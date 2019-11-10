Single lane closures on Mount Rose Highway to start Tuesday

The Nevada Department of Transportation says there will be single lane closures with traffic flaggers alternating directions of travel on the Mount Rose Highway next week just below the Mount Rose Ski Area.

Crews are enhancing signage to make the roadway safer. That work will substantially complete work that included repaving two switchback curves and installation of concrete barrier rail below Country Club Drive in Incline Village.

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov.12-15.

A spokesman said drivers should anticipate minor delays.