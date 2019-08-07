South Carson Street design process nearly complete (video)

The design of the South Carson Street project is nearing completion.

The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee, which has allocated money to portions of the project, was the first committee to be updated on the road work’s 90 percent design milestone.

Dan Stucky, city engineer, told RACC on Monday the latest round of design work included the underground utilities, landscaping, street lighting and street furniture, and refinement of the roundabout design.

The roundabout planned at Carson and Stewart streets will be a two-lane roundabout. The center will be landscaped while the city seeks grant funding to build some kind of gateway feature.

The city has produced a video on how to drive a two-lane roundabout and posted it at carsonproud.com on the South Carson Street page. The city’s other major roundabout at 5th Street and Fairview Drive is single lane.

Stucky will take the presentation to the Regional Transportation Commission and the Board of Supervisors and he said he expects the design to be finalized by October. Construction on the 9-12 month project is expected to start in the first week of January 2020.

RACC approved the expenditure of $20,000 for Parks, Recreation and Open Space to hire a consultant to develop a master plan for Fuji Park, and recommended to the Redevelopment Authority an expenditure of $12,000 for new signage at Mills Park.

The committee also approved a new application for city departments to apply to RACC for money for capital improvement projects.