Sisolaks ready for first Halloween at Governor’s Mansion

Halloween safety tips

Pedestrians

Halloween costumes can be dark and difficult to see after the sun goes down. Decorate costumes with reflective tape and/or have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to be seen.

Choose face paint when possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Kids should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Children out at night and under the age of 12 should have adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, tell them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Teach children to look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as they cross.

Always cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Drivers

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Use caution while behind the wheel.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

Get rid of any distractions - like your phone - so you can concentrate on your surroundings.

Turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances and so that children can more easily see vehicles.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

Drive sober or get pulled over.

Always designate a sober driver and plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night if you plan on celebrating Halloween with alcohol or other intoxicants.

Use your community’s sober ride program or take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public/shared transportation.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement or dial *NHP to notify Nevada Highway Patrol.