Sonoma Park in Carson City closing for maintenance

Sonoma Park, located between Sonoma Street and Stafford Way in Carson City, is closing Sept. 23-27 for maintenance.

Parks, Recreation and Open Space staff will be performing turf rehabilitation, evaluating the irrigation system, and addressing plumbing issues with the drinking fountains for dogs and people.

Carson City has two dozen dog-friendly parks, including Carson River Park, Long Ranch Park, and Riverview Park.

For a complete list, visit carson.org/parksandrec.