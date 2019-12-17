Sierra Lutheran’s Allin selected Rotary Teacher of the Month

Sierra Lutheran High School English teacher Katie Allin was selected as the Carson City Rotary Club’s Teacher of the Month for December.

Allin, who teaches English, has taught for eight years, including three years in Houston, TX. before coming to at Sierra Lutheran in 2014.

In addition to her English classes, Allin also serves in several school leadership positions, overseeing the school’s student government, worship leadership, mass marketing, and campus special events.

“It is a complete honor to be recognized by the Rotary Club committee,” said Allin, who has also previously taught dance and coached the cheer team at Sierra Lutheran. “I feel a debt of gratitude to the teachers who inspired me to become an educator, and it is my hope that someday, I will inspire another young person to love and lead through teaching.”

The ability to not only wear but succeed in donning so many hats is something that is not lost on Sierra Lutheran’s administration.

“Katie is an amazing asset to Sierra Lutheran High School,” said SLHS Principal Dr. Tami Seddon. “She is not only a very passionate and gifted English teacher, but her organizational and social skills allow her to be a superb event coordinator. She does a fantastic job of guiding both our Worship Leadership team and Student Government officers as they plan events on school and for the community at large.”

Allin was honored by the Rotary Club’s at its monthly luncheon on Dec. 17.