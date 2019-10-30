Sisolaks ready for first Halloween at Governor’s Mansion
Halloween safety tips
Pedestrians
Halloween costumes can be dark and difficult to see after the sun goes down. Decorate costumes with reflective tape and/or have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to be seen.
Choose face paint when possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.
Kids should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
Children out at night and under the age of 12 should have adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, tell them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit.
Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
Teach children to look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as they cross.
Always cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.
Drivers
Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.
Use caution while behind the wheel.
Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
Get rid of any distractions - like your phone - so you can concentrate on your surroundings.
Turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances and so that children can more easily see vehicles.
Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.
Drive sober or get pulled over.
Always designate a sober driver and plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night if you plan on celebrating Halloween with alcohol or other intoxicants.
Use your community’s sober ride program or take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public/shared transportation.
If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement or dial *NHP to notify Nevada Highway Patrol.
Gov. Steve Sisolak says the Governor’s Mansion is all ready for a huge crowd of kids looking for treats Halloween night.
It’s a long-standing Nevada tradition that the governor and First Lady greet trick-or-treaters on Halloween. He said they’re expecting upward of 2,000 visitors.
“We’re really excited about it,” Sisolak said on Tuesday. “The First Lady and I are looking forward to it.”
He said it took a week to put up all the decorations including skeletons climbing to the mansion’s second story balcony, hay bales, pumpkins and ghoulish displays all over the grounds including a cemetery scene.
“We’re going to have a thousand pounds of candy by Thursday so there’s no shortage of candy,” Sisolak said.
In addition to candy, he said NDOT will be there handing out blinking lights and bracelets so that kids are more easily seen by drivers as they continue through the night. There will be an oral health company handing out toothbrushes to counter the effect of all that candy. And he said his wife Kathy arranged for coloring books and crayons for the kids who can’t have candy or have allergies.
“She thought of everything,” he said.
The mansion draws youngsters not just from Carson City but surrounding communities including the more rural parts of western Nevada.
“It’s a nice place to trick-or-treat,” Sisolak said. ”The houses are close together. In the rurals its far between houses and that impacts your collectability factor,” he said laughing.
When it’s all over, he said the pumpkins and hay will go back to the prison farm where they were grown to become feed for the livestock there.
Trick-or-treat at the mansion has been happening for many years but no one seems to know exactly when it started. Different governors have approached it with varying degrees of enthusiasm, but it was Kenny Guinn and his wife Dema who brought it back in style with much more elaborate decorations. Brian Sandoval, too, was an enthusiastic participant during his eight years in office.
Sisolak said he intends to continue that enthusiasm during his tenure.
The event is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
“They said 5-8 but I’m never going to turn away kids wanting candy,” he said.
Other Halloween events:
The annual Carson Creepy Short Horror Film Competition will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. today at the Brewery Arts Center as a part of Wired Wednesday Digital Arts Association. Cast a vote for Best Picture from spooky movies made by local community members. General admission is $5 at the door.
The Carson Mall is hosting a safe candy walk trick or treat from 4-6 p.m. Thursday. There will be a kid-friendly photo booth and maps are available in the south entrance.
A Living the Haunt haunted yard event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 1402 Chimney Drive in Carson City. Bring a canned food item.
Sierra Place Senior Living will host trick-or-treating from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 1111 W. College Pkwy.
Join Carson City Parks, Rec and Open Space Department at Riverview Park at 6 p.m. today for the second annual Costume Hike. This year, we will be walking along the Carson River at Riverview Park learning about the history of Halloween. It will be a fun-filled adventure with opportunities for prizes, learning and great photo opportunities. Bring water, excellent costumes, flashlights and your excitement. Riverview Park is located at 600 Marsh Road, Carson City.
Dayton Valley Library is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Partner with the Boys & Girls Club, Dayton Senior Center and Lyon County Human Services for the second annual Trunk or Treat. Activities will include decorated cars, face painting, crafts, games and a popcorn bar with apple cider. This is a free event at 321 Old Dayton Valley Road.
