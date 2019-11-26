Sierra Lutheran and Fellowship of Christian Athletes team up for Trees For The Troops

Sierra Lutheran High School and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are partnering to cultivate support for Trees For the Troops, a local effort to generate funds to gift Christmas trees to active military at the Mountain Warfare Training Center (MWTC) in Bridgeport, Calif.

The goal for Trees for Troops is to raise $2,250 in community support to fund the equivalent of 75 Christmas trees for active servicemen and servicewomen at MWTC, to be delivered on December 1 and 8.

“Sierra Lutheran is excited to be working with FCA on this very important initiative,” Director of School Development Brian Underwood said. “The opportunity to support our brave servicemen and servicewomen represents a worthwhile gesture to acknowledge the sacrifices our military makes on a daily basis.”

Community members can make financial donations at any level. The average discounted cost for a tree is $30.00. Donations can be made by check – payable to FCA, and dropped off at the FCA Christmas tree lot on Carson St across from the Ormsby House, or at SLHS. Those interested may also visit GoFundMe and search Trees For the Troops – MWTC to make a donation.

For more information, call Sierra Lutheran High School at 774-267-1921.