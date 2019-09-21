Senior menus for the week of September 23, 2019

Note: Menus for week of Sept. 23 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Honey apricot chicken, Cali blend veggies, long grain rice, whole wheat roll, fresh grapes

TUESDAY: Linguine and clams, house salad, broccoli, pineapple chunks, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, house salad, whole wheat bread, Mandarin oranges

THURSDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach fettucine, three-bean salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick

FRIDAY: Pulled pork sandwich, dirty rice, peas, house salad, fruit juice

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: LS ham and beans, cornbread, Smart Balance, green salad, dressing, pears with Jello

TUESDAY: Chicken tetrazzini, cooked carrots, broccoli salad, whole wheat roll, margarine

WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance, fresh plum

THURSDAY: Oktoberfest lunch: Bratwurst, German potato salad, German slaw (Rhotkohl), spiced apple sauce, streudel

FRIDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, tater tots, tartar sauce, California blend, vegetable, pears

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Cranberry glazed chicken breast, Aztec grain salad, spring salad, green beans, honey mustard dressing, Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Cheese ravioli, lettuce and tomato salad, Italian blend vegetables, garlic bread, grape juice, chocolate cream pie

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue shredded pork, sandwich on whole wheat bun, ranch style beans, steamed spinach, apple walnut slaw, tapioca pudding

THURSDAY: Roast beef au jus, steamed brown rice, steamed green beans, sliced tomatoes, apricot bran muffins, cantaloupe

FRIDAY: Crab cakes with tartar sauce, Arcadian blend salad with cranberries and almonds, harvest blend rice, Capri blend veggies with peas, lemon cake

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: LS ham and beans, cornbread, Smart Balance, green salad, dressing, pears with Jello

TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, casserole, Smart Balance, fresh plum

WEDNESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, tater tots, tartar sauce, California blend, vegetable, pears

THURSDAY: Brunch for lunch: French toast, bacon, watermelon, syrup, 100 and vegetable juice, low sodium

FRIDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, sweet potatoes, baked beans, mixed veggies, pineapple cup, cookies

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: LS ham and bacon, cornbread, Smart Balance, green salad, dressing, pears with Jello

TUESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, tartar sauce, California blend, vegetable, pears

WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance, fresh plum

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, sweet potatoes, baked beans, vegetable salad, pineapple cup, cookies

FRIDAY: Corn potato chowder, turkey sandwich, carrot raisin salad, fresh strawberries

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: National pot pie day: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, bread, orange mango cup

TUESDAY: Garlic grill steak, tortellini and mozzarella salad, green bean saute, honey vanilla yogurt fruit salad

WEDNESDAY: Chef salad, garlic bread, plum

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies, blackberry cobbler

FRIDAY: Meat and potato taco, brown rice, calabacitas, apricot

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, FF French dressing, Smart Balance

TUESDAY: Mexican tortilla soup with black beans, shrimp avocado, salad with tomatoes on a bed of lettuce, LS tortilla chips, fresh Mandarin orange

WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance, fresh plum

THURSDAY: LS ham and beans, cornbread, Smart Balance, green salad, dressing, pears with Jello

FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff with noodles, broccoli, spinach salad, dressing, applesauce, cookies