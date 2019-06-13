Single lane closures on U.S. 50 in Dayton on Saturday

Single lane closures will take place in areas of Carson City and Dayton beginning this week as part of multiple NDOT pedestrian safety improvement projects.

Lane reductions will take place on U.S. 50 in Dayton on Saturday as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs pedestrian safety improvements. Additionally, overnight lane closures will also take place on U.S. 50 at East Pike Street in Dayton and U.S. 50 at Silver State Street in Carson City between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 24 through June 26.