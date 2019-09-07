Senior menus for the week of Sept. 9, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Sept. 9 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Cranberry chicken, brown rice, house salad, peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken burger, baked beans, house salad, pineapple chunks

WEDNESDAY: Chili rellenos, refried beans, Mexicorn, Spanish rice, churro

THURSDAY: Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic breadstick, tropical fruit, bermuda blend

FRIDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, peas, tossed salad, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec rice, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apples with raisin nut filling

TUESDAY: Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat cooked elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed greens salad, low sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, crab salad with tomato wedges on a bed of lettuce, low sodium tortilla chips, fresh Mandarin oranges

THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with mushrooms, mixed berry crisp

FRIDAY: Center closed: Annual senior picnic, Dayton State Park, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carnival theme

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Baked fish with dill sauce, tropical fruit salad, rice pilaf, asparagus, cherry crisp

TUESDAY: Hawaiian pizza (Canadian bacon and pineapple), garden salad with baby corn and garbanzo beans, Oregon blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, sherbet

WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Roasted turkey with gravy, Jello with pears, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, peas and carrots, cake and ice cream

THURSDAY: Roma burger, romaine lettuce, corn on the cob, baked beans, cantaloupe

FRIDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, layered salad, bran roll, mixed berry cup

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup, tuna salad, whole wheat pita

TUESDAY: Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat cooked elbow, macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed greens salad, low sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY: Patty melt on rye bread, baked beans, garden salad, dressing, apple slices

THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with mushrooms, mixed berry crisp

FRIDAY: Center closed: Annual senior picnic, Dayton State Park, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carnival theme

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, beets and three-bean salad, mixed berry crisp

TUESDAY: Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat cooked elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed greens salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

THURSDAY: Black bean soup, tuna sandwich, garden salad, low-sodium potato chips, fresh Mandarin orange

FRIDAY: Center closed: Annual senior picnic, Dayton State Park, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carnival theme

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, banana muffin, blueberry yogurt

TUESDAY: Garlic butter Brazilian steak, rice pilaf, confetti corn, cherry fruit salad

WEDNESDAY: Italian fried chicken, crackers, orange sections, spaghetti, garden salad

THURSDAY: Pork with pineapple salsa, French green beans, parmesan roasted cabbage, blueberry peach crumble

FRIDAY: National Peanut Day: Thai shrimp salad, eggrolls, peach, peanut cookie

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Swiss steak with tomato sauce, broccoli chopped, three-bean salad, spring salad, garlic French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe

TUESDAY: Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat cooked elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed greens salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY: Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with mushrooms, mixed berry crisp

THURSDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, tater tots, tartar sauce, California blend, vegetable, pears

FRIDAY: Center closed: Annual senior picnic, Dayton State Park, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carnival theme