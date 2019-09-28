Senior menus for the week of Sept. 30, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Sept. 30 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Italian sausage, peppers with onions, black-eyed peas, fresh fruit, pudding, whole wheat roll

TUESDAY: Southwest barbecue chicken burger, baked beans, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks

WEDNESDAY: Baked salmon, asparagus, fresh orange, linguine pasta

THURSDAY: Lasagna pasta, spinach salad, tropical fruit, veggie blend, garlic breadstick

FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, house salad, whole wheat roll, ice cream and cake

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs, mushrooms, whole wheat noodles, Scandinavian veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh orange wedges

TUESDAY: Creamed chicken on a biscuit, peas and carrots, green salad, dressing, peaches, cranberry juice

WEDNESDAY: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat bread, margarine, applesauce

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks

FRIDAY: Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium, low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs/mushrooms, whole wheat noodles, Scandinavian veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh orange wedges

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs with bell peppers and onions, low-sodium bacon, hash brown, whole wheat English muffin, apple butter, orange juice, V8

WEDNESDAY: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat bread, margarine, applesauce

THURSDAY: Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium, low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia

FRIDAY: Lemon baked fish, buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs/mushrooms, whole wheat noodles, Scandinavian veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, fresh orange wedges

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks

WEDNESDAY: Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked sweet potatoe fries, Brussels sprouts, applesauce

THURSDAY: Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium, low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia

FRIDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, baked potato chips, baby carrots, orange juice, cookie

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Baked chicken tenders, green beans, broccoli salad, gelatin

TUESDAY: Lemon butter chicken, garlic shells, asparagus, citrus fruit salad

WEDNESDAY: Baked stuffed pork chop, steamed spinach, three-bean salad, oat bran roll, pineapple chunks

THURSDAY: Ground beef stroganoff, corn, honey lime fruit salad

FRIDAY: Grilled ham and cheese, lentil veggie salad, sliced tomatoes, pears

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Sloppy joe/bun, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked banana

TUESDAY: Creamed chicken on a biscuit, peas and carrots, green salad, dressing, peaches, cranberry juice

WEDNESDAY: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat bread, margarine, applesauce

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, buttered new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks

FRIDAY: Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium, low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia