Senior menus for the week of September 23, 2019
Note: Menus for week of Sept. 23 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Honey apricot chicken, Cali blend veggies, long grain rice, whole wheat roll, fresh grapes
TUESDAY: Linguine and clams, house salad, broccoli, pineapple chunks, whole wheat roll
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, house salad, whole wheat bread, Mandarin oranges
THURSDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach fettucine, three-bean salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick
FRIDAY: Pulled pork sandwich, dirty rice, peas, house salad, fruit juice
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: LS ham and beans, cornbread, Smart Balance, green salad, dressing, pears with Jello
TUESDAY: Chicken tetrazzini, cooked carrots, broccoli salad, whole wheat roll, margarine
WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance, fresh plum
THURSDAY: Oktoberfest lunch: Bratwurst, German potato salad, German slaw (Rhotkohl), spiced apple sauce, streudel
FRIDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, tater tots, tartar sauce, California blend, vegetable, pears
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Cranberry glazed chicken breast, Aztec grain salad, spring salad, green beans, honey mustard dressing, Mandarin oranges
TUESDAY: Cheese ravioli, lettuce and tomato salad, Italian blend vegetables, garlic bread, grape juice, chocolate cream pie
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue shredded pork, sandwich on whole wheat bun, ranch style beans, steamed spinach, apple walnut slaw, tapioca pudding
THURSDAY: Roast beef au jus, steamed brown rice, steamed green beans, sliced tomatoes, apricot bran muffins, cantaloupe
FRIDAY: Crab cakes with tartar sauce, Arcadian blend salad with cranberries and almonds, harvest blend rice, Capri blend veggies with peas, lemon cake
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: LS ham and beans, cornbread, Smart Balance, green salad, dressing, pears with Jello
TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, casserole, Smart Balance, fresh plum
WEDNESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, tater tots, tartar sauce, California blend, vegetable, pears
THURSDAY: Brunch for lunch: French toast, bacon, watermelon, syrup, 100 and vegetable juice, low sodium
FRIDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, sweet potatoes, baked beans, mixed veggies, pineapple cup, cookies
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: LS ham and bacon, cornbread, Smart Balance, green salad, dressing, pears with Jello
TUESDAY: Breaded fish square on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, tartar sauce, California blend, vegetable, pears
WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance, fresh plum
THURSDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, sweet potatoes, baked beans, vegetable salad, pineapple cup, cookies
FRIDAY: Corn potato chowder, turkey sandwich, carrot raisin salad, fresh strawberries
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: National pot pie day: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, bread, orange mango cup
TUESDAY: Garlic grill steak, tortellini and mozzarella salad, green bean saute, honey vanilla yogurt fruit salad
WEDNESDAY: Chef salad, garlic bread, plum
THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies, blackberry cobbler
FRIDAY: Meat and potato taco, brown rice, calabacitas, apricot
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, FF French dressing, Smart Balance
TUESDAY: Mexican tortilla soup with black beans, shrimp avocado, salad with tomatoes on a bed of lettuce, LS tortilla chips, fresh Mandarin orange
WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance, fresh plum
THURSDAY: LS ham and beans, cornbread, Smart Balance, green salad, dressing, pears with Jello
FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff with noodles, broccoli, spinach salad, dressing, applesauce, cookies