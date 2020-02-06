Sheriff’s office seeks to identify suspicious suspects

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for information in attempting to identify two suspicious males. On Feb. 3, the two subjects knocked on a Carson City resident’s door off Silver Sage Drive during the day and then damaged their truck with a large knife. Investigators obtained surveillance footage and the subjects were seen driving a dark-colored 1999 Honda Sedan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 775-887-2677, Investigation Division Deputy Sam Torres at 775-391-6205, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

The case number is 2020-751.