY: Creamed chicken on a biscuit, peas and carrots, green salad, dressing, peaches, cranberry juice
WEDNESDAY: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat bread, margarine, applesauce
THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks
FRIDAY: Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium, low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia